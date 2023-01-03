MARGATE, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $10 million loan for the refinancing of Carolina Springs Plaza, a grocery-anchored, 125,500-square-foot shopping center located at 7804-8092 W. Sample Road in Margate. El Bodegon Supermarket has anchored the 13.4-acre property since 2011. Robert Bhat of MMCC’s Miami office arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan, which features a 25-year amortization schedule and 70 percent loan-to-value ratio. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.

MARGATE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO