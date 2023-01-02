Fantasy TE Rankings Week 18: Who to start, sit at tight end in standard, PPR fantasy football leagues

In the first game of the Week 18 slate, the 13-3 Chiefs travel to Las Vegas to face the 6-10 Raiders on Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m. ET, ABC). Kansas City enters as 9.5-point road favorites, with the total set at 53.5 points according to BetMGM. The Chiefs attempt to put themselves in a position to secure the top seed in the AFC, but it won't come easy against a Raiders bunch that took the 49ers to overtime in Week 17 and almost beat the Chiefs in Week 5. With a bevy of big-named talent on both sidelines, crafting a FanDuel single-game lineup is an entertaining way to start the weekend, and our Raiders-heavy build attempts to lead you to some cash when it's all said and done.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO