Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 18 game?
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule. Check out these NFL Week 18 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Steelers are a 3-point favorite in the game. Sporting...
ng-sportingnews.com
Will Bills vs. Bengals be rescheduled? Latest news, updates on suspended NFL Week 17 game status
The suspended "Monday Night Football" game between the Bengals and Bills will not be resumed this week, the NFL has confirmed. The league on Tuesday released a statement saying it has remained in contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, whose frightening injury forced the postponement of the "MNF" game; both the Cincinnati and Buffalo franchises; and the NFLPA.
The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 17
The following scores are “good” through January 4th, 2023, and detail the NFL’s top QBs after Week 17. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
chatsports.com
The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions
With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 18: 1 tweet that summarizes each team's season
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. In this edition, we highlight a tweet that sums up each team's season. 1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4) 2. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) 3. Buffalo Bills (12-3) 4. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) 5. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) 6. Dallas...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Damar Hamlin? Bills safety's journey from Pittsburgh to NFL has inspired many, including those from hometown
Damar Hamlin's journey — from late-round draft pick to high-level NFL contributor — isn't particularly unique among athletes. That doesn't make it any less special. The 24-year-old has dealt with adversity at every stage of his football career. He's handled it admirably, elevating himself from special teams ace at Pittsburgh to starting-caliber player in Buffalo.
FOX Sports
NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Seahawks-Rams
The end of the regular season is here. There are still plenty of playoff implications on the line, while some teams will have the luxury of resting players and allowing injuries to heal ahead of the playoffs. Entering Week 18, the Jaguars, Titans, Patriots, Steelers and Dolphins are all still...
ng-sportingnews.com
Bills vs. Bengals updates: 'Monday Night Football' game suspended after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest
The Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals has been suspended after an extremely scary injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter after making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Medical staff administered CPR for several minutes before he was transported by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Per the NFL, he is currently in "critical condition."
Dolphins drop out of top 15 in post-Week 17 power rankings
This past weekend, the Miami Dolphins were defeated by the New England Patriots, handing them their fifth straight loss to potential playoff teams. Throughout the year, Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane has been producing weekly NFL power rankings, and after sliding down to No. 12 last week, Mike McDaniel’s has fallen outside of the top 15 to No. 16.
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James, Tom Brady among sports stars sending prayers to Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'Please be ok'
A harrowing scene unfolded during "Monday Night Football" when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Medical personnel administered CPR to the 24-year-old, restarting his heart, before transporting him to a local Cincinnati hospital. He currently is listed in critical condition, per an official statement released by the Bills organization on Tuesday morning.
ng-sportingnews.com
Explaining the NFL's options for Bills vs. Bengals, from no-contest cancellation to rescheduled Week 19
The Bills vs. Bengals game was supposed to be the "Monday Night Football" game of the year in Week 17. The two teams were jockeying for playoff positioning and squaring off in a potential postseason preview from two of the best teams in the AFC. However, the contest quickly turned...
