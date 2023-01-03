Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Graham family donates to UA’s Anthony Timberlands Center
Tim and Beverly Graham of Springdale and their family have donated $300,000 toward the construction of the $33.5 million Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation at the University of Arkansas. The four-story, 44,800-square-foot center is under construction in south Fayetteville with an anticipated completion date of fall 2024....
5newsonline.com
Bentonville alum first in-state Razorback gymnast since 2012
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks represent the state of Arkansas. Yet no one from the state of Arkansas has represented Razorback gymnastics since 2012. That is until Lauren Williams suits up for the Gymbacks this season. When asked what about the opportunity to represent the Razorbacks, Williams responded with...
KHBS
All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied
ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
talkbusiness.net
Corporate sale, controversial demolition part of top Fort Smith metro news in 2022
The $435 million sale of Van Buren-based USA Truck to a company based in Germany, and Fort Smith voter approval of a tax extension package valued at more than $210 million were some of the key news in the metro during 2022. Following are the top five stories, followed by...
KHBS
Sunday alcohol sales beginning in Bentonville and Rogers
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — In November, Bentonville and Rogers voted to allow alcohol to be sold on Sundays. “Bentonville and Rogers become the 20th and 21st cities in the state that have passed this to allow Sunday sales," Scott Hardin from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said.
Fort Smith police looking for missing teen
Fort Smith police are looking for a missing 13-year-old last seen on Jan. 4.
Northwest Arkansas courts see high-profile trials on the docket in January
With courts at all levels across The Natural State reopening to begin 2023 on January 3, Northwest Arkansas is set to host several high-profile criminal trials.
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
fayettevilleflyer.com
College Avenue redesign includes medians from North Street to the mall
An upcoming phase of the ongoing overhaul of North College Avenue will include a series of medians, similar to those installed in the downtown Fayetteville area several years ago. The new medians, however, could include an artistic touch not often seen in typical streetscape designs. The work, which began in...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Weekly deals & more: Easy resolutions, dry January options, nachos, and more
Weekly deals content comes from our sponsors. For more info on how to become a sponsor of the Fayetteville Flyer, call Dustin at 479-387-1002 or send us an email. Why Subaru Service? Factory Trained Teams. Genuine Subaru Parts. Specialized Tools. Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection. Schedule your next service visit at Adventure Subaru!
Fort Smith protest ahead of FBI agent's sentencing for evidence destruction
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the United States Department of Justice, on Aug. 17, 2022, former FBI Special Agent Robert F. Cessario pleaded guilty to destroying evidence. Reportedly, Cessario erased the contents of his government computer hard drive knowing that a court had ordered the computer to be submitted for forensic examination, with the intent to impact the outcome of the findings.
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas and Texas A&M Vying for a No. 1 Spot Nobody is Proud Of
Much like their annual matchup at AT&T Stadium, the Arkansas and Texas A&M football programs are neck-and-neck — this time vying for the top spot on an undesirable list. On Tuesday, reserve defensive back Trent Gordon — who was declared academically ineligible for the Liberty Bowl — became the Razorbacks’ 25th scholarship player to either enter the transfer portal or announce his intention to do so since August.
nwahomepage.com
Versatile 2024 5-star prospect Amier Ali plans to visit Arkansas “very soon”
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks coaching staff has not shied away from recruiting 5-star talent from all parts of the country, and the mutal interest runs high for the Hoop Hogs and top-shelf 2024 prospect Amier Ali. Ali (6-8 guard/wing, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., via Dallas-Forth Worth,...
Fort Smith police searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police announced they are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Jan. 4. Ferris Thweatt is described by police as being 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Ferris was reportedly last...
Beloved Fire Safety Dog Dies at Age 10 in Arkansas
A beloved fire safety dog from Clarksville, Arkansas, has sadly passed away. Fire Safety Dog on Duty Molly, a Dalmatian who was known for her safety demonstration programs witnessed by thousands of kids and adults, died on Tuesday, Dec. 27. She was diagnosed with Copper Storage Disease in 2018, which caused cirrhosis of her liver, […] The post Beloved Fire Safety Dog Dies at Age 10 in Arkansas appeared first on DogTime.
KHBS
Different Arkansas voices speak on prison and jail overcrowding
A sheriff and two lawmakers from different parties shared their perspectives on prison and jail overcrowding in Arkansas. Exiting Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Democratic State Sen. Greg Leding, and Republican State Sen. Bart Hester each sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record to discuss what they want to see the state do about the issue. Watch the video above to see the interviews.
KHBS
Rogers woman speaks about dog attack that injured two of her dogs
ROGERS, Ark. — Jennifer Courser says her mother was walking two of her three dogs on Thursday, Dec. 29, on the Van Winkle Trail which is a part of Hobbs State Park. Courser's mom and two dogs were attacked by two larger dogs under Highway 12. “One of the...
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith teens have been found
The two teens were last seen in the care of Valley Behavioral according to Fort Smith Police.
Judge: Washington County violates Freedom of Information Act
An Arkansas circuit court judge found that Washington County violated the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act in two separate instances.
Another Razorback Hits Transfer Portal; Questions Out There
Hogs have 26th player hitting the transfer portal and they need nearly half a roster.
