Fayetteville, AR

talkbusiness.net

Graham family donates to UA’s Anthony Timberlands Center

Tim and Beverly Graham of Springdale and their family have donated $300,000 toward the construction of the $33.5 million Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation at the University of Arkansas. The four-story, 44,800-square-foot center is under construction in south Fayetteville with an anticipated completion date of fall 2024....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Bentonville alum first in-state Razorback gymnast since 2012

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks represent the state of Arkansas. Yet no one from the state of Arkansas has represented Razorback gymnastics since 2012. That is until Lauren Williams suits up for the Gymbacks this season. When asked what about the opportunity to represent the Razorbacks, Williams responded with...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied

ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Sunday alcohol sales beginning in Bentonville and Rogers

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — In November, Bentonville and Rogers voted to allow alcohol to be sold on Sundays. “Bentonville and Rogers become the 20th and 21st cities in the state that have passed this to allow Sunday sales," Scott Hardin from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said.
BENTONVILLE, AR
uams.edu

UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

College Avenue redesign includes medians from North Street to the mall

An upcoming phase of the ongoing overhaul of North College Avenue will include a series of medians, similar to those installed in the downtown Fayetteville area several years ago. The new medians, however, could include an artistic touch not often seen in typical streetscape designs. The work, which began in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Weekly deals & more: Easy resolutions, dry January options, nachos, and more

Weekly deals content comes from our sponsors. For more info on how to become a sponsor of the Fayetteville Flyer, call Dustin at 479-387-1002 or send us an email. Why Subaru Service? Factory Trained Teams. Genuine Subaru Parts. Specialized Tools. Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection. Schedule your next service visit at Adventure Subaru!
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith protest ahead of FBI agent's sentencing for evidence destruction

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the United States Department of Justice, on Aug. 17, 2022, former FBI Special Agent Robert F. Cessario pleaded guilty to destroying evidence. Reportedly, Cessario erased the contents of his government computer hard drive knowing that a court had ordered the computer to be submitted for forensic examination, with the intent to impact the outcome of the findings.
FORT SMITH, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas and Texas A&M Vying for a No. 1 Spot Nobody is Proud Of

Much like their annual matchup at AT&T Stadium, the Arkansas and Texas A&M football programs are neck-and-neck — this time vying for the top spot on an undesirable list. On Tuesday, reserve defensive back Trent Gordon — who was declared academically ineligible for the Liberty Bowl — became the Razorbacks’ 25th scholarship player to either enter the transfer portal or announce his intention to do so since August.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
DogTime

Beloved Fire Safety Dog Dies at Age 10 in Arkansas

A beloved fire safety dog from Clarksville, Arkansas, has sadly passed away. Fire Safety Dog on Duty Molly, a Dalmatian who was known for her safety demonstration programs witnessed by thousands of kids and adults, died on Tuesday, Dec. 27. She was diagnosed with Copper Storage Disease in 2018, which caused cirrhosis of her liver, […] The post Beloved Fire Safety Dog Dies at Age 10 in Arkansas appeared first on DogTime.
CLARKSVILLE, AR
KHBS

Different Arkansas voices speak on prison and jail overcrowding

A sheriff and two lawmakers from different parties shared their perspectives on prison and jail overcrowding in Arkansas. Exiting Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Democratic State Sen. Greg Leding, and Republican State Sen. Bart Hester each sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record to discuss what they want to see the state do about the issue. Watch the video above to see the interviews.
ARKANSAS STATE

