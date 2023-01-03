Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jamThe HD PostLas Vegas, NV
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Texas fires basketball coach Beard, who once had UNLV job for eight days
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Texas on Thursday fired basketball coach Chris Beard — who in 2016 had the same job at UNLV for eight days — amid a charge of domestic violence. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte in a statement called the decision a “difficult situation.” Beard had five years left on a seven-year guaranteed deal. His contract reportedly includes a clause that says he could be fired for cause if he was charged with a felony.
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs' offense stalls against UNLV
FRESNO, Calif. – Leading after 15 minutes, Fresno State was outscored 49-30 the remainder of the game, falling to UNLV 64-49 on Thursday night at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs were outshot 58.8-25.8 percent during the final 25 minutes. Amaya West led the 'Dogs with 11 points and...
jammin1057.com
6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023
New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to receive $400,000 for water projects
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will receive nearly $400,000 from the infrastructure Law for small-scale water efficiency projects across the state. The projects will increase access to water resources for people across the state. The funding will go to the Moapa Valley Water District, the Southern...
apr.org
Tribes are suing to stop a proposed lithium mine in Nevada, saying the site is sacred
As a correspondent on NPR's national desk, Kirk Siegler covers rural life, culture and politics from his base in Boise, Idaho. News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Nevada climbs to No. 13 on list of movers’ destinations as reported by U-Haul
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada vaulted 16 spots to No. 13 on a popular list of destinations for do-it-yourself movers. A report released by U-Haul shows that one-way rentals in 2022 saw more customers arriving (50.2%) in Nevada than leaving (49.8%). Nevada’s top growth cities were Henderson and Reno. Other notable net-gain markets included North […]
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Nevada
Business Partners Sign Multi-Unit Agreement with National Coffee Brand. January 06, 2023 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise experiencing record-breaking growth, continues its expansion throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Henderson and Centennial Hills, Nevada.
Lake Mead National Recreation Area seeking summer laborers in Arizona and Nevada
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is seeking to hire summer laborers in Bullhead City, Arizona, and Boulder City, Nevada.
8newsnow.com
Gov. Lombardo promises to ‘unleash the roar on Nevada’s economic recovery’
Nevada’s newest governor was celebrated during an inauguration ceremony in Carson City Tuesday. Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who replaces departing Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, was formally sworn in as Nevada’s 31st governor. Gov. Lombardo promises to ‘unleash the roar on Nevada’s …. Nevada’s newest...
2 years later, Nevada attorney general remains silent on fake elector scheme
On the two-year anniversary of Jan. 6, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office remained quiet on whether charges were pending -- or even if an investigation was underway – into the signing and submission of fake electoral votes from the Nevada Republicans.
Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen?
Policy, politics and progressive commentary For decades, it’s been commonly observed that Nevada tends to rank at the bottom of good lists and the top of bad lists. That’s probably not what Gov. Joe Lombardo means when he says “the Nevada Way.” In case you missed it, in an inaugural address Tuesday Lombardo said the phrase “the Nevada Way” multiple […] The post Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen? appeared first on Nevada Current.
KRQE News 13
Storm approaches Thursday night
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A calm and seasonable Thursday afternoon is ahead for New Mexico as high pressure builds over the region. Upper level clouds continue to stream in across the state into this afternoon ahead of our next storm system. An atmospheric river has set up over the West Coast, dumping tons of moisture over California. A little bit of this moisture will push into New Mexico tomorrow.
Nevada Gov. Lombardo encourages preparation for winter storm
(The Center Square) – Newly-inaugurated Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo urges Nevadans to take precautions as a winter storm barrels down on the state. “As we face more incoming severe winter weather, state agencies are working diligently on their preparation and response efforts,” Lombardo said Wednesday. “I encourage all Nevadans to prepare for the storm, listen to local weather advisories, and use sound judgment when traveling.”
Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way.
With more storms on the way, about 71,000 Nevada residents are recovering from power outages over New Year’s weekend caused by wet and heavy snow in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. The post Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Nevada Appeal
Jim Hartman: It’s now Gov. Joe Lombardo
In a quick Jan. 2 mini-ceremony, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. State law required the governor to be sworn in on the first Monday of the new year – irrespective of it being a federal holiday. On Tuesday, more than...
kpcw.org
Utah Natural History Museum paleontologist on fossilized reptile mystery in Nevada Great Basin
Paleontologist Randy Irmis from the Natural History Museum of Utah discusses the long-unsolved mystery of why marine reptiles were fossilized in the Great Basin of Nevada 230 million years ago. Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Signs Two Executive Orders in First Week in Office
Nevada's new Governor Joe Lombardo had a busy first week in office, according to his team. One of his big focuses was getting more state employees into the office. Governor Lombardo's Chief of Staff, Ben Kieckhefer, says that more than 24 percent of positions in Nevada are unfilled. Today, January...
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
