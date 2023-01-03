ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

8newsnow.com

Texas fires basketball coach Beard, who once had UNLV job for eight days

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Texas on Thursday fired basketball coach Chris Beard — who in 2016 had the same job at UNLV for eight days — amid a charge of domestic violence. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte in a statement called the decision a “difficult situation.” Beard had five years left on a seven-year guaranteed deal. His contract reportedly includes a clause that says he could be fired for cause if he was charged with a felony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs' offense stalls against UNLV

FRESNO, Calif. – Leading after 15 minutes, Fresno State was outscored 49-30 the remainder of the game, falling to UNLV 64-49 on Thursday night at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs were outshot 58.8-25.8 percent during the final 25 minutes. Amaya West led the 'Dogs with 11 points and...
FRESNO, CA
jammin1057.com

6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023

New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to receive $400,000 for water projects

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will receive nearly $400,000 from the infrastructure Law for small-scale water efficiency projects across the state. The projects will increase access to water resources for people across the state. The funding will go to the Moapa Valley Water District, the Southern...
NEVADA STATE
apr.org

Tribes are suing to stop a proposed lithium mine in Nevada, saying the site is sacred

As a correspondent on NPR's national desk, Kirk Siegler covers rural life, culture and politics from his base in Boise, Idaho. News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
BOISE, ID
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Nevada

Business Partners Sign Multi-Unit Agreement with National Coffee Brand. January 06, 2023 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise experiencing record-breaking growth, continues its expansion throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Henderson and Centennial Hills, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary For decades, it’s been commonly observed that Nevada tends to rank at the bottom of good lists and the top of bad lists.  That’s probably not what Gov. Joe Lombardo means when he says “the Nevada Way.” In case you missed it, in an inaugural address Tuesday Lombardo said the phrase “the Nevada Way” multiple […] The post Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen? appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
KRQE News 13

Storm approaches Thursday night

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A calm and seasonable Thursday afternoon is ahead for New Mexico as high pressure builds over the region. Upper level clouds continue to stream in across the state into this afternoon ahead of our next storm system. An atmospheric river has set up over the West Coast, dumping tons of moisture over California. A little bit of this moisture will push into New Mexico tomorrow.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Nevada Gov. Lombardo encourages preparation for winter storm

(The Center Square) – Newly-inaugurated Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo urges Nevadans to take precautions as a winter storm barrels down on the state. “As we face more incoming severe winter weather, state agencies are working diligently on their preparation and response efforts,” Lombardo said Wednesday. “I encourage all Nevadans to prepare for the storm, listen to local weather advisories, and use sound judgment when traveling.”
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Jim Hartman: It’s now Gov. Joe Lombardo

In a quick Jan. 2 mini-ceremony, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. State law required the governor to be sworn in on the first Monday of the new year – irrespective of it being a federal holiday. On Tuesday, more than...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Signs Two Executive Orders in First Week in Office

Nevada's new Governor Joe Lombardo had a busy first week in office, according to his team. One of his big focuses was getting more state employees into the office. Governor Lombardo's Chief of Staff, Ben Kieckhefer, says that more than 24 percent of positions in Nevada are unfilled. Today, January...
NEVADA STATE

