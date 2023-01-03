Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
'Love Is Blind' Star Jessica Batten Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Ben McGrath
Love is baby! Love Is Blindseason 1 star Jessica Batten is expecting her first child. The reality TV standout took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news, posting photos of herself and her husband, Ben McGrath, posing for sweet pregnancy pics of the announcement. "New Year, Same Me, New...
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives': Kody 'Absolutely' Wants to Repair Marriage to Janelle, Calls It a 'Negotiation' (Exclusive)
When it comes to the status of Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage on Sister Wives, the estranged pair seem to have a different take on the situation. In ET's exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's One-on-One special, the two confirm what viewers previously saw in the trailer -- that they've been separated for several months.
Woman With Two Kids in College Refuses to Bend to Pressure From Her "Bored" Husband to Take in a Foster Child
Foster care, with its focus on providing a protected and productive environment for children, gives many of them an opportunity for a new start. However, foster children often come with experiences that can be deeply traumatic. And, as you're about to read, not everyone is eager to take on these new challenges and responsibilities.
WHAS 11
Jeremy Renner Shares Video Update From ICU of His Sister and Mother Visiting Him
Jeremy Renner is getting some bedside tender love and care! The Hawkeye star gave his fans another update from the Intensive Care Unit in Nevada, following his snowplow accident on Sunday. "A 'not no great' ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mam. Thank you sooooo...
WHAS 11
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson -- Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
WHAS 11
'Teen Mom OG' Star Cory Wharton Asks for Prayers as 7-Month-Old Daughter Undergoes Open Heart Surgery
Former Teen Mom OG stars Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are asking for prayers and support amid a difficult time for their family. The couple's 7-month-old daughter, Maya, underwent open heart surgery on Wednesday to help combat her heart defect with a condition known as tricuspid atresia. "The day is...
WHAS 11
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the 'Worst Men' After Pete Davidson Split
Getting real about the challenges of dating. Emily Ratajkowski is opening up about her own dating woes, and the struggles she's faced as a self-possessed and strong woman. According to the Gone Girl actress -- who briefly dated Pete Davidson toward the end of 2022 -- she's found that many men think they want a girl like her, only to later feel insecure and possessive.
WHAS 11
Kim Kardashian Dances to Taylor Swift, Sings About Killing an Ex
Kim Kardashian is leaving fans intrigued with her mixed messaging on TikTok. Kim posted two videos on Thursday afternoon, the first set to Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" and the second to SZA's "Kill Bill." Both songs are notable picks for the 42-year-old reality star, who recently finalized her divorce from 45-year-old Kanye West.
WHAS 11
Luke Grimes Reveals Why 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Won't Tell Him the Show's Ending
Luke Grimes says he doesn't want to know how Yellowstone comes to an end. Like life, Grimes wants to experience the show not knowing what's going to happen. The topic of conversation briefly came up when the 38-year-old actor and budding singer appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Grimes said his "lips are sealed" when it comes to giving away spoilers, but he also shared he doesn't know how the season's going to end and why he doesn't want to know.
WHAS 11
Allison Williams Gives Rare Quotes About Motherhood and How It's Changed Her Perspective of 'M3GAN' Role
Allison Williams is sharing rare insight into her life as a working mom. The 34-year-old M3GAN star and Girls alum tells Town & Countryshe's been able to find excitement in her shifting work-life balance upon welcoming her first child in late 2021. Though she's stayed quiet about her personal life...
WHAS 11
Jane Fonda Admits She Never Thought She'd Return to Acting After Ted Turner Marriage (Exclusive)
Jane Fonda has done incredible work over the last three decades of her career, from her long-running Netflix series, Grace and Frankie, to Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated roles on Broadway, film and television. But according to the actress, it all almost never happened. Fonda and her 80 For Brady...
WHAS 11
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker Prioritizing Kids' Mental Well-Being Amid His Death, Source Says
Allison Holker has had a great support system following the death of her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, last month. A source tells ET that the professional dancer has been surrounded by family and close friends in the weeks since his death. "Allison has been receiving so much support and outpouring...
WHAS 11
Steven Spielberg Gushes Over His Working Relationship with Michelle Williams (Exclusive)
A match made in movie heaven! Steven Spielberg has nothing but love and praise for getting to work with Michelle Williams in his latest acclaimed project, The Fabelmans. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the filmmaker and the acclaimed actress on the red carpet at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards on Thursday, and they reflected on their working relationship while creating the very personal project.
WHAS 11
LaKeith Stanfield Celebrates Engagement to Kasmere Trice Amid ‘Secret Family’ Claims From Tylor Hurd
Just hours after LaKeith Stanfield announced his engagement to girlfriend Kasmere Trice, artist Tylor Hurd came forward alleging that the Atlanta star has been hiding the fact that he fathered her daughter, Apollo. Stanfield and Trice announced their engagement on Dec. 30, with the couple sharing a series of photos...
WHAS 11
Tish Cyrus Rings in New Year With 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell Following Ex Billy Ray Cyrus' Engagement
New Year, new love! Tish Cyrus has a new man in her life and decided to share him with her Instagram followers. Tish and her boyfriend, Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, attended her daughter, Miley Cyrus', New Year's Eve party together. The couple showed off some PDA on the red...
WHAS 11
Pregnant Keke Palmer Glows on Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson: See the Photos!
Keke Palmer is fully leaning into everything that comes with her growing family, including taking time for some serious rest and relaxation. On Tuesday, the mom-to-be shared photos of her babymoon with boyfriend Darius Jackson, and reflected on how she's "really proud of myself for resting this trip." "I am...
WHAS 11
Billie Eilish Recalls Hating Her Body as a Teen Amid Hypermobility Diagnosis
Billie Eilish has found the love and strength of her body. In the latest issue of Vogue, the 21-year-old singer opens up about her new outlook on her physique after overcoming a diagnosis that derailed her dance career at a young age. "Going through my teenage years of hating myself...
WHAS 11
Adele Reveals She Is Suffering From 'Really Bad' Sciatica: 'I Have to Waddle'
Working through the pain. Adele is getting candid about a health struggle that has been impacting her during her Las Vegas residency run. After the songstress seemingly sparked concern among some fans after having difficulty walking across the stage during her live New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas, she opened up about suffering from intense and chronic back pain.
WHAS 11
Gabrielle Union Recalls Multiple Infidelities in 'Dysfunctional' Marriage to Chris Howard
Gabrielle Union is looking back on her "dysfunctional" first marriage to former Jacksonville Jaguars player Chris Howard. The couple met in 1999, got hitched in 2001 and ended their marriage four years later. During Monday's episode of Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast, the actress claimed that the couple "felt like...
WHAS 11
'Darcey & Stacey' Season 4 First Look: Darcey Jumps Back Into Dating But Ex Georgi Surprises Her
Darcey is ready to find love again but her ex-fiancé, Georgi, is looming in the background. In this first look at season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey appears to be enjoying the single life, but Georgi makes a surprise appearance that leaves her in a meltdown. During this...
