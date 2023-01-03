ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the 'Worst Men' After Pete Davidson Split

Getting real about the challenges of dating. Emily Ratajkowski is opening up about her own dating woes, and the struggles she's faced as a self-possessed and strong woman. According to the Gone Girl actress -- who briefly dated Pete Davidson toward the end of 2022 -- she's found that many men think they want a girl like her, only to later feel insecure and possessive.
WHAS 11

Kim Kardashian Dances to Taylor Swift, Sings About Killing an Ex

Kim Kardashian is leaving fans intrigued with her mixed messaging on TikTok. Kim posted two videos on Thursday afternoon, the first set to Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" and the second to SZA's "Kill Bill." Both songs are notable picks for the 42-year-old reality star, who recently finalized her divorce from 45-year-old Kanye West.
WHAS 11

Luke Grimes Reveals Why 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Won't Tell Him the Show's Ending

Luke Grimes says he doesn't want to know how Yellowstone comes to an end. Like life, Grimes wants to experience the show not knowing what's going to happen. The topic of conversation briefly came up when the 38-year-old actor and budding singer appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Grimes said his "lips are sealed" when it comes to giving away spoilers, but he also shared he doesn't know how the season's going to end and why he doesn't want to know.
WHAS 11

Steven Spielberg Gushes Over His Working Relationship with Michelle Williams (Exclusive)

A match made in movie heaven! Steven Spielberg has nothing but love and praise for getting to work with Michelle Williams in his latest acclaimed project, The Fabelmans. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the filmmaker and the acclaimed actress on the red carpet at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards on Thursday, and they reflected on their working relationship while creating the very personal project.
WHAS 11

Pregnant Keke Palmer Glows on Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson: See the Photos!

Keke Palmer is fully leaning into everything that comes with her growing family, including taking time for some serious rest and relaxation. On Tuesday, the mom-to-be shared photos of her babymoon with boyfriend Darius Jackson, and reflected on how she's "really proud of myself for resting this trip." "I am...
WHAS 11

Billie Eilish Recalls Hating Her Body as a Teen Amid Hypermobility Diagnosis

Billie Eilish has found the love and strength of her body. In the latest issue of Vogue, the 21-year-old singer opens up about her new outlook on her physique after overcoming a diagnosis that derailed her dance career at a young age. "Going through my teenage years of hating myself...
WHAS 11

Adele Reveals She Is Suffering From 'Really Bad' Sciatica: 'I Have to Waddle'

Working through the pain. Adele is getting candid about a health struggle that has been impacting her during her Las Vegas residency run. After the songstress seemingly sparked concern among some fans after having difficulty walking across the stage during her live New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas, she opened up about suffering from intense and chronic back pain.
WHAS 11

Gabrielle Union Recalls Multiple Infidelities in 'Dysfunctional' Marriage to Chris Howard

Gabrielle Union is looking back on her "dysfunctional" first marriage to former Jacksonville Jaguars player Chris Howard. The couple met in 1999, got hitched in 2001 and ended their marriage four years later. During Monday's episode of Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast, the actress claimed that the couple "felt like...

