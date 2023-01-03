Read full article on original website
What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?
Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
What Does Your Walking Style Say About Your Personality ?
Your walking style can reveal your personality type. Studies reveal that our walking styles, especially the strides and speeds can say a lot about our personalities. We are all unique individuals with unique walking styles. It can also show insight into the personality of a person. Whatever we keep hidden from the world, we reveal through our gait and walking style.
Chinese Horoscope 2023: Find Out What Is In Store For You This Chinese Year
The Chinese zodiac is cycle consisting of 12 animals, each animal representing one year. People get categorised under the animal symbol that represents their birth year. The 12 animals are Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig respectively. The Chinese zodiac, also known as Shengxiao and a cycle that repeats every 12 years. The order of these signs has an associated legend to it, which is called Jade Emperor's Race. As per the story, the emperor held a race to decide who is the luckiest animal so that they can be added to the calendar. The first place was won by the Rat who was allotted the first year of the 12-year cycle, and so on.
2023 Horoscopes for Every Zodiac Sign
A new year lies ahead and with it, new energies and themes from the cosmos. We tapped master astrologer Shannon Aganza, creator of MoonGathering Astrology and Numerology Coursework, to forecast the next 12 months and provide a 2023 horoscope for each zodiac sign. For the year ahead, the biggest astrological...
Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Cheat In Relationships; Ranked from Most
Infidelity cannot be just explained away as it is a major marital issue that robs the victim of confidence. Problems majorly evident in these failed relationships are categorised under the areas of personal problems, issues with the relationship, and freely available dating sites, long business trips, or alcohol. Sexual betrayals are considered to be the worst among betrayals and so are emotional affairs that can also bring the victim down to utter devastation. Obviously, the cheat betrays a weak personality that is not yet developed and immature.
How to Outsmart a Narcissist
Narcissists fall into a robotic posture of fake infallibility that makes them unreachable by normal means. They shed their consciences so we have to make it cost them personally or they won't change. Relentlessly expose their robotic formula and don't engage in debates that they frame. They don't care about...
Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist
A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
Will 2023 Bring You Wealth? Financial Astrologers Offer Their Money Predictions for Every Sign
The culmination point of a whole calendar year can’t help but fuel lots of reflection around the goals you’ve already hit and others you intend to pursue. While relationships and wellness are often top of mind, your professional path and finances could also be an area of life you’re aspiring to see growth in come 2023. It bears noting, of course, that with inflation we’ve all felt in 2022 and concerns about further economic downturn, it’s perfectly normal to feel nervous about what earning, saving, and debt might end up looking like in the coming year. Thankfully, there are plenty of bright spots for money making in the astrology of 2023.
A New Way to Spot the Most Dangerous Narcissists
Going beyond ordinary narcissism, the malignant form of this set of personality traits involves extreme tendencies toward destructiveness. A new test provides a clear and behavior-based way to help you identify whose traits fall into the category of malignant narcissism. By knowing what to watch for in the malignant narcissist,...
Daily Horoscope, 08 January 2023: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
2023 Numerology Forecast: What To Expect In A 7 Universal Year
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The past few years have been very challenging, to say the least. Yet despite the ups and downs of each year, I have always said, "Just wait until 2023." This is because we are now collectively about to embark upon one of the most spiritual years in numerology: the Universal Year 7. *Angel choir sings.*
Your January Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Release Old Emotions
Welcome to 2023! We start the new year with romantic Venus moving into airy Aquarius, adding intellectualism to matters of the heart. The full moon in Cancer on 6th January gives us the chance to release old emotions and to clear our auras for 2023. Mars turns direct in Gemini on 12th January, after moonwalking for almost 2.5 months (the retrograde began on 30th October).
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Fantasizing About Someone You Barely Know
Your love horoscope for the week of December 12 to 18 is a reminder that it’s hard to understand what you want in love when you’re still questioning who you really are. Spend time getting to know yourself and identifying the difference between what you truly want and what you *think* you want. Fleeting feelings are subject to change! Mists of confusion could obscure your individual spark as the larger-than-life sun in Sagittarius squares off with disorienting Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. This may make it more difficult to bask in the glory of someone else’s happiness, as it may feel...
Relationships with selfish partners
A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.
How to Tell If Someone Is an Episodic Narcissist
Entitlement schema is preoccupation with certain thoughts, feelings, or needs to the point of self-absorption. Entitlement is the experience of a long unmet childhood need for validation. The solution to self-absorption involves patience, kindness, and never engaging when triggered. Entitlement schema, originally outlined by Jeffrey Young, is the experience of...
How to Communicate With a Narcissist
Not responding is the best communication with narcissists, but it's often unrealistic or impossible. It's important to recognize that most of a narcissist's communication is deceptive. Dropping the expectation that narcissistic patterns and manipulation can be solved is freeing for the victim. Narcissism is a trending topic in contemporary literature,...
Capricorn Compatibility in Love, Friendship and Work
If your birthday falls between Dec. 21/22 and Jan. 19/20, you're likely a Capricorn sun. In astrology, this means you're born under the sign of the determined sea goat — and you might be curious about Capricorn compatibility when it comes to romance, friendships and the workplace. How's your Taurus compatibility? Does a Scorpio-Capricorn coupling typically lead to "happily ever after"? Should a Capricorn woman stay away from Aquarius, the water bearer?
Astrologer Susan Miller Names the 2 Zodiac Signs Star-Sanctioned To Have the Luckiest 2023
The new year might not be here quite yet, but if you’re already feeling the initiatory, fresh-start energy, there's an astrological reason for that: On December 20, Jupiter—the planet of expansion, luck, and beneficence—shifted into Aries, the first sign of the zodiac known for its self-starter energy. Having dipped only briefly into the sign in 2022 (while spending most of the year showering its blessings on Pisces), Jupiter is now in Aries until May 16, 2023, smiling down upon the rams with all its cosmic goodness before shifting into Taurus and granting the same good fortune to the bulls for the rest of the year. Thanks to these transits, Aries and Taurus are destined to be the luckiest zodiac signs in 2023.
How Each Zodiac Sign Behaves When They Have Anxiety
(March 21st to April 19th) Aries are the devil’s advocates of the Zodiac, and when they feel anxious, what they want to do is reveal the truth about something. They also thrive on being “correct” all of the time, so when they are uncomfortable, they likely want to make arguments out of anything to prove themselves “right.” Oddly, the way that their anxiety manifests most is by them ramming heads (horns?) with anyone, over anything. Aries deal with their anxiety very aggressively, and can sever relationship ties in the process.
Capricorn—Your 2023 Horoscope Wants You to Throw Caution to the Wind & Pursue Your Passion
Don’t be alarmed, but your Capricorn 2023 horoscope is starting off on an energetically-charged note. Venus is forming an exact conjunction with Pluto in Capricorn on New Year’s Day, which could lead to some intense emotions and dramatic new beginnings. Tap into your power! By the time Mercury retrograde in Capricorn finally comes to an end on February 3, you’ll be in a much stronger position to make decisions on behalf of yourself. Give yourself time to listen to your needs and hear your inner voice. You can expect mind-blowing spiritual shifts to begin unfolding during March, especially if you’re a...
