Little Rock, AR

KHBS

Arkansas lawmakers to introduce bill to battle fentanyl

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Gina Allgaier, of Bentonville, knows the pain of losing a loved one to a drug laced with fentanyl. Her 21-year-old son, Tristan, died of an overdose in 2017,. "I met with a mom last night; their son is a year younger than our son Tristan who...
ARKANSAS STATE
KVUE

How to tell the difference between COVID-19, RSV and flu symptoms

AUSTIN, Texas — As students and adults around Central Texas return to the classroom and office, they could have a case of the sniffles for a number of reasons. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), respiratory illnesses are popping up earlier – and in more people – than in recent years. Health experts have used the term "tripledemic" to explain the overlapping rise in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases.
AUSTIN, TX
foodmanufacturing.com

Popcorn Recalled Over Multiple Undeclared Allergens

DALLAS -- Avery’s Savory Popcorn LLC is recalling Gourmet Popcorn, ALL Flavors because it may contain undeclared specific type of allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific type of allergen (e.g., milk, soy, peanuts, tree nuts {almonds, walnuts, pecans, cashews}, and sulfites) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana

NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
OKLAHOMA STATE
uams.edu

UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud

ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Customers confused about increase in gas bills

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the cold temperatures continue to make their way into Arkansas, many are turning those heaters on high. After seeing some of the numbers on their bills, however, some customers might be a little more hesitant. Sandra Combs first thought she was getting gouged when she...
ARKANSAS STATE
WLBT

Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
ENTERPRISE, AL
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson reveals his official portrait

On Tuesday, outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson revealed his official portrait at the Arkansas State Capitol. The governor's daughter Sarah Hutchinson Wengel and granddaughter Ella Beth pulled the black covering off the portrait. The governor is painted in a standing position leaning slightly on a chair, hands folded, standing in front of the Arkansas and American flags.
ARKANSAS STATE

