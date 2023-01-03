Read full article on original website
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 4,015 over past 7 days, hospitalizations jump
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Wednesday. The increase is up from the 2,990 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 573 new cases per day in the state, up...
UAMS study shows one in four adults experiencing loss due to COVID-19
A new study conducted by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences revealed one in four U.S. adults has experienced the death of a family member or close friend due to COVID-19.
KHBS
Arkansas lawmakers to introduce bill to battle fentanyl
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Gina Allgaier, of Bentonville, knows the pain of losing a loved one to a drug laced with fentanyl. Her 21-year-old son, Tristan, died of an overdose in 2017,. "I met with a mom last night; their son is a year younger than our son Tristan who...
Health leaders expect an increase in COVID-19 cases as new variant surfaces
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We are entering the new year with a new variant of COVID-19 — XBB 1.5. Doctors said it’s a sub-variant of omicron that is highly contagious. The Alabama Department of Public Health currently reports nearly 2,700 COVID-19 cases in the state. Health leaders expect case counts to go up following the […]
Adderall shortage hits Arkansas, how to help keep your family healthy
ARKANSAS, USA — The nationwide Adderall shortage has people scrambling to find their needed medication. This doesn’t just affect patients as pharmacies are having trouble as well. "We can't fill a full prescription," said Medical Arts Pharmacist Julie Stewart while showing nearly empty bottles of Adderall. Stewart says...
How to tell the difference between COVID-19, RSV and flu symptoms
AUSTIN, Texas — As students and adults around Central Texas return to the classroom and office, they could have a case of the sniffles for a number of reasons. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), respiratory illnesses are popping up earlier – and in more people – than in recent years. Health experts have used the term "tripledemic" to explain the overlapping rise in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases.
foodmanufacturing.com
Popcorn Recalled Over Multiple Undeclared Allergens
DALLAS -- Avery’s Savory Popcorn LLC is recalling Gourmet Popcorn, ALL Flavors because it may contain undeclared specific type of allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific type of allergen (e.g., milk, soy, peanuts, tree nuts {almonds, walnuts, pecans, cashews}, and sulfites) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
This Minnesota County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
The Year End Report: 2022 Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Arkansas
Looks like crime is up in the state of Arkansas. The year-end report is out and some things have changed over the past year on what towns are the most dangerous in Arkansas. This new report shows that a higher crime rate is not necessarily in the larger more populated towns. The increase in violent crime and property crime should seriously have us worried.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana
NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
Benton family hitting the road to travel continental US
A central Arkansas family has been hitting the road – and will continue to do so until they complete their “MK and TJ - 50 States Tour”.
5newsonline.com
Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud
ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
Experts explain the reason behind increase in price of eggs
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've seen high prices and shortages of certain items at grocery stores, but the price of eggs has been going up faster than the rest. Owner of Rattles Garden, Tara Stainton, spends her weekends at the farmers market selling eggs and produce. “We keep about...
KHBS
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders says her education initiative is priority number one
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be sworn in as governor of Arkansas the day after state lawmakers begin meeting in their 2023 legislative session. She spoke with 40/29 News days ahead of her inauguration. Sanders said inauguration activities will showcase the state of Arkansas. "Hit the...
waldronnews.com
Counties in Arkansas with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Kait 8
Customers confused about increase in gas bills
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the cold temperatures continue to make their way into Arkansas, many are turning those heaters on high. After seeing some of the numbers on their bills, however, some customers might be a little more hesitant. Sandra Combs first thought she was getting gouged when she...
WLBT
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
What illnesses are spreading in Arkansas?
As Christmas gatherings are winding down, illnesses are still spreading across Arkansas. If you get sick, what sickness could you have?
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson reveals his official portrait
On Tuesday, outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson revealed his official portrait at the Arkansas State Capitol. The governor's daughter Sarah Hutchinson Wengel and granddaughter Ella Beth pulled the black covering off the portrait. The governor is painted in a standing position leaning slightly on a chair, hands folded, standing in front of the Arkansas and American flags.
