State Superintendent’s 2021-22 Annual Report notes academic progress as MDE designates more than $96M to help districts recover from pandemic disruptions

Delbert Hosemann Qualifies for Second Term as Lieutenant Governor
Delbert Hosemann Qualifies for Second Term as Lieutenant Governor. Jackson, Miss.—From the largest tax cut in Mississippi history to major investments...
Auditor’s Office Announces Public Innovations and Efficiencies Award
JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White announced his office has opened the 2023 Mississippi Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award application. The PIE Award was created last year to recognize government offices for the ways they are cutting costs, reducing waste, or improving efficiency in the workplace. “It’s...
Ag Commissioner Gipson Announces Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program
Ag Commissioner Gipson Announces Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program. JACKSON, Miss. – Today, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson...
Program aims to help Mississippians on SNAP benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting grant proposals from qualified nonprofits to implement projects through the Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program. The program was established by the Mississippi Legislature in 2022 to help residents with limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables and support local farmers […]
Mississippi Governor. Delbert Hosemann Proposes $200 Million Tax Rebate As He Enters Reelection
Citing the success of his first term, an active legislative agenda and a proposed tax rebate of more than $200 million, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said Thursday afternoon he is running for a second term. Delbert Hosemann Has Proposed a Tax Rebate And is Seeking Reelection. Citing the succession of...
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
COVID-19 Update for January 6, 2023
COVID-19 Update for January 6, 2023. High Community COVID-19 Levels are returning to parts of Mississippi. After weeks of low COVID-19 activity, Mississippi is seeing an increasing...
$360,000 SNAP Benefit Program Launches in Mississippi
Tate Reeves wants to be Mississippi governor again; incumbent qualifies to run again
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves filed Tuesday to seek reelection, marking the first day candidates for state and local offices can submit qualifying papers for the 2023 election. Feb. 1 is the qualifying deadline for an election that will include statewide offices, state district offices, legislative seats and county offices. Party primaries are scheduled Aug. 8, with runoffs Aug. 29. The general election on Nov. 7, with runoffs Nov. 28.
Gipson Qualifies for Re-Election as Commissioner of Agriculture
Gipson Qualifies for Re-Election as Commissioner of Agriculture. To My Friends and Supporters, the Good People of Mississippi – This is to announce that on January 3, 2023, after...
Gov. Reeves appoints new 15th circuit court judge
Governor Tate Reeves has announced the appointment of Judge Brad Touchstone as 15th Circuit Court District Judge replacing former judge, Tony Mozingo. “Judge Touchstone has had a long and distinguished career in the legal field,” said Governor Reeves. “I personally witnessed his strong leadership skills in the Mississippi Legislature...
Mississippi sees another spike in COVID-19 cases
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has once again experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 5,778 new coronavirus cases were reported between December 27, 2022, and January 2, 2023. MSDH has been reporting COVID-19 cases weekly. Fifteen new deaths were also reported. There were also 149 COVID-19 […]
New Year, New Chance to Save Mississippi Trans Youth
Queer Mississippians have remained resilient through another year of watching their livelihood be up for debate around the country. There have been wins on the federal level with the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, a bipartisan measure protecting same sex marriages. There have been atrocities such as the mass murder at Club Q in Colorado Springs and a steadily increasing number of threats against hospitals providing gender affirming care. Each year I become more aware of how much queerness is holding celebration and grief in the same breath. Mark Hughes describes in his work Queer Ageing how navigating stressful life events like coming out or witnessing discrimination at a young age creates a ‘crisis competence’ that allows queer people to better tolerate future tragedy. As we consider what the future for queer Mississippians will look like in 2023, one thing stands out.
Tragedy Claims the Life of Longtime Mississippi Activist
Mississippi has lost a long-time civil rights activist to tragedy. Eighty-eight-year-old Ineva May-Pittman died in a house fire that broke out in her Northwest Jackson home during the early morning hours Tuesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Pittman was a well-known political activist and former teacher. She was often a fixture at local government meetings and worked to keep politicians accountable to the needs of the people they served. She was honored by the city of Jackson multiple times. The former Poindexter Park is named in her honor and there is a city mural of her as well. She was also the recipient of a local lifetime achievement award. May-Pittman was active in a number of community and civic organizations including the NACCP and the Jackson State University Alumni Association.
FULL INTERVIEW: Gov. Tate Reeves talks about legislative priorities, re-election announcement
With gifted hands, Shelia Gray is spreading the spirit of Mardi Gras with every stitch. She's developed a loyal customer base over the years, including Gulf Coast Carnival Association. |. Authorities said the ambulance crashed on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish around 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The...
Candidate qualifying period open for Mississippi elections
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - As of Tuesday candidates in Mississippi may begin qualifying for the 2023 elections which will include statewide offices, state district offices, county offices and county district offices. Mississippians may access the Secretary of State’s official 2023 Candidate Qualifying Guide which provides essential information for those seeking...
This Louisiana Parish Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally
This part of central Mississippi has seen 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The State Health Department says that includes 43 in Neshoba County, 34 in Attala County and 14 in Leake County. But there haven’t been any additional COVID-related deaths in the three counties.
