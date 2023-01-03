ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

State Superintendent’s 2021-22 Annual Report notes academic progress as MDE designates more than $96M to help districts recover from pandemic disruptions

By Patrice Boykin
mageenews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mageenews.com

Delbert Hosemann Qualifies for Second Term as Lieutenant Governor

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Delbert Hosemann Qualifies for Second Term as Lieutenant Governor. Jackson, Miss.—From the largest tax cut in Mississippi history to major investments...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Auditor’s Office Announces Public Innovations and Efficiencies Award

JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White announced his office has opened the 2023 Mississippi Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award application. The PIE Award was created last year to recognize government offices for the ways they are cutting costs, reducing waste, or improving efficiency in the workplace. “It’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Program aims to help Mississippians on SNAP benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting grant proposals from qualified nonprofits to implement projects through the Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program. The program was established by the Mississippi Legislature in 2022 to help residents with limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables and support local farmers […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

COVID-19 Update for January 6, 2023

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. High Community COVID-19 Levels are returning to parts of Mississippi. After weeks of low COVID-19 activity, Mississippi is seeing an increasing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
southarkansassun.com

$360,000 SNAP Benefit Program Launches in Mississippi

The Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program is accepting grant proposals from qualified non-profits through the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), which was announced by Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson today. This program, established by the Mississippi legislature, aims to provide residents with limited access to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Tate Reeves wants to be Mississippi governor again; incumbent qualifies to run again

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves filed Tuesday to seek reelection, marking the first day candidates for state and local offices can submit qualifying papers for the 2023 election. Feb. 1 is the qualifying deadline for an election that will include statewide offices, state district offices, legislative seats and county offices. Party primaries are scheduled Aug. 8, with runoffs Aug. 29. The general election on Nov. 7, with runoffs Nov. 28.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Gipson Qualifies for Re-Election as Commissioner of Agriculture

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. To My Friends and Supporters, the Good People of Mississippi – This is to announce that on January 3, 2023, after...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
prentissheadlight.com

Gov. Reeves appoints new 15th circuit court judge

Governor Tate Reeves has announced the appointment of Judge Brad Touchstone as 15th Circuit Court District Judge replacing former judge, Tony Mozingo. “Judge Touchstone has had a long and distinguished career in the legal field,” said Governor Reeves. “I personally witnessed his strong leadership skills in the Mississippi Legislature...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi sees another spike in COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has once again experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 5,778 new coronavirus cases were reported between December 27, 2022, and January 2, 2023. MSDH has been reporting COVID-19 cases weekly. Fifteen new deaths were also reported. There were also 149 COVID-19 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Advocate

New Year, New Chance to Save Mississippi Trans Youth

Queer Mississippians have remained resilient through another year of watching their livelihood be up for debate around the country. There have been wins on the federal level with the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, a bipartisan measure protecting same sex marriages. There have been atrocities such as the mass murder at Club Q in Colorado Springs and a steadily increasing number of threats against hospitals providing gender affirming care. Each year I become more aware of how much queerness is holding celebration and grief in the same breath. Mark Hughes describes in his work Queer Ageing how navigating stressful life events like coming out or witnessing discrimination at a young age creates a ‘crisis competence’ that allows queer people to better tolerate future tragedy. As we consider what the future for queer Mississippians will look like in 2023, one thing stands out.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wjsu.org

Tragedy Claims the Life of Longtime Mississippi Activist

Mississippi has lost a long-time civil rights activist to tragedy. Eighty-eight-year-old Ineva May-Pittman died in a house fire that broke out in her Northwest Jackson home during the early morning hours Tuesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Pittman was a well-known political activist and former teacher. She was often a fixture at local government meetings and worked to keep politicians accountable to the needs of the people they served. She was honored by the city of Jackson multiple times. The former Poindexter Park is named in her honor and there is a city mural of her as well. She was also the recipient of a local lifetime achievement award. May-Pittman was active in a number of community and civic organizations including the NACCP and the Jackson State University Alumni Association.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Candidate qualifying period open for Mississippi elections

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - As of Tuesday candidates in Mississippi may begin qualifying for the 2023 elections which will include statewide offices, state district offices, county offices and county district offices. Mississippians may access the Secretary of State’s official 2023 Candidate Qualifying Guide which provides essential information for those seeking...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally

This part of central Mississippi has seen 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The State Health Department says that includes 43 in Neshoba County, 34 in Attala County and 14 in Leake County. But there haven’t been any additional COVID-related deaths in the three counties.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

