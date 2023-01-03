ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

Nearly a third of university courses still have hybrid teaching

Almost a third of university courses are still combining face-to-face teaching with online learning in 2022-23, data gathered by the BBC suggests. Data from 50 of the 160 universities surveyed shows 28% of courses are being taught in a hybrid way, compared with 4.1% in 2018-19 before the pandemic. One...
artandeducation.net

Specialist postgraduate programmes

From Animation and City Design to Photography and Writing, Royal College of Art programmes position themselves at the edge of creative thinking and innovation, enabling students to push the boundaries of their respective fields. Situated in the cultural capital that is London, the Royal College of Art is made up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy