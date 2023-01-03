ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, MS

mageenews.com

Hold your head up

Do you define yourself through the words of someone else – allowing someone to put you down and make you feel unworthy? Do you see yourself through your past?
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

” Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths.”

The Scriptural passage for today is found in Ephesians 4:29: "Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen." Here, we have instructions being given the early Christians as to how they should treat one another. Of course, these tenants of behavior are still applicable for us today as we interact with our fellow Christians. Always remember that words have the ability to hurt, to tear down, or to heal and build up. Let us not be known as a tale-bearer or a local gossip. Instead, let us be known as people who use our words to build up. Others are watching and listening. Never doubt it.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
ENTERPRISE, AL
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: New Year’s black-eyed peas

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – You probably ate that last set of New Year’s traditions for lunch on Sunday or Monday. But black-eyed peas and greens has been a tradition for so long that there’s traditions growing up around those traditions. The reason for eating black-eyed peas and some type of greens for New Year’s […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Distance Earner: Mississippi College Master’s Candidate Drives 700 Miles to Receive Advanced Degree

At midnight on Dec. 15, 2022, Ashlea Buntin and her husband piled into the family van with their five children in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to begin an 11-hour trip to the Mississippi College campus.
CLINTON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Man Pleads Guilty to Burning Cross in Black Mississippi Neighborhood

JACKSON — A Mississippi man who burned a cross in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Covington County pled guilty to federal charges on Friday. On Oct. 24, 2017, Louie Bernard Revette and an unnamed co-conspirator constructed a wooden cross at the home of a juvenile victim in Seminary, Miss., using materials at or near the residence. They then erected the cross near the home and set it on fire.
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Look who has Qualified for Election!

As of 5:00 PM Thursday, January 5, 2023, the following people have qualified for upcoming election in Simpson County. Deadline for...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

New babies born in 2023 in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The start of a new year is often marked by the births of new babies in the Pine Belt. In 2023, it appears the first baby born at a Pine Belt hospital was at Merit Health Wesley. According to Merit Health Wesley, a girl, named...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, January 4. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Free Pet Resource Clinic Offered This Saturday In Jackson

Best Friends Animal Society announced that they will host a free pet resource clinic this Saturday in Jackson. Best Friends Animal Society is a nonprofit organization. They have analyzed data and determined that Jackson is one of the top communities in the United States that needs pet lifesaving opportunities. This...
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

CMRLS ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY CLOSING

All CMRLS Libraries will be closed Monday, January 16 for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Regular library hours will resume on Tuesday, January 17. All digital resources, including reference materials, eBooks, eAudioBooks, eMagazines, and downloadable music are available at www.cmrls.lib.ms.us while libraries are closed. Have a safe and happy holiday.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Charles Evans Thompson, 88 of Magee

( February 19, 1934 – January 02, 2023 ) Charles Evans Thompson, 88 of Magee, MS passed away Monday, January...
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Magee PD Arrest Report 12/26 – 1/2

The Magee Police Report showed two felony fleeing charges for the week of December 22-January 2, 2023. Jarred Paul Padgett of 454 Simpson Hwy 545, Magee and Frazier Feazell 503 Kingwood Circle D3, both were charged with Felony Fleeing. Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
MAGEE, MS

