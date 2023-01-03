Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for today is found in Ephesians 4:29: “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.” Here, we have instructions being given the early Christians as to how they should treat one another. Of course, these tenants of behavior are still applicable for us today as we interact with our fellow Christians. Always remember that words have the ability to hurt, to tear down, or to heal and build up. Let us not be known as a tale-bearer or a local gossip. Instead, let us be known as people who use our words to build up. Others are watching and listening. Never doubt it.

