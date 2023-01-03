Read full article on original website
Hold your head up
Do you define yourself through the words of someone else – allowing someone to put you down and make you feel unworthy? Do you see yourself through your past?
” Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths.”
" Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths."

The Scriptural passage for today is found in Ephesians 4:29: "Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen." Here, we have instructions being given the early Christians as to how they should treat one another. Of course, these tenants of behavior are still applicable for us today as we interact with our fellow Christians. Always remember that words have the ability to hurt, to tear down, or to heal and build up. Let us not be known as a tale-bearer or a local gossip. Instead, let us be known as people who use our words to build up. Others are watching and listening. Never doubt it.
Iconic activist Ineva May-Pittman’s death in a house fire rips the hearts of many – The shocking news flood the airways and social media
News early Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, that Jackson resident and lifelong civil rights activist and educator Ineva May-Pittman died in a house fire at her home sent shock waves around the community and state. According to WLBT, Pittman, 88, “was found in her home by firefighters, who discovered her in...
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
Mississippi Civil Rights leader dies in tragic house fire
A Mississippi civil rights leader, who walked alongside Medgar Evers, advocating for voting rights, died in a tragic house fire on Tuesday. Ineva May Pittman, 88, was found dead by firefighters working to put on the fire in her house on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson. Firefighters say the house...
Focused on Mississippi: New Year’s black-eyed peas
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – You probably ate that last set of New Year’s traditions for lunch on Sunday or Monday. But black-eyed peas and greens has been a tradition for so long that there’s traditions growing up around those traditions. The reason for eating black-eyed peas and some type of greens for New Year’s […]
Distance Earner: Mississippi College Master’s Candidate Drives 700 Miles to Receive Advanced Degree
Distance Earner: Mississippi College Master's Candidate Drives 700 Miles to Receive Advanced Degree

At midnight on Dec. 15, 2022, Ashlea Buntin and her husband piled into the family van with their five children in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to begin an 11-hour trip to the Mississippi College campus.
Man Pleads Guilty to Burning Cross in Black Mississippi Neighborhood
JACKSON — A Mississippi man who burned a cross in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Covington County pled guilty to federal charges on Friday. On Oct. 24, 2017, Louie Bernard Revette and an unnamed co-conspirator constructed a wooden cross at the home of a juvenile victim in Seminary, Miss., using materials at or near the residence. They then erected the cross near the home and set it on fire.
Look who has Qualified for Election!
Look who has Qualified for Election!

As of 5:00 PM Thursday, January 5, 2023, the following people have qualified for upcoming election in Simpson County. Deadline for...
New babies born in 2023 in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The start of a new year is often marked by the births of new babies in the Pine Belt. In 2023, it appears the first baby born at a Pine Belt hospital was at Merit Health Wesley. According to Merit Health Wesley, a girl, named...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 4
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, January 4. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
‘My mental tank hit an overload’: Jackson lawmaker opens up about stress of latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When Jackson’s main water treatment plant failed in late August, Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr. was ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work. He’d been through it all before. As a local lawmaker and the son of a prominent pastor, he’s led...
Families sue Flowood YMCA after exposure to ‘potentially deadly’ gas at birthday party
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Months after several children were sent to the hospital due to chlorine exposure at a birthday pool party, the venue that hosted the event is facing multiple lawsuits. An attorney representing four families has filed complaints against the Metropolitan YMCA of Mississippi, after they say their...
Jackson Zoo’s ‘Spare Bear’ has a new name, thanks to the kids at one Jackson elementary
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bear formerly known as Spare Bear will henceforth be known as “Mathan,” following a vote of fourth and fifth-grade students at John Hopkins Elementary. Before Christmas break, children in the class voted to rename the bear, which was brought to the Jackson Zoological...
Free Pet Resource Clinic Offered This Saturday In Jackson
Best Friends Animal Society announced that they will host a free pet resource clinic this Saturday in Jackson. Best Friends Animal Society is a nonprofit organization. They have analyzed data and determined that Jackson is one of the top communities in the United States that needs pet lifesaving opportunities. This...
Penguin Closed for Good, UMMC Child Health Initiative, More on Local 463
JACKSON — The Penguin Restaurant & Bar (1100 John R. Lynch St.), originally slated to reopen this fall after closing for renovations on Friday, July 8, posted a message to Facebook on Sept. 24 stating that the restaurant will not be reopening. "The Penguin would like to thank you...
CMRLS ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY CLOSING
CMRLS ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY CLOSING

All CMRLS Libraries will be closed Monday, January 16 for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Regular library hours will resume on Tuesday, January 17. All digital resources, including reference materials, eBooks, eAudioBooks, eMagazines, and downloadable music are available at www.cmrls.lib.ms.us while libraries are closed. Have a safe and happy holiday.
Charles Evans Thompson, 88 of Magee
Charles Evans Thompson, 88 of Magee

( February 19, 1934 – January 02, 2023 ) Charles Evans Thompson, 88 of Magee, MS passed away Monday, January...
Magee PD Arrest Report 12/26 – 1/2
Magee PD Arrest Report 12/26 – 1/2

The Magee Police Report showed two felony fleeing charges for the week of December 22-January 2, 2023. Jarred Paul Padgett of 454 Simpson Hwy 545, Magee and Frazier Feazell 503 Kingwood Circle D3, both were charged with Felony Fleeing. Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
