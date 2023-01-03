Read full article on original website
Cook County judge overturns murder conviction of woman who said she was framed by disgraced detective
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman who spent 17 years behind bars for a double murder has had her conviction overturned. Madeline Mendoza is one of dozens of people allegedly framed by a disgraced Chicago police detective. "I'm actually super excited. Beyond recognition," said Mendoza, as she and her attorney walked...
Man Sentenced In 2017 Beecher Crash That Killed Family
An Orland Park man who pleaded guilty to causing a deadly 2017 crash was sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday. Sean Woulfe was charged with five counts of reckless homicide. The 30-year-old defendant killed a pregnant woman and her three young children during a collision in suburban Beecher. Will County prosecutors say Woulfe was speeding over 80 miles per hour when his pickup ran a stop sign and slammed into the family’s vehicle.
Criticism of Illinois fur trapping laws grows louder after Cook County coyote has paw amputated
BARRINGTON, Ill. - Calls for change in Illinois law are growing after a coyote found with a steel trap on its leg in the south suburbs had to have its paw amputated. You may not realize it, but we are in the middle of fur trapping season in Illinois, in which metal leg traps are used to catch animals.
Cook County Board of Review Residential Property Tax Appeals Period Open Now– January 25, 2023
Residents can appeal their Cook County property taxes with the Board of Review at the Township of Schaumburg now through January 25, 2023. The Township is open during the appeals period to assist residents Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 – 5pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 – 6:30pm. The Township has two options for appeals:
Human skeletal remains found in Cook County forest preserve
Police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday morning in a Cook County forest preserve.
Cook County man crashed into Uber, squad cars while fleeing police, spit on officer: authorities
GARY, Ind. - A Cook County man is accused of crashing into an Uber driver and squad car while fleeing from police in Gary, Indiana Tuesday night. At about 11:30 p.m., a police officer with the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black SUV near 44th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary, authorities said.
Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure
A Will County restaurant which has been in business since 1946 has announced its closure under current management. Syl’s made the announcement on social media on Tuesday afternoon. It is with a heavy heart that we share that we are closing our doors under the current management. We thank...
The Tragic Story Behind The Infamous ‘4 Children For Sale’ Photograph
In 1948, a photo was published of a Chicago woman apparently selling her children — and then she followed through with it. Here’s what happened to the kids afterward. In one of perhaps the most distressing and shocking images ever captured of 20th-century America, a young mother hides her head in shame as her four children huddle together, perplexed looks on their faces. At the forefront of the photo, in large, bold letters, a sign reads, “4 Children For Sale, Inquire Within.”
First Installment Cook County property taxes due date pushed to April 3
First Installment Cook County property taxes due date pushed to April 3. Cook County property owners will have an extra month to pay their First Installment property taxes this year, and their bills are already available online. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed HB 5189 into law last month making Monday, April...
Traffic missions along Cicero Avenue announced following gunfire
The 16th (Jefferson Park) and 17th (Albany Park) police districts are conducting traffic missions along Cicero Avenue in response to Dec. 22 gunfire that woke up many Portage Park and Jefferson Park residents. “Why are we doing what we’re doing? The violent crime we’re talking about in this community is...
Man Charged With Killing Woman, Wounding Her Sister in Shooting Outside River North Bowling Alley
A Chicago man has been arrested and charged with murder months after he allegedly shot and killed a woman, and wounded her sister, during a confrontation outside a River North bowling alley. Jason McMahan, 36, was denied bail during a hearing Wednesday, one day after he was arrested and charged...
VIDEO: Man dresses up as 'Buddy the Elf' to welcome family at airport after 4-hour delay in Chicago
He did attempt the iconic escalator scene as well, but his 73-year-old joints said a big old "no."
‘Why Would You Do This To Me?' Chicago Cafe Owner Speaks After Business Tagged with Racist Graffiti
Chicago police are now investigating after a small business in the Bridgeport neighborhood was tagged with racist graffiti this week. The owner of Cook It Mama Café says she made the discovery Wednesday morning. “It’s sad we’re facing racism in this time of the world,” said Sydney Blakely....
Wild Fork, The West Suburbs’ New Palace Of Protein
Inside Wild Fork on the corner of Lake and Harlem in Oak Park. | David Hammond. Tuesday, January 3, 2022 || By David Hammond || @maywoodnews. Walking into Wild Fork, which opened at the corner of Lake Street and Harlem on Dec. 24, I felt like Robin Williams in “Moscow on the Hudson.” Playing a newly arrived Russian émigré, Williams walks shyly down the coffee aisle of an American grocery store before dropping to his knees and weeping with disbelief at the incredible range of buying options. My first experience of Wild Fork was not quite so dramatic, but I must admit to a small sense of awe at their remarkable range of meat, fish and seafood.
ME's report says 8-year-old Amaria Osby was going to be taken from mom now accused of her murder
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Amaria Osby was the 8-year-old girl murdered by her mother in an Uptown residence for "loving her father too much".We have now uncovered new documents that may reveal there may have been more to the motive behind Amaria's murder. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Tuesday night, Amaria - who died at age 8 - was on the radar of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services as early as age 3. The department admitted rules were not followed in this case - but we're learning the story told to us for eight months may be...
Treat Yourself To Chicago’s Secret $100 Old Fashioned
You’ve given all the gifts and decked all the halls, now it’s time to "treat yo self" like Tom Haverford. If you’re in Chicago or will be in that area, I suggest going to Grill on 21, located in the Loop, and ordering the $100 Old Fashion. This is on some true if you know, you know vibe, as this opulent cocktail is not on the menu, but like Prego, it’s in there.
Cook County Poised to Set New Record For Opioid Deaths as Researchers Warn of Hundreds of Uncounted Cases
The number of opioid deaths in Cook County last year is likely to set a new record, possibly reaching over 2,000 once all autopsy tests have been completed, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said Tuesday. The office has already confirmed 1,599 opioid overdose deaths for 2022, and it...
Orland Park offering free steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The village of Orland Park is offering to provide steering wheel lock devices to Hyundai owners, in a bid to curb a recent string of thefts.Hyundai and Kia vehicles have become popular targets for car thieves, inspired by a TikTok video showing how to start them without a key.The Orland Park Police Department received a donation of anti-theft steering wheel locks from Hyundai, and will provide them to people who live in Orland Park and can show proof they own a Hyundai.Anyone interested in setting up an appointment to get one should email police secretary Angela Burman at aburman@orlandpark.org. Appointments are available Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
18-year-old high on marijuana, speeding at time of Kane County crash that killed 2 siblings: records
The man driving the vehicle that crashed into a school bus in Kane County last Halloween has been charged in the deaths of 2 siblings who were riding with him, records show.
