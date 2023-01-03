CHICAGO (CBS) -- Amaria Osby was the 8-year-old girl murdered by her mother in an Uptown residence for "loving her father too much".We have now uncovered new documents that may reveal there may have been more to the motive behind Amaria's murder. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Tuesday night, Amaria - who died at age 8 - was on the radar of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services as early as age 3. The department admitted rules were not followed in this case - but we're learning the story told to us for eight months may be...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO