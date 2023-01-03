ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner became the face of global unrest. That makes her Arizonan of the Year

Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this column made an incorrect reference regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A week before the Russian Army invaded Ukraine, Brittney Griner flew into Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport. The Russian Federal Customs Service discovered vape cartridges with small amounts of cannabis oil in her luggage and arrested her. ...
Bolivia: Spanish, Chilean lawmakers meddled in local affairs

LA PAZ, Bolivia — (AP) — A Spanish lawmaker said Wednesday he was formally kicked out of Bolivia as he was getting ready to leave the South American country after he had traveled there to demand the release of opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho. The foreign affairs ministry...
U.S. restarts visa services in Cuba for the 1st time since 2017

The U.S. embassy in Cuba is restarting its visa and consulate services for the first time following a string of health incidents among diplomatic staff in 2017, reports The Associated Press. The embassy will begin processing immigrant visas with the priority of uniting families across both countries.  The U.S. and Cuba have had a historically tense relationship, given that Cuba is a communist country. However, former President Barack Obama worked to improve those relations, removing the island from the State Sponsor of Terrorism list and reopening its U.S. embassy. But former President Donald Trump then reversed a number of Obama-era policies, reintroducing strict...
US resumes full immigrant visa service in Havana

Five years after it was closed due to mysterious "sonic attacks" on diplomatic staff, the US consulate in Havana on Wednesday resumed full immigrant visa services for Cubans. The reopening came amid a record exodus from the communist island to the United States, mainly by undocumented migrants, as Cuba suffers its worst economic crisis in 30 years.
