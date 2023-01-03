Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi celebrated by PSG in return to training
Argentina icon Lionel Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, and though the team is based in France and many of his teammates are French, he was still greeted with a warm welcome back. After training, Messi expressed his gratitude the club staff and his teammates for their...
Brazilian players face backlash for skipping Pelé’s funeral
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer stars past and present are under fire from fans for skipping Pelé’s funeral and opting to pay their respects on social media. The three-time World Cup champion was buried in his hometown Tuesday after more than 230,000 mourners passed by his casket at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos. Pelé died last Thursday after a battle with cancer.
Rep.-elect George Santos admitted to using stolen checks in Brazil in 2008, documents show
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos admitted to stealing a man's checkbook that was in his mother's possession to purchase clothing and shoes in 2008, according to documents obtained by CNN.
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Inter Miami eye Josef Martinez, Southampton grab Mislav Orsic, Napoli land Bereszynski
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Southampton are on the verge of landing Mislav Orsic from Dinamo Zagreb, Bartosz Bereszynski has checked in with SSC Napoli from Sampdoria, Manchester United's confirmation of Jack Butland's arrival is expected soon and Sporting CP have snapped up Mateo Tanlongo from Rosario Central. There are updates on Mykhaylo Mudryk and Josef Martinez too.
CBS Sports
Questionable decisions off the pitch, underwhelming performances on it have Chelsea headed in wrong direction
LONDON -- What do we know about Chelsea as they enter the first full year of this new era? How do they intend to build a squad, what is their playing identity, which players are in it for the long haul? In the space of 90 minutes on the pitch or 24 hours off it, this club can throw you ever deeper into confusion just by trying to track its progress.
