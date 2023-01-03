ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Lionel Messi celebrated by PSG in return to training

Argentina icon Lionel Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, and though the team is based in France and many of his teammates are French, he was still greeted with a warm welcome back. After training, Messi expressed his gratitude the club staff and his teammates for their...
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Brazilian players face backlash for skipping Pelé’s funeral

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer stars past and present are under fire from fans for skipping Pelé’s funeral and opting to pay their respects on social media. The three-time World Cup champion was buried in his hometown Tuesday after more than 230,000 mourners passed by his casket at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos. Pelé died last Thursday after a battle with cancer.
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Inter Miami eye Josef Martinez, Southampton grab Mislav Orsic, Napoli land Bereszynski

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Southampton are on the verge of landing Mislav Orsic from Dinamo Zagreb, Bartosz Bereszynski has checked in with SSC Napoli from Sampdoria, Manchester United's confirmation of Jack Butland's arrival is expected soon and Sporting CP have snapped up Mateo Tanlongo from Rosario Central. There are updates on Mykhaylo Mudryk and Josef Martinez too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy