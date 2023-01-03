ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daleville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Medical emergency ends in heroin arrest

DALEVILLE – Indiana State Troopers from the Pendleton District stopped to assist a motorist which quickly turned into a medical emergency to start out the new year. On January 1, 2023, at approximately 4:30 P.M., Trooper John Clawson stopped to check on a motorist pulled over on the side of the road on State Road 67 just outside of Daleville. As Trooper Clawson approached the vehicle, he quickly realized that one of the female passengers was in immediate need of medical attention. Clawson radioed for an ambulance and provided medical aid until they arrived.
DALEVILLE, IN
FOX59

Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a vehicle in the middle of the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

WATCH: Idaho Murder Suspect Stopped by Indiana Police in December

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — He’s accused of stabbing four Idaho college students to death. Before his December arrest, Bryan Kohberger had a run-in with Indiana police. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested and charged with four counts of murder on December 30th, 2022 for the deaths of four University of Idaho students. They were found stabbed to death on November 13th.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Teenagers buying guns online

The AES building on Monument Circle lit up blue and red to support Bills player Damar Hamlin. IMPD investigating after Uber driver found shot at a busy intersection. A police chase on the northeast side ended in a multi-car crash, injuring five people, including the suspect Wednesday night, police say.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

6 detained after shots fired at Beech Grove apartments

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police in Beech Grove detained six people while responding to a report of shots fired Wednesday morning. Police were sent to the Willow Glen apartments around 4 a.m. (near Shelbyville Road and S. 9th Avenue). Responding officers heard the shots when they arrived on scene and pinpointed one apartment as the […]
BEECH GROVE, IN
FOX59

Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north […]
JASPER COUNTY, IN
kchi.com

Most Wanted Arrest

A woman on the Livingston County Most Wanted list since August of 2021 was arrested in Indiana. Forty-eight-year-old Stacy Lynn Crist of Marion, IN was arrested Tuesday morning in Grant County, IN. the arrest was on a Livingston County probation violation warrant. Crist had been on probation since her guilty plea for possession of a controlled substance in May of 2021.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
bcdemocrat.com

POLICE BLOTTER: Shelbyville man charged with arson, two additional felonies

VAN BUREN TWP. — Wesley Shadley, a 27-year-old from Shelbyville, faces three felonies, including arson, after an incident last month. Around 3 p.m. on Dec. 12, Sgt. Colton Magner with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling Hamilton Creek and Bob Allen roads when dispatch alerted of smoke in the area of Poplar Grove and Hamilton Creek roads, near the Civil Service Conservation Club.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
CBS Philly

Bryan Kohberger stopped twice by state police in Indiana en route to Pa.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Indiana State Police released body camera video showing Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of fatally stabbing four college students in Idaho, being pulled over along with his father on Dec. 15. The pair was driving from Washington to Pennsylvania, a trip they had pre-planned.According to Indiana State Police, Kohberger was behind the wheel when he was stopped on I-70 outside of Indianapolis for "following too closely."Indiana State Police claim at the top of the stop, there was no information available for a suspect in the Idaho murders.That same day, a Hancock County, Indiana sheriff's deputy also pulled Kohberger over, also for "following too closely."Both times, authorities say Kohberger was given a verbal warning.Kohberger waived extradition Tuesday before a judge in a Monroe County courtroom.Kohberger was arrested in the Poconos last week, charged with first-degree murder and burglary.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

PHOTOS: 2 semis catch fire on I-70 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two semi trailers suffered heavy damage after a fiery crash on I-70 Wednesday morning. According to Henry County Sheriff’s Office, one semi driver had pulled over on the side of I-70 East near mile marker 133 to check on his load at around 4:51 a.m. Another driver also headed east had […]
HENRY COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Federal officials announce outcome of Muncie corruption investigation

On Tuesday, federal officials announced the outcome of a years-long investigation into systemic public corruption by Muncie city government officials. https://bityl.co/GUKn. Federal officials announce outcome of Muncie corruption …. On Tuesday, federal officials announced the outcome of a years-long investigation into systemic public corruption by Muncie city government officials. https://bityl.co/GUKn.
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Police: Dispute leads to Anderson teen being shot in hand

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson teen is recovering after an early morning shooting Monday. Police said they responded to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Beverly Court on the city's west side. Officer arrived and found a 15-year-old shot in his...
ANDERSON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy