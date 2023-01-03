Read full article on original website
Medical emergency ends in heroin arrest
DALEVILLE – Indiana State Troopers from the Pendleton District stopped to assist a motorist which quickly turned into a medical emergency to start out the new year. On January 1, 2023, at approximately 4:30 P.M., Trooper John Clawson stopped to check on a motorist pulled over on the side of the road on State Road 67 just outside of Daleville. As Trooper Clawson approached the vehicle, he quickly realized that one of the female passengers was in immediate need of medical attention. Clawson radioed for an ambulance and provided medical aid until they arrived.
Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a vehicle in the middle of the […]
IMPD: Man in police pursuit ditches car, runs across I-465, gets into INDOT truck
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after IMPD said he led officers on a police pursuit in which he ditched a vehicle in someone’s front yard before running across I-465 and hiding in a ditch. Police said it began around 3:39 a.m. when a driver in a Dodge Charger jumped the median […]
Former Muncie police sergeant to plead guilty to writing false report
Days before his federal trial was set to begin, a former Muncie police sergeant has now decided to plead guilty to writing a false report.
WATCH: Idaho Murder Suspect Stopped by Indiana Police in December
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — He’s accused of stabbing four Idaho college students to death. Before his December arrest, Bryan Kohberger had a run-in with Indiana police. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested and charged with four counts of murder on December 30th, 2022 for the deaths of four University of Idaho students. They were found stabbed to death on November 13th.
Teenagers buying guns online
The AES building on Monument Circle lit up blue and red to support Bills player Damar Hamlin. IMPD investigating after Uber driver found shot at a busy intersection. A police chase on the northeast side ended in a multi-car crash, injuring five people, including the suspect Wednesday night, police say.
6 detained after shots fired at Beech Grove apartments
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police in Beech Grove detained six people while responding to a report of shots fired Wednesday morning. Police were sent to the Willow Glen apartments around 4 a.m. (near Shelbyville Road and S. 9th Avenue). Responding officers heard the shots when they arrived on scene and pinpointed one apartment as the […]
Indy man charged with OWI in crash that killed Muncie man on I-465
22-year-old Teriyon Carter was charged with causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death when operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance in the blood and reckless homicide.
Hancock County deputy pulls over Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberer
A Hancock County sheriff's deputy pulled over Bryan Kohberger on Dec. 15, 2021. Kohberger has since been arrested for the murders of 4 Unviersity of Idaho students.
Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north […]
Most Wanted Arrest
A woman on the Livingston County Most Wanted list since August of 2021 was arrested in Indiana. Forty-eight-year-old Stacy Lynn Crist of Marion, IN was arrested Tuesday morning in Grant County, IN. the arrest was on a Livingston County probation violation warrant. Crist had been on probation since her guilty plea for possession of a controlled substance in May of 2021.
POLICE BLOTTER: Shelbyville man charged with arson, two additional felonies
VAN BUREN TWP. — Wesley Shadley, a 27-year-old from Shelbyville, faces three felonies, including arson, after an incident last month. Around 3 p.m. on Dec. 12, Sgt. Colton Magner with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling Hamilton Creek and Bob Allen roads when dispatch alerted of smoke in the area of Poplar Grove and Hamilton Creek roads, near the Civil Service Conservation Club.
Bryan Kohberger stopped twice by state police in Indiana en route to Pa.
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Indiana State Police released body camera video showing Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of fatally stabbing four college students in Idaho, being pulled over along with his father on Dec. 15. The pair was driving from Washington to Pennsylvania, a trip they had pre-planned.According to Indiana State Police, Kohberger was behind the wheel when he was stopped on I-70 outside of Indianapolis for "following too closely."Indiana State Police claim at the top of the stop, there was no information available for a suspect in the Idaho murders.That same day, a Hancock County, Indiana sheriff's deputy also pulled Kohberger over, also for "following too closely."Both times, authorities say Kohberger was given a verbal warning.Kohberger waived extradition Tuesday before a judge in a Monroe County courtroom.Kohberger was arrested in the Poconos last week, charged with first-degree murder and burglary.
PHOTOS: 2 semis catch fire on I-70 in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two semi trailers suffered heavy damage after a fiery crash on I-70 Wednesday morning. According to Henry County Sheriff’s Office, one semi driver had pulled over on the side of I-70 East near mile marker 133 to check on his load at around 4:51 a.m. Another driver also headed east had […]
Police ask for help finding Hancock County man last seen walking away from his home
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Monday. The sheriff’s department said Chad Denzler was last seen walking away from his home at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday. Denzler’s home is located on South Havens Drive in Sugar […]
Prosecutors drop all charges against man at heart of controversial Eaton police arrest
A dramatic police arrest that riled a small Delaware County town and raised red flags among legal experts has taken a major turn. Prosecutors have decided to drop all charges against Lanzell Williams, who was arrested in July 2020 after Eaton police forced entry into his family's apartment without a warrant and without announcing themselves.
Federal officials announce outcome of Muncie corruption investigation
On Tuesday, federal officials announced the outcome of a years-long investigation into systemic public corruption by Muncie city government officials.
IMPD: Juvenile male killed in shooting during altercation at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile male has died after a shooting that occurred during an altercation outside Castleton Square Mall Tuesday evening. IMPD officers were dispatched to the mall shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot. According to Maj. Mike Leeper, officers found two people who had apparently been shot in the parking lot outside the mall.
Police: Dispute leads to Anderson teen being shot in hand
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson teen is recovering after an early morning shooting Monday. Police said they responded to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Beverly Court on the city's west side. Officer arrived and found a 15-year-old shot in his...
IMPD arrests man for firing shots into air on NYE; Witness detained suspect before police arrived
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in a New Year’s Eve shots fired investigation after a witness stepped in to detain the suspect. Police were called to the 2300 block of Hillside Avenue (near 25th Street and Dr Andrew J Brown Avenue) around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday (NYE). A witness told […]
