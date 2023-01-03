ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrtv.com

Person found dead in vehicle on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Ingram Street around 3:30 p.m. and found the victim inside a vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene. No information about the victim, including their sex or approximate age, was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

15-year-old dies following accidental shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – A 15-year-old is dead following an accidental shooting on Indy’s east side. The death marks the city’s first homicide of 2023. Police said the shooting appears to be unintentional, but can still serve as a safety lesson for everyone. Around 2:45 Monday afternoon, a teenager showed up at Community East Hospital with a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a vehicle in the middle of the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Police chase ends in multi-car crash; 5 injured

A police chase on the northeast side ended in a multi-car crash, injuring five people, including the suspect Wednesday night. A police chase on the northeast side ended in a multi-car crash, injuring five people, including the suspect Wednesday night. Letter-Writing Inspires Pen Pal Business Called ‘Postbook”. Where is...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

'A tragedy' | Teen believed to have been accidentally shot dies at hospital, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager died Monday after police say he was accidentally shot at a home on the east side of Indianapolis. The teenager showed up at Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they verified the teenager had been shot and said he was in stable condition. But, IMPD said, at some point while he was in the hospital, his condition deteriorated, and he was transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he later died.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Indianapolis police: Motorist fleeing officers crashes, dies

A motorist who fled from Indianapolis police in a stolen vehicle died early Tuesday after it crashed into a utility pole and caught fire, police said. An off-duty Indianapolis officer noticed the vehicle on Interstate 465 about 3:30 a.m. traveling with its lights off, below the speed limit at about 45 mph while straddling the highway's shoulder, said Lt. Shane Foley, a spokesman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy