ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktS01_0k28UtEW00 The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. ( This is the best selling car of 2022 .)

Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the F-series line is the variety of available models. The great majority of those sold are F-150 light-duty pickups. Ford also makes the F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty versions, which are heavier, can have more powerful engines, and can pull larger loads. The F-150 has eight basic models, from the base XL to the high-end Limited. Each of these can be customized, which means the pickup can be configured dozens of ways.

The F-150 also has models for almost any income level. The XL has a base price of $30,870. A Limited can cost nearly $90,000. (These are the most trusted trucks of all time .)

One challenge Ford has is that the F-series represents a substantial share of its overall sales. This can create risks for the automaker. In June, F-series sales represented 37.9% of Ford’s U.S. sales. And while Ford’s sales rose by 31.5% to 152,262 in June compared with June 2021, F-series sales were up only 26.3% during the same time. If F-series sales tumble, Ford is in trouble.

Ford recently moved aggressively into the electric vehicle market with the F-150 Lightning. While the company sold only 1,837 of these in June, this is the start of a plan to ramp sales well into the tens of thousands per quarter. William C. Ford Jr., Ford's executive chairman recently commented, “If this launch doesn’t go well, we can tarnish the entire franchise.” The Ford family controls a significant share of voting power through a special class of shares.

What does it mean to own a Ford F-150, or to buy one? As the top-selling vehicle in the U.S, with dozens of configurations, the experience of driving this pickup is not the same for everyone.

Click here to see the good, the bad, and the ugly about owning a Ford F-150.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u00et_0k28UtEW00

1. J.D. Power rankings

The F-150 is not always considered the best truck in its class when measured by quality. In the recent J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, it ranked below rivals Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, albeit in the top three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYkLG_0k28UtEW00

2. Unfavorable reviews

The automotive media also does not always favor the F-150. In a recent article in Car and Driver magazine, the F-150 ranked third behind the Ram 1500 TRX and Ram 1500.

ALSO READ: The Cheapest Electric Vehicles You Can Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Od1X_0k28UtEW00

3. Configurations

The F-150 probably has more configurations than any vehicle on the American road. There are eight major models, and each can be substantially customized.

4. The price

The F-150 has a price point for almost every driver income level. The XL has a base price of $30,870. A Limited can cost nearly $90,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOPfY_0k28UtEW00

5. The Raptor

The F-150 has an impressive off-road model. The Raptor is considered among the best pickups for taking a beating when not on the highway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LcMjv_0k28UtEW00

6. Speed

People who want a fast pickup can get one in the F-150. Several recent versions of the truck have broken the six-second barrier going from 0 to 60 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oav5O_0k28UtEW00

7. The F-150 Lightning

Ford's EV version of the F-150 has gotten strong reviews. CNN recently wrote that it is the best version of America's best-selling pickup.

ALSO READ: This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUPv2_0k28UtEW00

8. Ford dealerships

Ford has a huge dealership network at more than 3,000 dealers, according to the company. This is critical when any vehicle needs service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2qM5_0k28UtEW00

9. Trailer brake issues

Ford has had trouble with its trailer-brake software. This feature is critical for many drivers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U86Ga_0k28UtEW00

10. Upgrades

Ford is likely to upgrade features. The top-selling vehicle in the country will continue to get a large share of the company's money earmarked for development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jS6QW_0k28UtEW00

11. A poor reliability grade

Many people use Consumer Reports when considering which cars and trucks they should purchase. One of Consumer Reports' measures is future reliability. The F-150 received a poor grade in this category recently

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0349kk_0k28UtEW00

12. Lots of room

The F-150 can be the equivalent of a family car. Several models, such as the SuperCab, easily hold five people.

ALSO READ: This Is the Best-Selling Car of 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwdWX_0k28UtEW00

13. Fuel economy

Most pickups guzzle gas. The F-150 can get as much as 26 MPG based on highway driving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28rPg6_0k28UtEW00

14. The aluminum body

There continue to be debates about the aluminum body Ford added to the pickup in 2015. It made the truck lighter, but the material has a tendency to corrode faster than steel.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 34

Don Kauer
1d ago

everyone loves to hate something and Ford seems to be it ,I have a 06 e250 van and it has never left me on the side of the road starts and runs great at 165,000 miles the paint is still good and all my lights work I'll keep it thanks

Reply(1)
19
Pearl Sova
1d ago

I love my ford f-159 I have never had any problems after 6 years I had to change my brake shoes otherwise the oil change when needed my truck runs perfect.

Reply
15
X1XX
1d ago

Best vehicle. Have owned Fords for over 40 years. Currently on my 4th 150. Zero problems. Most people with problems don't do maintenance of paY attention to their vehicles. Any vehicle can have problems.

Reply
9
Related
tiremeetsroad.com

Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum

Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
torquenews.com

The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs

Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
denver7.com

These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Robb Report

This One-Person eVTOL Flies You Over Trees at 60 MPH—and You Don’t Even Need a Pilot’s License

RotorX has just opened sales of its one-seat Dragons to wannabe “Star Wars” speeder pilots willing to build their own mini-eVTOLs. The Arizona company says it will begin delivering the flying Dragons next August. The Dragon will have an eight-prop coaxial layout—think octocopter—with 16-kW electric motors, powered by lithium batteries, for each prop. The multi-engine configuration is designed for redundancy in case of a single engine failure. It will be piloted by joystick, but also comes with a “sensor-drive auto-landing system” for safety. The cool auto-hover feature is ideal for flying over your friends, hovering to gloat. The Dragon is similar...
ARIZONA STATE
Top Speed

This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883

The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

154K+
Followers
90K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy