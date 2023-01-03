POS Vendors Reveal 10 Trends Impacting the Future of Point-of-Sale Software

Read full article on original website
Related
hospitalitytech.com
eviivo Reveals Top Hospitality and Booking Tech Trends for 2023
Eviivo, a hospitality software company that provides a cloud-based booking and property management platform (eviivo Suite) and mobile app (eviivo Mobile), recently released its Top Travel Tech Trends In Hospitality For 2023. “Every year, we look at data internally to monitor spikes and dips and ebb and flow in bookings,...
hospitalitytech.com
WATCH: Restaurant Technology Trends: Now and NEXT!
Melissa Fahs and Bryan Lowder took to the MURTEC Executive Summit stage to share collective perspectives on current and emerging restaurant technology trends, including the metaverse, evolving media platforms, cloud marketplaces, and consumer behavior and next-gen tech adoption. Accelerated by the pandemic, restaurant operators have had to embrace and adopt...
hospitalitytech.com
Six Hospitality Technology Trends to Watch During 2023
The expectations of hotel guests have changed, with some accelerated by the global pandemic. It’s no longer enough for a hotel to have an idyllic location and offer great services. Today, travelers expect a seamless and connected guest journey that includes the digital, emotional and sensory spheres. Also, they want these experiences to be available when and where they need them. To achieve this, hotels will need to continue to invest in technology and hoteliers need to adapt their modus operandi to deliver on their guests’ ever-changing expectations.
salestechstar.com
Ecommerce Companies Should Turn to Conservative Customers In 2023 – New Analysis
Market Ideology released new analysis of the ecommerce marketplace showing how ecommerce companies can embrace conservative customers to improve performance in 2023. The strategy results from analyzing geographic, customer value, and purchasing power considerations. “When the pandemic hit, ecommerce exploded as in-person retail shut down. Now the opposite is happening...
Hotels Magazine
How geo-location technology can drive hotel development and transactions
Geographic Information Systems (GIS) is an emerging and constantly evolving technology that captures, stores, manages, displays, analyzes and visualizes all types of data for geographic positions on Earth’s surface by integrating location intelligence (where things are), with all types of descriptive information (what things are like there). For those...
How an Insider Personalizes Every Step of the Banking Customer Journey
--- Customers have come to expect personalized experiences every time they interact with their bank. Financial institutions (FIs) that can meet and exceed those expectations have the opportunity to better compete, Ramachandran said. He said he sees banks deepening existing relationships and winning new customers with an expanding data arsenal, by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and data science capabilities to deliver the kind of connected, personalized experiences that span across channels. These expectations also span the life stages customers move through, such as paying for their child’s education, buying a first home or enjoying their retirement.
hospitalitytech.com
How IHG Created a New Mobile App that Is Outperforming Pre-Pandemic Metrics
IHG Hotels & Resorts recognized that consumers would have a very strong desire to travel during the 2022-23 holiday season and that this desire provided an opportunity for the brand to bring in and retain new, potentially life-long customers. But to do this, the brand realized it would need to provide travelers with an elevated app experience. So, IHG tapped Accenture Song to work side-by-side with its in-house team of technology experts to envision and deliver a new app.
salestechstar.com
Wavedancer Wraps up Year With Nearly $500K of Additional Revenue in Its Secure Supply Chain Technology Business
Contract with US Government provides security, visibility, and easy auditability on a complex, global supply chain. WaveDancer, Inc., announced that the Company recognized nearly $500k in revenue before the year’s end, from their United States government contract implementing their end-to-end blockchain-enabled supply chain management platform. WaveDancer has taken a very complex supply chain and enabled blockchain throughout every step of the process – from acquisition to final delivery – allowing the customer to have security, visibility, and easy auditability of their entire supply chain ecosystem.
hospitalitytech.com
NRF 2023: Epson Transforms Booth Into In-Store Experience with Café
Epson’s advanced retail and POS solutions will be on display in booth 4457. Epson today announced it will be demonstrating retail point of sales and back office solutions at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show from Jan. 15-17, 2023. Epson will showcase its latest innovative products designed for retail businesses that offer outstanding value, results and a better bottom line in booth 4457. Epson will also announce a new line of mobile POS thermal receipt printers designed to fit the needs of any retail or hospitality environment.
datafloq.com
The Benefits Of Software Testing For Blockchain Technology
Software testing is a crucial step in the development process of any technology, especially when it comes to blockchain technology. The benefits of software testing for blockchain technology are numerous, as it can help identify problems early on and ensure that the technology functions properly and securely. Testing can also reduce development time and cost, and lead to better user experiences. In this blog post, we will discuss the various benefits of software testing for blockchain technology and explain why it is so important.
hospitalitytech.com
Zaxby's Adds New POS, Loyalty Solutions
Zaxby’s has selected PAR’s Brink POS cloud solution along with PAR’s loyalty software Punchh to streamline and enhance the guest experience. Brink POS, PAR’s comprehensive point-of-sale (POS) software, allows restaurants to integrate their POS, supplier, accounting, and payroll systems to consolidate information all in one place. The subscription service solution enhances the back-of-house experience to make functions and procedures streamlined and intuitive, improving the overall relationship between restaurant and guest.
Top 5 HR Challenges You Must Overcome When Expanding Globally
Here are the most common (and often overlooked) HR challenges with solutions to ease your entry into a foreign market.
salestechstar.com
Deck Commerce Recognized in The Order Management System (OMS) Landscape, Q4 2022 report by Independent Research Firm
Direct-to-consumer retailers can lean on an order management system to solve omnichannel strategies. Deck Commerce, the leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, announces that the company is included in Forrester’s, a leading global research and advisory firm, The Order Management System (OMS) Landscape, Q4 2022. The report covers small, medium, and large technology players in the order management space and describes each vendor’s geographic focus, industry focus, and type of offering.
ChatGPT creator OpenAI is in talks to sell shares in a tender offer that would double the startup's valuation to $29 billion
If a tender deal goes through, OpenAI would be one of the most valuable US startups despite generating minimal revenue.
conceptcarz.com
Hyundai-Kia Reveals Details of ZER01NE Creative Platform Promoting Pioneering Startups at CES 2023
• Hyundai Motor and Kia's ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform showcases transformative startup collaborations at CES 2023. • ZER01NE bolsters Hyundai Motor Group's global strategy to engage with new companies at an early stage and foster breakthrough technical advances. • Project builds on success of previous collaborations; delivers benefits beyond automotive...
hospitalitytech.com
RateGain Enters into an Agreement to Acquire Adara
The acquisition will help organizations access the most-comprehensive travel-intent, pricing and inventory data to achieve higher ROI. RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain), a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Adara Inc. (Adara) through an asset purchase agreement. The Silicon Valley headquartered global leader in predictive consumer intelligence to enhance its AI-powered DaaS (Data as a Service) and Martech offerings to form the World's most comprehensive travel-intent and data platform powered by AI.
Learn cyber security for a huge discount
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. In this day and age, having cybersecurity can offer peace of mind. There is no shortage of threats out there, so having the proper equipment and knowing how to keep yourself safe is vital. Unfortunately, most of us have no idea where to begin.
First Resource Bank Expands Management Team with Key Promotions
To meet the increasing needs of its customer base, First Resource Bank has announced the promotion of three key team members whose leadership skills have considerably increased customer satisfaction, productivity, and security within the bank. The announcement comes after a year of record growth in which the bank experienced a significant uptick in loan volume and new customer acquisition.
hospitalitytech.com
NRA Survey: Food & Labor Costs, Supply Chain Shortages Impact Ops
According to the latest National Restaurant Association Business Conditions survey, 2022 was a year of uncontrollable pressures for restaurant operators: rising inflation forced supply costs up, made borrowing capital more difficult, and forced them to raise menu prices. The trifecta of higher food costs, labor costs and energy/utility costs are now a significant challenge for a majority of operations.
A Complete Guide to Using Predictive Analytics in Your Business
Let's explore predictive analytics, its importance in the business world, and how we can leverage it for our business with this step-by-step guide.
Comments / 0