Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi on a Winter ‘Adventure’ to Kick off 2023

By Sydni Ellis
 2 days ago
Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, and Kylie Jenner Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Sliding into 2023 in style (it is, after all, the Kardashian-Jenner way), Kylie Jenner kicked off the New Year on an epic winter “adventure” with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi in tow. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared several videos and photos of their snowy escapades, and it looks like so much fun.

“2023 🖤,” Jenner captioned a post on TikTok. In it, we see a snowy winter scene, complete with pine trees, a frozen lake, and piles and piles of snow.

“We’re on a serious adventure right now,” Jenner says, as she pans over the winter wonderland. “So beautiful.” She then points the camera down as she makes her way through the thick snow. In the next scene, you can see Jenner and Stormi enjoying the snow in matching black pants, boots, puffer jackets, and beanies. They are holding hands and looking up at the snow falling from the sky in a picture-perfect moment.

@kyliejenner

2023 🖤

♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner

In another scene, The Kardashians star holds Stormi on her lap as the two slide down a snowy hill. They squeal on the way down, and Stormi has the biggest smile on her face at the bottom.

Jenner shared more photos from their vacation on Instagram. In one, Stormi looks out the window from a car as a deer walks through a snowy scene in front of her. In another, Jenner and Stormi sit near a lit Christmas tree, with beautiful mountains in the background. One shot shows Stormi cuddled up in her mom’s arms, no doubt exhausted after the fun-filled day.

Jenner, who shares Stormi and a son, 11 months, with Travis Scott, often matches with her daughter. Over Christmas, they wore mommy-and-me designer gowns to the Kardashian family’s annual celebration, and they looked so glamorous in the black-and-champagne-colored dresses.

This duo is so cute, and they have the best times together!

