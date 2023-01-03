ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WWMT

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following tackle on field

CINCINNATI, OH - UPDATE --- NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless.
PennLive.com

Shannon Sharpe takes Skip Bayless to task in return to ‘Undisputed’ following ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest episode on Monday night has shaken the sports world. And the impact is still being felt on Wednesday. Fox’s Shannon Sharpe returned to his daily sports talk show ‘Undisputed’ on Wednesday morning after a one-day absence, and addressed seeing Hamlin require CPR and AED, as well as his thoughts on co-host Skip Bayless’ tweet that many deemed “sick’ and ‘insensitive’.
Variety

NFL Game Postponed After Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Collapses, Suffers Cardiac Arrest

UPDATED with NFL’s decision to postpone the game for the night and statements from the Buffalo Bills’ player Damar Hamlin’s family regarding his condition. The “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended in the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a hit and was taken off the field by ambulance. Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, according to a statement from the Buffalo Bills released via Twitter at 1:48 a.m. ET. The tweet confirmed NFL and ESPN reports that the player received CPR on the field, explaining that “his heartbeat...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL makes major Bills-Bengals decision

The NFL will not resume the infamous game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The Associated Press broke the news on Thursday. The NFL is “still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling,”...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

Buffalo Bills Release Statement on Damar Hamlin Hours After Collapse on Field

UPDATE: The Bills have released a new statement on Hamlin's condition since this story was published. Read their latest release here. Hours after a chilling scene unfolded on the field during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, the Bills have released a statement on safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field and was immediately rushed to an area hospital, prompting the pivotal NFL game to be postponed.
BUFFALO, NY
wtatennis.com

‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
Cheddar News

Bills Player Damar Hamlin Awake and Communicating, Still in Critical Condition

"Just days after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on Paycor Stadium field, doctors said he is making tremendous progress.During Monday Night Football, Hamlin made a routine tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins but after the hit, he stood up, went limp, and then fell to the ground. His heart reportedly stopped, and medics on site had to resuscitate him.His heart then apparently stopped again on the way to hospital and needed to be restarted in the back of the ambulance. On Thursday morning, the Bills took to Twitter to update fans on Hamlin's condition."While still critically ill,...
WKYC

See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills

CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
CANTON, OH
PennLive.com

Damar Hamlin’s western Pa. hometown holds out hope for injured NFL player: ‘He’s one of us’

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. – Along with an outpouring of national concern, there are a few get-well cards from local preschoolers headed Damar Hamlin’s way. On the second floor above the library in Hamlin’s hometown of McKees Rocks in Allegheny County, Focus on Renewal preschool teacher and family development specialist Kimberly Spriggs has helped children make cards in the Buffalo Bills’ red and blue colors this week.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
