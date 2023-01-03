McCarthy falls short on first 2 rounds of Speaker votes

The House has completed two votes on its next Speaker, and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) has not secured enough votes for the top job.

McCarthy battled his GOP colleagues all morning in a last-ditch effort to lock down the 218 votes he needs to be elected Speaker, but a large number of defections dashed his hopes early into each round of voting.

Also receiving a significant number of votes in the first round were Democratic nominee Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Republican Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), who was nominated by fellow Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar.

Jeffries actually took the top spot with 212 votes to McCarthy’s 203. Biggs won 10 votes, and nine votes went to other candidates.

In the second vote, Jeffries again took 212 votes, McCarthy again had 203 and Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan earned 19 votes.

Jordan did not seem like he wanted the speakership, as he was the representative who nominated McCarthy for the speakership for the second round and voiced enthusiastic support for the California congressman.

The third vote went even worse for McCarthy, with Jordan earning another vote that had previously gone to McCarthy: that of Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), as National Journal reporter Kirk A. Bado noted on Twitter . Jeffries again earned 212 votes.

Before Tuesday morning, it had been more than a century since it took more than one ballot to elect a Speaker.

