$31,300 off East LA REO, $63,888 cut on a Highland Park remodel and a $75,000 chop on a Franklin Hills Modern

4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
theeastsiderla.com
High style for Silver Lake duplex | 51 apartments for Boyle Heights
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news. Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!. Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
theeastsiderla.com
This weekend's Open Houses in Glassell Park, Silver Lake and beyond
Search our sponsored Open House Calendar listings below or click on the neighborhood links for more properties. Happy House Hunting!. Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!. Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to...
The Village Mall in Woodland Hills Gets a Well-Known Billionaire Buyer
The open-air shopping center was recently purchased by Rams owner Stan Kroenke who will continue operating it as a restaurant and retail destination…for now
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023
To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
WaBa Grill Hollywood Location Reopens for Business
All the healthy foods that WaBa is famous for are available at the newly revamped Hollywood location. Located within the bustling cross streets of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, the Hollywood restaurant is back to serve their guests all the healthy foods that are only available at WaBa Grill. The revamped restaurant now features updated wall art and window graphics and refreshed interior.
Massive tree falls onto two cars in West Hollywood
A giant 40-foot eucalyptus tree fell down this morning in a West Hollywood neighborhood.Two cars parked in the street were hit as the tree and damaged. LA Public Works crews responded to the scene and are working to get the tree removed from the road.No injuries were reported.
Person found dead in freight elevator in downtown L.A. building
A person was found dead in a freight elevator in a downtown Los Angeles building Wednesday. It happened at 820 S. Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023
If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
Canyon Santa Clarita Announces Closure Due To ‘Inability To Operate Under Existing Conditions’
The Canyon Santa Clarita announced Wednesday it will be closing down due to a dispute with the Westfield Valencia Town Center and the “inability to operate under existing conditions.” The Canyon Santa Clarita made their decision to close after management at the Valencia Town Center installed bathroom’s above the Canyon that flooded the venue causing ...
Black America Web
L.A.’s Bruce Family, Owners Of Bruce’s Beach, To Sell Land Back To L.A. County For $20M
Less than one year after descendants of the Los Angeles’ Bruce family were given back the land initially seized from them by the city through eminent domain, the family is selling the land back to Los Angeles county for $20 million. In a statement, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn...
One of the ‘Best Paellas in the World’ is Hiding In a Mariscos Restaurant In a Bell Gardens Strip Mall
Mariscos logic: If you possess enough sazón to make one of the best ceviches in Los Angeles, can you also make an incredible paella? If you are Natalie and Maria Curie, the mother-and-daughter team behind the two-decade-old mariscos restaurant in southeast Los Angeles, El Coraloense, the answer is hell’s yes.
Vendors at Alpine Village Swap Meet protest looming closure, fear it may be permanent
Vendors were notified on Dec. 27 that the swap meet, which draws vendors and customers from across the region, would be closed from Jan. 16 through Jan. 31—and that it may not reopen again in February. The post Vendors at Alpine Village Swap Meet protest looming closure, fear it may be permanent appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Eater
LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures
Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
Los Angeles is known for its rich history and cultural diversity, but it is also home to several haunted roads that are rumored to be inhabited by the spirits of the deceased. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Los Angeles:
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in San Gabriel, CA
Known as the "Birthplace of the Los Angeles Region," San Gabriel has a rich history, diverse community, and vibrant arts and culture scene worth checking out when exploring the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California. The city owes its reputation to the establishment of the Mission San Gabriel...
Defunct Russo’s in Long Beach to Become Mediterranean-Inspired Restaurant
Marlena, a concept by restaurateur Robert Smith, will open in Naples in 2023
Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces
Kerstin Kansteiner, a Long Beach resident and business owner for more than three decades, opened the doors of her newest restaurant, Alder & Sage, on a rainy Long Beach morning. The cafe is meant to fuse elements of her previous endeavors, Portfolio Coffeehouse and Berlin Bistro, for new and returning customers to enjoy. The post Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off
LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
palisadesnews.com
Popular Malibu Restaurant Closes After 22 Years
It is indeed sad news that the Malibu Kitchen, a staple in the community, closed after 22 years on December 4, 2022, as reported by The Malibu Times. The news first came to light on the website of Spike Feresten’s Spike’s Car Radio podcast. As quoted by The Malibu Times, the website said, “Spike has an exclusive story sure to send shock-waves through the SoCal car community, The Malibu Kitchen is closing after 22 years. The guys reflect on over two decades of driving and hanging with Bill Miller at the world-famous Malibu eatery.”
