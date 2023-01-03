Read full article on original website
These Are Actually The Best Supplements To Take For Hair Growth, Nutritionists Say
When it comes to hair growth and achieving stronger, shinier hair, what you put into your body is even more important than what you apply to your hair. A balanced diet is your secret weapon, and adding supplements to enhance your diet and ensure you’re getting all of the best nutrients is an excellent idea, as well. There are a few vitamins and minerals that work together to boost your hair’s health. Here, we explored a few of them — and focused on one in particular. These are the best supplements to take for hair growth, according to hair and health experts.
studyfinds.org
Best Omega-3 Fish Oils for 2023: Top 5 Supplement Brands Most Recommended By Experts
Omega-3 fatty acids are healthy fats that have been found to have myriad benefits. Typically sold in supplement form as fish oil capsules, they are known to aid in heart health, lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and may even help fight off anxiety and depression. And by no means is this list exhaustive. Because these fats seem to be bottled up superheroes, we wanted to find for you the best Omega-3 fish oil supplement brands as recommended by professionals. We scoured the web and have compiled a list here for you.
Food Network
The Best Vitamin D Supplements, According to a Nutritionist
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin you’ve probably heard a lot about for its immunity-boosting properties and importance for bone health. In recent years, research determined that many folks may not be getting enough vitamin D through food, so supplementation can be a great solution. Not sure why you need vitamin D or a supplement? A dietitian explains the benefits of vitamin D and shares some of the best vitamin D supplements on the market.
This Is the Absolute Worst Food for Gut Health, According To Registered Dietitians
If you're trying to improve your gut health, the first step is to take inventory of your diet. What you eat can affect the amount of good and bad bacteria in the gut microbiome—and when there’s an imbalance, it can lead to a wide range of health issues.
KHON2
Best magnesium supplements
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Magnesium plays a key role in regulating various biochemical reactions in the body, such as muscle function, blood pressure, protein synthesis and more. While most people get enough magnesium from a well-balanced, healthy diet, some people suffer from a magnesium deficiency. This could result in muscle and leg cramps, increased stress levels and insomnia.
The Worst Soup Ingredients For Inflammation Over 40, According To Dietitians
Soup season is officially in full swing–and when you’re using healthy ingredients, soup can be a fantastic meal that’s as nutritious as it is delicious (check out some of our favorite recipes!). On the other hand, though, adding the wrong ingredients to the mix can be detrimental to your overall health and weight loss goals. Unfortunately, some of your go-to soup add-ins may be causing inflammation.
EatingWell
8 Proteins You Should Eat Every Week, According to a Dietitian
Protein is known to be the ultimate macronutrient for muscle repair, immune support, healthy weight management and more. And including it in your diet every day is incredibly important for supporting your overall health. It is recommended that most Americans consume around 0.8 grams of protein per each kilogram of body weight, although this amount can vary based on the individual. This would equate to a 150-pound person needing approximately 55 grams of protein each day.
Best diet for 2023 is the science-backed Mediterranean style of eating
For the sixth year in a row, the Mediterranean diet has won the coveted gold medal as this year's best overall diet in rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.
The Daily
Best Probiotic for Weight Loss, Probiotic Supplements to Lose Weight and Belly Fat
Do probiotic bacteria promote weight loss, and, if so, which probiotics work best to help you lose weight and burn belly fat?. If you are hoping to reduce your BMI, get in shape and stay slim by giving your gut regular top-ups of this type of "good bacteria," this article will help you to decide if doing so will be the best option.
studyfinds.org
Intermittent fasting alters expression of genes tied to health and longevity
LA JOLLA, Calif. — Studies have consistently shown that time-restricted eating patterns increase lifespan, which explains why intermittent fasting is all the rave in the dieting world. Despite this, the in-depth molecular and systemic explanation for this has remained unclear. Now, Salk Institute researchers have cracked the code on how intermittent fasting affects gene expression across several regions in the body and brain.
Do your vitamin and mineral supplements actually do anything? Here's what experts say.
With cold and flu season in full swing, 'tis the season for many Americans to throw back one or more dietary supplements in the hopes of fending off illnesses. And it isn't just a winter habit; for many, they've become routine, with nearly 58% of people ages 20 and older reporting using at least one dietary supplement.
studyfinds.org
New vaccine uses live tumor cells to kill and prevent brain cancer
BOSTON — A new cancer vaccine uses a unique approach to both destroy brain tumors and keep the disease from returning. Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital say this “dual-action” vaccine turns live cancer cells into potent, cancer-killing agents. Moreover, the vaccine helps a patient’s immune system remember what these cancer fighters “look like” — leading to long-lasting protection.
studyfinds.org
Low-fat whipped cream created using beer and plant waste!
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The dieter’s dream of fat-free whipped cream has become a reality — thanks to beer and plants?. University of Copenhagen researchers have replaced milk fat with bacteria to create a prototype fat-free, sustainable whipped cream. Currently, regular whipped cream contains 38 percent saturated fat,...
5 Best Weight Loss Supplements to Kickstart Your Health in 2023
If you need a little extra boost to promote weight loss, these supplements may get you over that hurdle — find out more
studyfinds.org
Best Ways To Calm A Crying Baby: Top 5 Tips Most Recommended By Parenting Experts
Picture this: It’s 1 in the morning, your baby is crying and won’t settle. For parents in this scenario, the minutes can feel like hours. A recent study of new moms and dads shows most are just winging it in their child’s first year of life. That means when it comes to stressful moments like this one, not knowing what to do only makes things even harder. Though what works for some infants won’t work for others, we wanted to know the best ways to calm a crying baby, according to experts.
studyfinds.org
200,000 images help map interior design of human cells for the first time
SEATTLE — The interior design of human cells has been mapped for the first time in a breakthrough that could revolutionize healthcare. A database of 200,000 images is shedding fresh light on the building blocks of life, according to a team at the Allen Institute for Cell Science. The images reveal details about the rich variation in each cell’s shape, even among genetically identical cells grown under the same conditions.
studyfinds.org
Dry eyes can increase the risk of vision loss from cornea injuries
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — People with very dry eyes may be at increased risk of vision loss, a new study warns. Researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis say the condition alters how the protective cornea on the eye’s surface heals itself after injury. However, experiments on mice found proteins made by stem cells help regenerate the cornea, opening the door to better therapies.
EverydayHealth.com
Best and Worst Supplements for Heart Health
Some supplements are better than others when it comes to lowering the risk of heart disease, according to a new meta-analysis published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Using data from 884 studies and more than 883,000 patients, researchers at Brown University systematically reviewed all of the...
studyfinds.org
Perception is reality, sort of: Crowded trains ‘dramatically warp our sense of time,’ Cornell study explains
ITHACA, N.Y. — When we’re standing shoulder to shoulder in a packed train car, or anxiously waiting for the “unfasten seatbelt” sign after landing, a matter of minutes can feel like an eternity. Now, interesting new research from Cornell University has come to similar conclusions via virtual reality rides on a New York City subway train. Scientists found that crowding makes perceptions of time pass more slowly.
Keep Your Dog Spry Into Their Golden Years With Hip and Joint Supplements
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. You might not hear of glucosamine and chondroitin until your dogs are already showing signs of joint pain and degeneration in their senior years. In many dogs, that looks like stiffness in the hips when rising or laying down, decreased pep, difficulty climbing stair, getting into the car or up onto the couch or bed. Dogs gradually produce less glucosamine as they age, resulting in degeneration of joint cartilage. “Glucosamine is naturally occurring in the body and helps form and repair cartilage,”...
