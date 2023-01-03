Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
NASDAQ
Is It Too Late to Buy General Mills' Stock?
The prospects of an economic downturn heavily weighed on financial markets in 2022. The S&P 500 index dropped 19% last year. But consumer staple stocks fared quite well amid the market sell-off. For instance, shares of General Mills (NYSE: GIS) surged 28% higher in 2022. This raises the question: Have...
NASDAQ
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ
Down 46% in 2022, Is Micron Stock a Buy for 2023?
Micron Technologies (NASDAQ: MU) is one of the cheaper semiconductor stocks investors can buy. In this video, I will determine whether buying Micron stock is an excellent idea. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 4, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 6, 2023. 10 stocks we...
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally
For most growth-focused investors, the last year has been nothing short of brutal. The Nasdaq Composite has plummeted 33% across the stretch and is off 35% from its high. And many companies with growth-dependent valuations have seen even more-staggering pullbacks. But as Albert Einstein said, "In the middle of difficulty,...
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
NASDAQ
FTX reaches agreement over U.S. and Bahamas bankruptcy proceedings
Updates with background and details on cooperation. Jan 6 (Reuters) - FTX and its affiliated debtors said the cryptocurrency exchange's U.S. bankruptcy estate and the liquidators of its affiliated operations in the Bahamas reached an agreement to coordinate their operations. The two sides will work to share information, secure property...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 1/8/2023
The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields. FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP. (AGM) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer...
NASDAQ
BiondVax's Inhaled COVID-19 Therapy Eliminated SARS-COV-2 Virus In Preclinical Study; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) said that its inhaled COVID-19 therapy virtually eliminated SARS-COV-2 virus in a preclinical in vivo proof-of-concept study. First-in-human Phase 1/2a clinical trial is planned for late 2023. In Friday pre-market trade, BVXV was trading at $3.44 up $0.32 or 10.25%. BiondVax noted that Hamsters...
NASDAQ
Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks
It feels harder than ever to find great companies to invest in right now, as the market continues to decline. And while investors know that each stock comes with some level of risk, the ones on this list have some outsize issues right now that investors should be aware of.
NASDAQ
These 2 Under-the-Radar Stocks Have Incredibly Bright Futures
Although the Nasdaq Composite was down 33% in 2022 and the S&P 500 dropped about 19% last year, not all stocks were in negative territory. In fact, these two stocks -- both of them financial stocks -- not only beat the market, but blew it out of the water. Here's...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
Earning outsize returns in the stock market over a short period can be exciting, but doing so over the long run is even better. Can some companies provide both? Yes, especially those relatively small corporations that have yet to become household names. After all, many currently well-established companies were once small- or mid-cap stocks.
NASDAQ
Stitch Fix Just Took the First Step in Its Turnaround. Will It Pay Off for Investors?
After an utter and complete collapse over the last two years, Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) is finally facing the music. The once-promising online styling service announced the departure of CEO Elizabeth Spaulding on Thursday and said it was cutting 20% of its salaried positions, its second round of layoffs in just a few months. It's also closing a distribution center in Salt Lake City that it opened in 2021.
NASDAQ
GABC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.17, changing hands as high as $37.51 per share. German American Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GABC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Watch In January 2023
In brief, consumer discretionary stocks are a category of stocks that relate to products and services that are considered non-essential by consumers but are still desired or preferred. These types of stocks can be more volatile than stocks in other sectors, as consumer spending habits can change quickly in response to economic conditions or shifts in consumer preferences. Examples of consumer discretionary companies include retailers, restaurants, and media and entertainment companies.
NASDAQ
MIDD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $141.30, changing hands as high as $141.82 per share. Middleby Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MIDD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement
Tech stocks had as difficult a year as any sector in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 tech index falling more than 39% over the past year. It's hard to find tech stocks, which are known for their growth, that weren't hit by falling share prices. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT), Oracle (NYSE:...
NASDAQ
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $473.24, marking a -0.8% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Veracyte Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VCYT
In trading on Friday, shares of Veracyte Inc (Symbol: VCYT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.25, changing hands as low as $22.03 per share. Veracyte Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Comments / 0