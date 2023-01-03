Read full article on original website
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
BREAKING: Darius Garland's Final Injury Status For Suns-Cavs Game
Darius Garland has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers.
More injury woes for the Hornets: Surgery to sideline Kelly Oubre; Gordon Hayward still sore
Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre is set undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left hand and will be sidelined for an indefinite period.
FOX Sports
Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
Yardbarker
JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
Marvin Bagley III injury leaves Pistons shorthanded as they face extended absence due to hand injury 6-8 wks
According to sources, the Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III has sustained a right-hand injury and is expected to miss an extended period of time. Bagley III is undergoing further evaluation to determine the next steps in his recovery. In his absence, Jalen Duren and Nerlens Noel are expected to see the majority of the minutes at center.
FOX Sports
Hornets' Kelly Oubre to undergo surgery on his left hand
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his left hand. The team said in a statement Tuesday that “updates on the procedure and his rehabilitation status will be provided when appropriate." It isn't clear how long he'll be out; Oubre missed three of the team’s last four games with the injury.
Report: Suns Not Budging on Jae Crowder's Price Tag
Yahoo!'s Jake Fischer says the Suns aren't budging on the price for power forward Jae Crowder.
FOX Sports
Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte
Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
Yardbarker
J.B. Bickerstaff Praises Raul Neto For Gritty Performance Off The Bench
The Cavs almost let another early double-digit lead to a loss for them. They needed someone to step up big, especially with Darius Garland remaining sidelined with an injury. In the last few games, it's been Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love who have led Cleveland to victories. But the Cavs got an unsuspected hero in their win over the Suns.
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder & Russell Westbrook Power Shorthanded Lakers To Win Over Heat
Any time LeBron James has been off the floor, the Los Angeles Lakers have largely struggled to be competitive which has led to some disappointing losses. With that in mind, there wasn’t much optimism for the Lakers against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night after it was announced that James would miss the game due to a cold. However, the team proved everyone wrong as several players stepped up in the King’s absence to earn a scrappy win against a Heat team that blew them out recently.
