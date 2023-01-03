Read full article on original website
Nancy Lee Speidel
Nancy Lee Speidel, 86, of Mount Vernon, Illinois passed away on January 2, 2023. Nancy was born May 28, 1936, in Flora, Illinois, the daughter of Ralph and Martha Neff. She was preceded in death by her brothers Bob Neff and James Neff. She also lost two sons, Michael Eugene Speidel in 2010 and Jeffrey Wayne Speidel in 2018.
Katherine M. Toney
Katherine M. Toney, 95, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 3:56 pm January 2, 2023 at Mt. Vernon Countryside Manor in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born February 23, 1927 in Boyd, Illinois to the late Walter E. and Ora (Elliston) Piercy. Katherine is survived by her son, Danny...
Good Samaritan announces birth of first baby of 2023
MOUNT VERNON — SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon has announced the birth of the first baby of the New Year and he’s from Centralia. According to the hospital, Axten Joseph Reed was born at 2:07 a.m. January first, 2023. He weighed seven pounds, zero ounces, and measured 20 inches long.
Mt. Vernon man arrested in shots fired investigation
MOUNT VERNON — A 19-year-old Mt. Vernon man was arrested Saturday for allegedly firing a gun in the 1100 block of Maple Street in Mt. Vernon. According to Mt. Vernon Police, they responded shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired and two males fleeing the scene on foot.
Mt. Vernon man gets 10 years in latest drug-related conviction
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 39-year-old Mt. Vernon man was sentenced Tuesday in Jefferson County Court to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to delivery of meth near a school or park. Jerrett Spells was one of at least nine people arrested in October following lengthy investigations by...
MVPD investigating non-fatal shooting of 17-year-old
MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Police Department is investigating a Friday incident that reportedly sent a male juvenile to the hospital with non-fatal gunshot injuries. According to police, a security officer at SSM Health Good Samaritan hospital reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday a gunshot victim was brought into the hospital Emergency Room.
