ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Comments / 14

Tara Lewis
5d ago

He lost, he is a loser, move along. The people of Arizona keep voting against MAGA, deal with it!!

Reply
7
TRUTH
5d ago

Okay so I'm just an independent person in thinking, but letting the court or a small group of people decide above legal votes seems like some Russia 💩to me. Now find registered voters that tried to vote and were denied or the voted and a glitch got the legal vote removed without allowing them a correction if the state messed up. that's different...

Reply(6)
2
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive orders on homelessness and elections

One of the executive orders will reinstate a body known as the Community Council on Homelessness and Housing, and the other executive order will create a Bipartisan Elections Taskforce. Both are part of her 100 Days Initiative that includes her top goals for her first 4-year term as Arizona's governor.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

GOP leaders threaten to investigate Hobbs over inaugural events donations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s new legislative session kicks off Monday, and it appears it’ll immediately put Republicans in control of the Legislature at odds with the new Democratic governor. GOP leaders are threatening to investigate Gov. Katie Hobbs to find out how much dark money she raised from special interest groups to pay for her inaugural events.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

A new AZ law allows people to seal their criminal case records

A new Arizona law goes into effect this year that would allow people to petition a court to seal criminal case records from public view. The law was passed in 2021 and became another opportunity at providing second chances for offenders. The latest law comes with certain requirements in order...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Hobbs offers ‘open door’ for GOP lawmakers, but …

At a public inauguration ceremony on Jan. 5, Gov. Katie Hobbs repeated the message she’s emphasized since winning election almost two months ago: she’s ready to work across the aisle with Republican lawmakers, within reason. “Let me say unequivocally, to every elected official here today, that if you’re...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Critics questioning Gov. Katie Hobbs' funding for inagural events

Attorney General Kris Mayes visited Good Morning Arizona to talk about her expectations for the AG's office. The bill is supposed to help students' parents be more informed when their child goes by a different pronoun or name than their biological one. Fight over the House Speaker on Tuesday goes...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Pinal County’s election director got a $25,000 bonus after reporting inaccurate results

Pinal County’s outgoing elections director collected a $25,000 bonus for running a smooth election despite reporting final results with significant inaccuracies, including around 500 uncounted votes in the neck-and-neck attorney general race. Virginia Ross, the former county recorder brought in to oversee the election on a short-term contract, either did not catch the mistakes or […] The post Pinal County’s election director got a $25,000 bonus after reporting inaccurate results appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Former State Senator Russell Pearce dead at 75, family announces

MESA, AZ — Former Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce has died at age 75, according to his family. Pearce, a Republican from Mesa, reportedly died after falling ill at his Mesa home earlier this week. The family released the following statement on social media to announce his death;. Our...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Senator introduces bill that would limit drag shows in Arizona

Police look for armed suspect after Scottsdale officer is injured during shooting. Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansar spoke with Arizona's Family and says people are asked to stay away from Roosevelt Row and surrounding areas. Scottsdale police officer injured during shooting in downtown Phoenix. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy