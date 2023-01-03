ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE COVERAGE: House votes on whether to make McCarthy Speaker

By The Hill staff
 2 days ago

The House is voting on its next Speaker.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) battled his GOP colleagues all morning in a last ditch effort to lock down the 218 votes he needs to be elected Speaker.

Democrats nominated Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

And Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) nominated fellow Arizona Republican Andy Biggs for Speaker as well.

It’s been more than a century since it took more than one ballot to elect a Speaker but as of Tuesday morning McCarthy doesn’t seem to have the required number of votes locked up — and is fighting to get there.

Stay with The Hill for live updates throughout the day below:

