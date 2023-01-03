Read full article on original website
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street
For many investors, 2022 was nothing short of catastrophic. Fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 delivered its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008 (down 19.5% for the year), and the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index fell more than 13%, marking its worst performance since its inception in 1976.
Are These 2 Dividend Stocks in Danger of Cutting Their Payouts?
A dividend is only as good as the strength of the business that's paying it. If a company isn't in strong financial shape, investors shouldn't expect the dividend to last. Two stocks that income investors are showing some concern about right now are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The concern stems from the fact that their payout ratios are alarmingly high, and both companies are coming off some tough earnings reports.
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for January with this ROE Screen
The benchmark S&P 500 fell 19% in 2022 for its worst performance since 2008. S&P 500 futures pointed to a solid start to January trading on Tuesday, but the stock market turned red relatively quickly on the first day of 2023 trading. The S&P 500 was down around 1% through...
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock is Up 13% in the Past Six Months
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH has had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock has gained 12.6% compared with the 12.4% rise of the industry it belongs to and 0.5% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Reasons for the Upside. Booz Allen has developed its...
Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Surges 7.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) shares soared 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $6.15. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 28.1% gain over the past four weeks. The upswing in Backblaze’s share...
Here's Why You Should Retain Stryker (SYK) Stock for Now
Stryker Corporation SYK is well-poised for growth, backed by a robust robotic arm-assisted surgery platform, Mako, and a diversified product portfolio. However, pricing pressure remains a headwind. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 25.8% compared with the industry’s decline of 23.8% in the past six months....
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023
The U.S. stock market was off to a weak start in the New Year, extending the last year’s worst decline since 2008. Concerns over higher inflation and rising rates continued to weigh on investors’ sentiments. This has provided a compelling opportunity for investors to buy cheap heading into 2023.
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for ITT Stock Right Now
ITT Inc. ITT is poised to gain from strength in the end markets like chemical and industrial pumps, commercial aerospace and defense, rail and general industrial despite supply-chain constraints, high cost of sales (due to raw material cost inflation) and increasing operating expenses. The company’s organic orders grew 7% year over year in the third quarter, driven by strong demand for pumps, connectors, aerospace and defense components. Also, a robust backlog in its businesses, supported by the recovery in the energy end market, is expected to boost its performance in the long run.
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Now
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH is gaining from an ongoing business recovery from the COVID-led pandemic impact. The company has been working to strengthen its foothold in emerging markets that provide long-term opportunities for growth. However, consistent pricing pressure and rising costs do not bode well. In the past year,...
3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
Will Bristol Myers (BMY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Is Dillard's (DDS) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry...
Why Acuity Brands (AYI) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Acuity Brands (AYI). This company, which is in the Zacks Building Products - Lighting industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
CRS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.86, changing hands as low as $35.72 per share. Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Lam Research (LRCX) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Lam Research (LRCX), which belongs to the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry. When looking at the last two reports, this semiconductor equipment maker has...
Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC), which belongs to the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry. When looking at the last two reports, this company...
The Best Investing Advice for 2023
(1:00) - Will The Market Continue To Go Down In The Beginning of 2023?. (5:40) - Finding Strong Dividend Stocks: Stock Screen Criteria. (10:10) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks: Creating A Watchlist. (24:50) - Episode Roundup: META, APLE, MAC, NEXA, T, MMP. Welcome to Episode #342 of the Zacks...
ALLY Dividend Yield Pushes Above 5%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $23.98 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 5% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Will Boot Barn (BOOT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Boot Barn (BOOT), which belongs to the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. This Western apparel and footwear retailer has seen a nice streak of...
