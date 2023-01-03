ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan ranked 43rd in US for 4th grade reading, report claims

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan ranks in the bottom 10 U.S. states for 4th grade reading, according to a report by The Education Trust-Midwest. The organization said in a press release that 4th grade reading is unlikely to improve in Michigan "unless dramatic, research-backed changes are made to address the state's growing education crisis and worsening opportunity gaps for underserved students."
Michigan State Police to educate motorists about signs of human trafficking

LANSING, Michigan, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police said on Monday that they will be teaming up with officers from across the nation in raising awareness about the potential signs of human trafficking. From Jan. 9 - 13, Michigan State Police officers will join colleagues with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance...
911 phone lines restored in Michigan

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: At 5:20 p.m. dispatch centers are reporting the 911 systems have been restored statewide. -------------- 911 phone lines are reportedly down throughout the state of Michigan. Emergencies in Grand Traverse County can be reported by calling 231-922-4500, or by calling the following fire stations:. Station 1...
Versiti Blood Center in dire need of blood donations

GAYLORD, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Officials with the Versiti Blood Center of Michigan said they are in need of blood donations. On Wednesday, Versiti sent out an emergency plea text message saying they need more than 3,500 donors, which is the number of donors needed every week. Versiti said they like...
Northern Michigan farmers respond to rising egg prices

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Egg prices have more than doubled in price since last January. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that, as of Nov. 2022, the average price for a dozen eggs is about $3.60. Just a year ago, the average price was under $2. Another story:...
Report: DEA seizes over 19 million doses of fentanyl in 2022

DETROIT, Mich. — Between Michigan, Ohio, and Northern Kentucky, the Drug Enforcement Administration, or DEA, had their hands full in 2022. Personnel seized over 19 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl from communities across the aforementioned states in 2022, the DEA announced Wednesday. Kids and obesity: New guidance: Use...
DNA helps identify woman who drowned in Lake Michigan in 1997

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- We can't help but be curious about where we come from and thanks to DNA testing kits, our curiosity can be satisfied. But that DNA sample you mail in, might one day be used for a much bigger purpose. In October 1997, Dorothy Ricker, from...
Northwest Michigan Toys for Tots raises thousands thanks to Mustang raffle

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northwest Michigan Toys for Tots announced Wednesday they will soon receive a $26,000 infusion thanks to a nationally televised show. Producers of the Peacock Network program Angel's Garage restored a 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 and donated the car to the national Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
Another cloudy day for northern Michigan

(WPBN/WGTU) -- Another cloudy day. You might see some light precipitation. Light snow or light rain showers are expected. Light amounts, but that could make streets and sidewalks slippery. High temperatures will be in the 20s in the Upper Peninsula and in the 30s in the Lower Peninsula. Light wind 5 to 15 mph mainly from the east away from the Great Lakes, but near the lakes gusts to 25 mph are expected.
