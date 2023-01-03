Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (Symbol: QUAL) where we have detected an approximate $113.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 154,050,000 to 155,050,000). Among the largest underlying components of QUAL, in trading today Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) is up about 2.5%, Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) is up about 1.6%, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) is up by about 1.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the QUAL Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of QUAL, versus its 200 day moving average:

2 DAYS AGO