Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 rampEdy ZooSalem, NH
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Portsmouth NH
An hour north of Boston, on the mouth of the Piscataqua River and the seacoast, lies Portsmouth, New Hampshire. As the oldest settlement in New Hampshire, it holds a special place in the hearts of New Hampshire residents and in the history of this “Live Free or Die” state. Founded in 1623, it still features many historical houses and buildings from the 17th and 18th centuries.
Cheese Louise Opens New Location in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Not only does it taste delicious and go with countless dishes, but according to some studies, it supposedly activates the same parts of the brain as hard drugs do. Regardless of how factual that is, it may as well be true for this writer. Now, a restaurant devoted to all...
WMUR.com
Hundreds gather in Portsmouth to ring in the New Year
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Hundreds are gathering in Portsmouth's Market Square Saturday night to ring in 2023. The First Night celebrations include ice sculptures, games, activities, performances and a fireworks display at 7:30 p.m. At the music hall, the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra held a New Year's Eve concert at 8...
Meet the Seacoast’s First Babies of 2023 in New Hampshire and Maine
At least three Seacoast region hospitals had babies born the morning of New Year's Day on Sunday, including two born within two minutes of each other. The first baby born in 20 was Noah Henry Frost at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, who entered the world at 5:18 a.m. weighing 7 lbs and 10 oz. Parents Cory and Virginia Frost and Noah are doing well, according to hospital spokesman Adam Bagni.
WMUR.com
Late-December storm reveals remnants of 1905 shipwreck in Rye
RYE, N.H. — A ferocious coastal storm in late December revealed a piece of history at an area known as Pirate’s Cove in Rye. A u local New Hampshire user snapped a photo of some remnants of the Lizzie Carr, a ship that was carrying a load of lumber to New York when it broke apart in 1905 during a winter storm, killing one crew member.
Clothes Found Near Salem Beach Advance Search For Missing Maine Man: Police
The search for a missing man from Maine who was last seen in Massachusetts took a turn this week after authorities discovered a new piece of evidence on the North Shore. Local and state dive teams searched the waters of Juniper Beach in Salem in connection with the disappearance of Michael Gray on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Salem Police said on Facebook.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
WMUR.com
Manchester plans to activate emergency operations center amid growing homelessness problem
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester is planning to activate its emergency operations center this week to help deal with its homelessness problem. Shelters in the city continue to be at full capacity, with growing waitlists and increasing numbers of people setting up camp outside. Families in Transition said 60 families are on the waitlist for its family shelter.
WMUR.com
Crash in Manchester knocks out Comcast service to parts of city
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A crash in Manchester Wednesday afternoon knocked out Comcast service in parts of the city. Police said a truck rolled over on East Industrial Park Drive and pulled down a pole and wires. A Comcast fiber line was also cut. Crews are working to restore service.
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu pushes back at NH mayors request for more statewide action: Your ‘tone and misleading content is disappointing’
MANCHESTER, NH – On Tuesday a coalition of mayors from around the state, including Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, released a letter directed at Gov. Chris Sununu calling for some specific action items to address the current crisis of homelessness around the state. In that letter, the mayors were critical...
5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.
It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Independent boutique hotel operator Hay Creek Hotels of Exeter is part of an investment team seeking to purchase Longfellows Hotel & Restaurant on Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.. According to a report in Albany Business Journal, Hay Creek has been interested in purchasing the nine-acre, 50-room hotel and conference center for several years and wants to renovate the property and operate it as a boutique hotel with a restaurant and spa. Hay Creek is working on renovations with Balzer & Tuck Architecture, The LA Group Landscape Architecture & Engineering and Bonacio Construction of Saratoga Springs. Bonacio Construction also will have an equity stake in the project, the newspaper reported.
Portsmouth Land Buyer Sues Sellers, Realtor, City Claiming Contamination Info Hidden
PORTSMOUTH – Banfield Realty is suing the sellers of 375 Banfield Road and its Realtor claiming they knew but failed to disclose contamination on the site before selling it to them for $1.2 million. The city of Portsmouth is also a named defendant in the lawsuit filed in federal...
WMUR.com
Crews work to restore power to hundreds on Lake Winnipesaukee islands
MEREDITH, N.H. — New Hampshire utility companies are still trying to restore power to some homes that were knocked out during a storm that hit Christmas weekend. The homes are on islands on Lake Winnipesaukee, making power restoration efforts difficult, utility officials said. New Hampshire Electric Co-op said it...
If You Have a Dog, You’ll Totally Get the Latest Sign at Binga’s in Windham, ME
Here's a fun fact. According to News Center Maine in 2017, Maine was named the number one pet-friendly state in the country. The Safeway security company gave Maine the top honor for its 76 dog-friendly beaches and nearly 1,000 pet-friendly hotels. Pet hotels? That's a new one to me. People...
5 Reasons Why I’m in Love With This Stretch of Route One in Kittery, Maine
Kittery is more than just outlet shopping. I found myself with hours to kill in York, Maine recently. So I headed down Route One looking for a Dunkin. *Spoiler Alert* - Found one. But I also found stores that I had no idea existed and I was super excited about it!
WMTW
Tractor trailer crashes into cement truck on Maine Turnpike in Kittery
KITTERY, Maine — A man had to be pulled from his tractor trailer after crashing into a fully-loaded cement truck on the Maine Turnpike Thursday. Maine State Police say the incident happened Thursday morning in the southbound lanes near mile marker 1 in Kittery. The driver of the truck,...
wabi.tv
Portland hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) -The first baby of 2023 born in Portland has arrived. Maine Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 1 when Esther Florandy Saint Aude came into the world. Esther, daughter of Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook, was born...
NECN
Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges
The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
WMUR.com
Freezin' for a Reason starts 2023 with fresh start
HAMPTON, N.H. — After a break due to COVID-19, the annual Freezin’ for a Reason Plunge was back in Hampton. Chucky Rosa jumps into the ocean twice a day, every day, but Sunday, he had 150 to 200 people do it in 44-degree water. The reason for this...
