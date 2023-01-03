ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Portsmouth NH

An hour north of Boston, on the mouth of the Piscataqua River and the seacoast, lies Portsmouth, New Hampshire. As the oldest settlement in New Hampshire, it holds a special place in the hearts of New Hampshire residents and in the history of this “Live Free or Die” state. Founded in 1623, it still features many historical houses and buildings from the 17th and 18th centuries.
WMUR.com

Hundreds gather in Portsmouth to ring in the New Year

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Hundreds are gathering in Portsmouth's Market Square Saturday night to ring in 2023. The First Night celebrations include ice sculptures, games, activities, performances and a fireworks display at 7:30 p.m. At the music hall, the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra held a New Year's Eve concert at 8...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Meet the Seacoast’s First Babies of 2023 in New Hampshire and Maine

At least three Seacoast region hospitals had babies born the morning of New Year's Day on Sunday, including two born within two minutes of each other. The first baby born in 20 was Noah Henry Frost at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, who entered the world at 5:18 a.m. weighing 7 lbs and 10 oz. Parents Cory and Virginia Frost and Noah are doing well, according to hospital spokesman Adam Bagni.
WMUR.com

Late-December storm reveals remnants of 1905 shipwreck in Rye

RYE, N.H. — A ferocious coastal storm in late December revealed a piece of history at an area known as Pirate’s Cove in Rye. A u local New Hampshire user snapped a photo of some remnants of the Lizzie Carr, a ship that was carrying a load of lumber to New York when it broke apart in 1905 during a winter storm, killing one crew member.
WMUR.com

Manchester plans to activate emergency operations center amid growing homelessness problem

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester is planning to activate its emergency operations center this week to help deal with its homelessness problem. Shelters in the city continue to be at full capacity, with growing waitlists and increasing numbers of people setting up camp outside. Families in Transition said 60 families are on the waitlist for its family shelter.
WMUR.com

Crash in Manchester knocks out Comcast service to parts of city

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A crash in Manchester Wednesday afternoon knocked out Comcast service in parts of the city. Police said a truck rolled over on East Industrial Park Drive and pulled down a pole and wires. A Comcast fiber line was also cut. Crews are working to restore service.
95.9 WCYY

5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.

It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

Independent boutique hotel operator Hay Creek Hotels of Exeter is part of an investment team seeking to purchase Longfellows Hotel & Restaurant on Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.. According to a report in Albany Business Journal, Hay Creek has been interested in purchasing the nine-acre, 50-room hotel and conference center for several years and wants to renovate the property and operate it as a boutique hotel with a restaurant and spa. Hay Creek is working on renovations with Balzer & Tuck Architecture, The LA Group Landscape Architecture & Engineering and Bonacio Construction of Saratoga Springs. Bonacio Construction also will have an equity stake in the project, the newspaper reported.
WMUR.com

Crews work to restore power to hundreds on Lake Winnipesaukee islands

MEREDITH, N.H. — New Hampshire utility companies are still trying to restore power to some homes that were knocked out during a storm that hit Christmas weekend. The homes are on islands on Lake Winnipesaukee, making power restoration efforts difficult, utility officials said. New Hampshire Electric Co-op said it...
wabi.tv

Portland hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) -The first baby of 2023 born in Portland has arrived. Maine Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 1 when Esther Florandy Saint Aude came into the world. Esther, daughter of Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook, was born...
NECN

Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges

The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
WMUR.com

Freezin' for a Reason starts 2023 with fresh start

HAMPTON, N.H. — After a break due to COVID-19, the annual Freezin’ for a Reason Plunge was back in Hampton. Chucky Rosa jumps into the ocean twice a day, every day, but Sunday, he had 150 to 200 people do it in 44-degree water. The reason for this...
