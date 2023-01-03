ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Time Out Global

Christmas services to be held in Zagreb’s renovated Orthodox Cathedral

Zagreb’s Orthodox community can now gather for Christmas services on January 6 and 7 at the Cathedral of the Transfiguration of the Lord after its major renovation completed in 2022. Wrapped in scaffolding following the terrible earthquake that shook the Croatian capital in March 2020, the Zagreb Orthodox Cathedral on central Cvjetni trg has since seen its bell tower, frescos and plasterwork significantly restored.
It’s now much, much easier to travel to Croatia – here’s why

For travellers trekking across Europe, the Schengen area is a total godsend. Essentially a visa-free travel area, the Schengen zone allows for friction-free border crossings between 26 European countries. The Schengen area takes a heck of a lot of stress and faff out of travelling around Europe – and now...

