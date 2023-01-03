Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Atlanta United cuts ties with midfielder Emerson Hyndman
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United and midfielder Emerson Hyndman have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the team announced Wednesday. The 26-year-old Hyndman joined Atlanta in 2019 and made 51 MLS appearances with 35 starts across four seasons. He recorded four goals and six assists with United. Hyndman was...
23 high-profile players out of contract in the summer who could sign pre-contract agreements with other clubs this January
With the January transfer window now open, there are plenty of players across Europe who have less than six months remaining on their current deals
chatsports.com
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Just how close was Ronaldo to coming to MLS?
The financial package didn’t quite match Ronaldo’s reported salary ($75 million on-field, $200 million total) in the Middle East, but it was competitive. It would have included marketing deals and “name and likeness,” not just salary. After making his senior team debut at just 17-years-old, Biuk...
Watch astonishing moment ex-Liverpool star Nuri Sahin rushes to protect referee from his OWN Antalyaspor players
EX-LIVERPOOL star Nuri Sahin rushed to protect the referee from his OWN Antalyaspor players after the controversial loss to Fenerbahce. Referee Kadir Saglam sent the Antalyaspor team into fits of rage after a number of controversial decisions saw the team fall to a narrow 2-1 defeat to the Super Lig leaders.
FIFA 23 Zinedine Zidane Icon SBC Leaked
A FIFA 23 Zinedine Zidane Icon SBC has been leaked by reputable community source Fifa_Romania. Zinedine Zidane was first added as an Icon in FIFA 20. He was the premier addition of the year and instantly became one of the most sought after players in the game. Zidane excels in multiple areas of the pitch able to play as an attacking midfielder, box-to-box or even a defensive midfielder in certain formations with the right partner next to him.
Jesse Marsch admits Mateusz Klich’s ‘personality’ will be difficult for Leeds to replace
Jesse Marsch feels Mateusz Klich’s personality will be the hardest thing to replace following the Polish midfielder’s departure from Elland Road.Klich bade Leeds United an emotional farewell after stepping off the bench in Wednesday night’s 2-2 home draw with fellow Premier League strugglers West Ham.The hard-running 32-year-old, integral to Leeds’ Premier League return under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020, is expected to join Wayne Rooney’s DC United in Major League Soccer.Marsch, wearing a farewell T-shirt in tribute to Klich in his post-match press conference, said: “Well we have enough quality in the team, but his personality, his courage, his bravado, you...
Yardbarker
Arsenal reluctant to confirm extent of injury as 26-year-old no longer using crutches
Arsenal reluctant to confirm length of injury to Gabriel Jesus but the Brazilian is now no longer needing crutches. Jesus suffered an injury during the Qatar World Cup with Brazil. After an impressive start to the season, Jesus is a huge miss for Arsenal and is yet to return since his injury.
Socceroos star Garang Kuol could end up playing against Ange Postecoglou's Celtic
Socceroos x-factor Garang Kuol could be Scotland bound as he looks to commence his European football journey. Hearts FC are reportedly keen to snap up the in-demand youngster on loan.
MATCHDAY: Man City visits Chelsea; Betis enters Copa del Rey
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Manchester City can reduce the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal was held to a draw by Newcastle on Tuesday yet City manager Pep Guardiola was still impressed by what he saw from Mikel Arteta’s team and feels City has little margin for error over the remainder of the campaign. “They (Arsenal) are going to do 100 or more points the way they have gone so far,” Guardiola said. “If they continue this way, we will not catch them. We have to be almost perfect, I would say, from here to the end of the season and hope they drop a little bit in their performance.” Chelsea has won just one of its last seven Premier League games. It is the first of two back-to-back encounters between City and Chelsea. Chelsea visits Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup on Sunday.
BBC
Aaron Pressley: Accrington Stanley sign Brentford striker on loan
Brentford have loaned striker Aaron Pressley to Accrington Stanley for the remainder of the season. Pressley, the son of former Hearts defender Steven, has played three senior games for his parent club. He is yet to figure at Premier League level but did play in the Championship, and scored four...
Soccer-PSG's Messi to be rested for French Cup match at Chateauroux
PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi will be rested for Paris St Germain's French Cup game at third division side Chateauroux as the Argentine forward needs more time to recover from his world Cup winning campaign, coach Christophe Galtier said on Thursday.
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Ronaldo, Badiashile, Nunes, Bellingham, Felix, Mudryk
Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his Al Nassr contract allowing the Portugal forward, 37, to join Newcastle United on loan if they qualify for the Champions League this season. (Marca) France centre-back Benoit Badiashile, 21, is in London to undergo a medical after Chelsea agreed a deal worth 38m...
