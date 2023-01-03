ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Atlanta United cuts ties with midfielder Emerson Hyndman

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United and midfielder Emerson Hyndman have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the team announced Wednesday. The 26-year-old Hyndman joined Atlanta in 2019 and made 51 MLS appearances with 35 starts across four seasons. He recorded four goals and six assists with United. Hyndman was...
ATLANTA, GA
chatsports.com

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Just how close was Ronaldo to coming to MLS?

The financial package didn’t quite match Ronaldo’s reported salary ($75 million on-field, $200 million total) in the Middle East, but it was competitive. It would have included marketing deals and “name and likeness,” not just salary. After making his senior team debut at just 17-years-old, Biuk...
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 Zinedine Zidane Icon SBC Leaked

A FIFA 23 Zinedine Zidane Icon SBC has been leaked by reputable community source Fifa_Romania. Zinedine Zidane was first added as an Icon in FIFA 20. He was the premier addition of the year and instantly became one of the most sought after players in the game. Zidane excels in multiple areas of the pitch able to play as an attacking midfielder, box-to-box or even a defensive midfielder in certain formations with the right partner next to him.
The Independent

Jesse Marsch admits Mateusz Klich’s ‘personality’ will be difficult for Leeds to replace

Jesse Marsch feels Mateusz Klich’s personality will be the hardest thing to replace following the Polish midfielder’s departure from Elland Road.Klich bade Leeds United an emotional farewell after stepping off the bench in Wednesday night’s 2-2 home draw with fellow Premier League strugglers West Ham.The hard-running 32-year-old, integral to Leeds’ Premier League return under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020, is expected to join Wayne Rooney’s DC United in Major League Soccer.Marsch, wearing a farewell T-shirt in tribute to Klich in his post-match press conference, said: “Well we have enough quality in the team, but his personality, his courage, his bravado, you...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Man City visits Chelsea; Betis enters Copa del Rey

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Manchester City can reduce the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal was held to a draw by Newcastle on Tuesday yet City manager Pep Guardiola was still impressed by what he saw from Mikel Arteta’s team and feels City has little margin for error over the remainder of the campaign. “They (Arsenal) are going to do 100 or more points the way they have gone so far,” Guardiola said. “If they continue this way, we will not catch them. We have to be almost perfect, I would say, from here to the end of the season and hope they drop a little bit in their performance.” Chelsea has won just one of its last seven Premier League games. It is the first of two back-to-back encounters between City and Chelsea. Chelsea visits Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup on Sunday.
BBC

Aaron Pressley: Accrington Stanley sign Brentford striker on loan

Brentford have loaned striker Aaron Pressley to Accrington Stanley for the remainder of the season. Pressley, the son of former Hearts defender Steven, has played three senior games for his parent club. He is yet to figure at Premier League level but did play in the Championship, and scored four...
BBC

Tuesday's transfer gossip: Ronaldo, Badiashile, Nunes, Bellingham, Felix, Mudryk

Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his Al Nassr contract allowing the Portugal forward, 37, to join Newcastle United on loan if they qualify for the Champions League this season. (Marca) France centre-back Benoit Badiashile, 21, is in London to undergo a medical after Chelsea agreed a deal worth 38m...

