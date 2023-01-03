ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13newsnow.com

Suspected Idaho killer due in court for extradition hearing

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger remains locked up at the Monroe County Correctional Facility. He was arrested on Friday in Chestnuthill Township at his home in a gated community. He faces first-degree murder charges in Idaho, where he is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger harassed Seven Sirens staff and customers

Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students, harassed female employees and customers at Seven Sirens Brewing Company several times, according to an NBC News report. Seven Sirens is located at 327 Broadway in South Side Bethlehem. It is visited by Lehigh students. Jordan Serulneck, owner...
MOSCOW, ID
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; …. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News …. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News 4:30 am. Recap of Bryan Kohberger’s day...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Here’s what we know the day after Kohberger’s arrest

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We continue to learn more about the man arrested in the Poconos early Friday morning charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students. Police have been conducting a homicide investigation since November 13, when four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus home. […]
MOSCOW, ID
pahomepage.com

8 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

What are some of the new laws taking effect in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new year means that new laws are going to be taking effect in Pennsylvania ranging from a crackdown on unpaid turnpike fees to legalizing fentanyl test strips. On Nov. 3, 2022, Pennsylvania Governor Wolf signed a total of 66 laws before he leaves his position at the end of January. In […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man who stabbed wife in Nazareth in front of child sentenced

NAZARETH, Pa. - A man who admitted to stabbing his wife in Nazareth has been sentenced. Michael Graves, 38, was sentenced to 19 to 40 years in state prison for attempted homicide for stabbing his wife in Nazareth in March 2021, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
NAZARETH, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Laws Going Into Effect on January 1, 2023

It’s officially a new year, and with it comes a heap of new Pennsylvania laws. In fact, this year brings several new laws that are starting on Jan. 1, 2023, in Pennsylvania. Depending on your lifestyle and where you travel, these laws could impact you. Read on to make sure you’re aware of the new regulations to follow to stay out of trouble.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Interstate 80 reopens near Stroudsburg, Pennsylania

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 80 has reopened in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash stats. A vehicle fire on I-80 eastbound had shut down all lanes between Exit 305/209 Business Main Street and Exit 307: to Route 191/Route 611 - Park Avenue. The scene has...
STROUDSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy