Local graduate joins economic development efforts

NORWALK — Norwalk Economic Development Corporation (NEDC) welcomes Kayla Strause as their new economic development assistant.

Strause recently graduated from Bowling Green State University with a degree in communications and nonprofit administration. Her background in marketing, grants and community engagement will allow her to support NEDC’s mission and the Norwalk area businesses.

“I am a Huron County native, and I am ecstatic about returning to my roots to help the community grow by lifting up entrepreneurs,” Strause said.

In Kayla’s role, she will be a critical contributor to important community and business projects through programming, community outreach, and nonprofit management.

About Norwalk Economic Development Corporation:

Created in 2002 by a dedicated group of concerned private businesspeople and public officials, the Norwalk Economic Development Corporation’s mission is to identify and capitalize on opportunities to continuously improve the Norwalk area’s business base. To learn more about this local economic development organization, visit www.norwalknedc.com.