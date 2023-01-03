ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Local graduate joins economic development efforts

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181Po6_0k288zHH00

NORWALK — Norwalk Economic Development Corporation (NEDC) welcomes Kayla Strause as their new economic development assistant.

Strause recently graduated from Bowling Green State University with a degree in communications and nonprofit administration. Her background in marketing, grants and community engagement will allow her to support NEDC’s mission and the Norwalk area businesses.

“I am a Huron County native, and I am ecstatic about returning to my roots to help the community grow by lifting up entrepreneurs,” Strause said.

In Kayla’s role, she will be a critical contributor to important community and business projects through programming, community outreach, and nonprofit management.

About Norwalk Economic Development Corporation:

Created in 2002 by a dedicated group of concerned private businesspeople and public officials, the Norwalk Economic Development Corporation’s mission is to identify and capitalize on opportunities to continuously improve the Norwalk area’s business base. To learn more about this local economic development organization, visit www.norwalknedc.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Abbott Announces $536 Million Ohio Formula Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Abbott Labs’...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WKYC

Exciting New Changes in Medina!

Joe talks with Jason French about the ribbon cutting on the brand new Healthcare Center. Sponsored by: Western Reserve Masonic Community.
MEDINA, OH
WTOL 11

Local Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations

MAUMEE, Ohio — If the holidays allowed you to replace used items in your home, consider donating them! The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the perfect place for that as they are in need of donations. The most needed items are appliances and furniture. "Where we're sharing with our...
MAUMEE, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

2 students hurt at Lorain High School

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
LORAIN, OH
Beacon

Port Clinton Plaza: The city’s hidden-in-plain-sight gem

Far too often, shoppers inadvertently drive right by one of Port Clinton’s hidden-in-plain-sight gems, the Port Clinton Plaza. Among the many businesses in the shopping strip on Port Clinton’s East Side are places to buy groceries, a place to play, and a place to eat. Bassett’s Hardware and...
PORT CLINTON, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Claude’s Prime Seafood

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Just across from Benchmark in Levis Commons, the owners opened up the perfect bookend to their steakhouse, Claude’s Prime Seafood. “It’s definitely not small,” said Chef Partner Jeff Dinnebeil of Benchmark Restaurant Group. “People knew they could always get a seat in our big, giant wrap-around horseshoe bar. We also have a couple private dining rooms that we can arrange between 10 and 80 guests.”
PERRYSBURG, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
3K+
Followers
158
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy