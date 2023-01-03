Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Report: South Korea fines Tesla $2.2M over cold-weather range
South Korea’s antitrust regulator has hit Tesla with a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine for allegedly minimizing the impact of cold weather on range, Reuters reported Tuesday. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said Tesla had overstated “driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel...
Chevy gives look at 2024 Silverado EV tow testing
Prototypes for the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV have been hitting public roads for the past six months, and Chevy has a video out that shows some of the testing that’s taking place. The video shows a prototype for the standard Work Truck commercial version aimed at businesses conducting a...
Ford F-150 Lightning: Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023
Ford has revolutionized the pickup truck—by making a fully electric version of its top-selling vehicle, the F-150. While doing that, and seemingly changing as little as possible about all that already makes the F-150 so desirable, it’s created a better vehicle. That’s why even though the F-150 Lightning isn’t the first mass-produced fully electric pickup, it’s our Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023.
Slash Your Heat and Electric Bills Now: 5 Easy Tips
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. We're in the depths of winter now, which likely has you turning up your thermostat as much of the country sees low temperatures and snow. That also means you'll quickly feel the impact on your wallet as those heating bills go up. Though utility companies and energy experts are warning that heating costs will jump 17% nationally this winter, it's still possible to find ways to save on those winter bills.
Study: EV adoption faces critical cost barriers
Consumers are showing more interest in electric cars, but cost concerns are a critical barrier to further adoption, according to a new study. In its 2023 Global Automotive Consumer Study, consultancy Deloitte found that most Americans don’t feel ready for an EV. Just 8% of survey respondents said an EV was the preferred choice for their next vehicle, while 62% said they planned to stick with internal combustion. An additional 20% listed hybrids as their preference, with 8% casting a vote of confidence for plug-in hybrids (the remaining percentage was listed as “other”).
Vanguard says the outlook for the 60/40 model of stocks and bonds is looking rosier, but here’s the allocation it prefers the most
It’s still jaw-dropping to look at the chart of asset performance in 2022. The dot for 2022 is way over to the left — that is, signaling a year in which both stocks and bonds plummeted in value. Analysts at Vanguard say, not to worry — they still...
All-in-one Digital Bank Maya Extends 6% Interest on Savings Accounts
All-in-one digital bank app Maya is offering an interest rate of up to 6% on savings accounts. Customers can earn this rate by making everyday payments with Maya, including using the app to pay bills, buy load, or scan QR codes. The offer is available until February 28, 2023 and...
These 16 products should be kept in your car to handle icy roads
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With winter firmly in place, so is the season of dangerous road conditions. Water-soaked, snow-covered or icy conditions can make it life-threatening just to restock your kitchen. Thankfully, many items can make it safer to travel. Some of these items are preventative, such as ice scrapers and snow brooms. Others, such as heated blankets and signal flares, are meant to save you once an emergency has already set in.
Theragun Elite vs. Pro: Which massage gun should I get?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For athletes and fitness enthusiasts, finding better ways to warm up muscles and help them recover is a major priority. Massage guns have become a trendy way to do so, with several brands offering multiple high-quality options. Theragun is one...
All-New 2023 Honda Accord: Prices Barely Budge, Hybrid Fuel Economy Goes Up
In redesigning the Accord—easily the best midsize sedan you can buy—for the 2023 model year, Honda chose a bold path: It's hoping hybrids account for half of all sales. To juice the numbers, the hybrid powertrain is now simply part of the regular lineup rather than a separate variant, meaning the 2023 Honda Accord's two least-expensive trims use a carryover turbo I-4 gas engine and CVT automatic while the rest (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring) are hybrid-only, using an updated gas-electric combo good for 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The price for all this newness? Not much—at least, not much more than last year's equivalent Accords, while fuel economy rises across the board.
1 Toyota Hybrid SUV Gets No Love From U.S. News
Toyota makes some of the best hybrid SUVs in the game. This Toyota hybrid SUV isn't getting as much love as its siblings. The post 1 Toyota Hybrid SUV Gets No Love From U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Opinion: The worst is over for the stock market
Mark Zandi writes that the worst is over for the stock market, as he expects that the Federal Reserve is close to the end of its interest rate hikes and that a full-blown recession will not materialize this year.
One Iowa credit union is offering a 6% APY on its 1-year CDs. 3 reasons to consider opening one right now
Advantage Credit Union in Iowa is offering a 6% APY on their 1-year CD. Illustration by Fortune; Original logo by Advantage Credit Union. If saving more money is on your list of 2023 financial resolutions, you might be thinking about where to put your savings and the fastest way to grow your funds. For some savers, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be the way to go.
Honda Civic Type R: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023
Honda has done it again. For the second time, the brand’s budget—though that term is starting to be debatable—hot hatch has pulled off an upset by besting faster, more powerful, more luxurious, and more expensive competitors. The Honda Civic Type R has earned the title of Motor...
Cadillac aims to enter F1 with Andretti
Cadillac will enter Formula One in partnership with Andretti Global, marking General Motors’ first foray into the series. GM and Andretti on Thursday announced the creation of Andretti Cadillac, an F1 team that will be based in the U.S. with a support facility in the U.K., but did not discuss a timeline for entering competition.
Natural gas falls to pre-Ukraine war prices
European natural gas prices — which soared after Russia's invasion of Ukraine — have tumbled back to pre-war levels. Why it matters: If sustained, declining gas prices could ease a series of inflation, cost of living and economic crises across Europe — and help preserve public support for the sanctions against Russia.
Carnival Cruise Line Raising Two Key Prices (You Won't Like It)
The major cruise lines that operate out of the United States flag their ships in foreign countries. That allows them to avoid American labor laws, including paying a minimum wage. Cruise ship workers are not protected by U.S. laws that govern how many hours they can work or what they...
The iPhone 14 has just received a much needed price cut
The iPhone 14 has received a sorely needed price cut for the New Year. Scoot on over to Amazon right now (just click the deal button below) and you’ll find Apple’s iPhone 14, in its baseline 128GB guise, for just £799. You can choose between the Blue, Product Red, and Midnight colours.
Morning Bid: Rate cut talk, already!
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. Forget peak U.S. interest rates for a minute, markets already want to know when the Federal Reserve will start making cuts -- later this year, if money market futures are to be believed.
