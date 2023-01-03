ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Texas-Side Officers Show Off New TXK150 Commemorative Badges

New Year, new badge... check out the bling on the Texarkana Texas-side police officers in the next few days. Texarkana is getting ready to commemorate the sesquicentennial anniversary of its founding in the new year with TXK150 celebrations all year long, the Texas-side police officers will be showing it off on their uniforms as well with a new commemorative badge.
TEXARKANA, TX
Texarkana Police Need Help Locating These Woman With Warrants

Texarkana Police are looking for two women in separate cases of allegedly stealing money from their employers. Kendra Dowdy worked as an office manager at a local business. She allegedly wrote checks to herself from the company's business accounts. Unfortunately when the company realized what was going on Kendra had stolen over $15,000 from them.
TEXARKANA, AR
Texarkana Narcotics Task Force Busts Man With Drugs, Guns And Cash

Texarkana Arkansas Police Narcotics Task Force wraps a weeks-long investigation with one arrest along with finding guns, drugs, and cash. Texarkana Arkansas Police are pleased to report a suspected drug dealer has been arrested in the 400 block of Ferguson St Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. The release says that on December 29, 2022, Investigators with the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force, executed a narcotics search warrant at that location. The findings there were the result of several months-long investigations at the location. In the process of serving the warrant, investigators found at this location, 220 grams of suspected cocaine, 110 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, two firearms, and $2,965 in what investigators believe are proceeds from the distribution of narcotics. All are pictured below.
TEXARKANA, AR
Texarkana Police Seeking Christmas Day Murder Suspect – Can You Help?

Texarkana Arkansas Police are warning area residents to be on the lookout for this Christmas Day murder suspect. Arkansas-side police Criminal Investigation Division has issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Tarus Walker. Walker is a black male, stands 5 foot 5 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. Walker is wanted for Capitol Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person.
TEXARKANA, AR
