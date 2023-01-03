ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A TikToker Roasted Texas Drivers For Being Aggressive & So Many Texans Actually Agree

By Brittany Cristiano
 2 days ago
Texas is a giant state known for laborious daily commutes and road trips, so it's only customary for Texans to call out the shenanigans they experience on the road.

TikTok user Makala Khur (@nursepilotmakala.k) recently joked in a viral video about how Lone Star State drivers regularly speed. According to the content creator, many of these drivers see speed limit signs as a suggestion of how fast you can go.

In the clip, Khur acts as "All of America," asking Texans what they see on speed limit signs. When asked about the 60-75 mph sign, the Texas character responded instead with "80" or that there "isn't a speed limit anywhere."

However, when a 55 mph sign was shown, signifying an upcoming small town, the Texan was quick to say the right speed because, according to the TikToker, these areas are seen as "speed traps” for state residents.

How Texans see speed limit signs ton the road... 😂 #Texas #SpeedLimit #Laughter #TexasHumors #RoadTrips #FastAndFuriousdrive #SpeedyTexans #speedlimitsigns #speedatlimit if you’ve ever driven in Texas, you know that they can be aggressive drivers. The speed limit is more of a suggestion than an actual law to follow unless you go to those small towns. The amount of times they can pull you over in the small towns you better be driving the speed limit.

"If you’ve ever driven in Texas, you know that they can be aggressive drivers," the woman said in the TikTok video caption.

The previously mentioned clip was posted on Sunday and has since received 3.3 million views from thousands of Texans, among others, who agree with Khur.

Now, some commenters have justified the need for speed while driving across the state, which is a whopping 268,596 square miles.

"When you can drive 14 hours at 80mph in a straight line and still be in the state, you learn to drive faster," one user wrote in the comment section.

Nonetheless, most TikTok users are warning about speeding near the small, rural towns scattered along the stretching highways, where law enforcement is famously known to catch speeders.

Further proving the point, one of the most popular comments states the few things that will get these speedy drivers to slow down.

"Small towns and school zones are the only things held sacred to Texas drivers," a user shared.

