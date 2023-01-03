Tulane RB Tyjae Spears declares for 2023 NFL draft

One of the most explosive playmakers in college football is headed to the next level.

Tulane running back Tyjae Spears is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft, making his announcement via social media Monday evening.

Spears’ decision comes just hours after Spears rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns in the Green Wave’s dramatic comeback win over USC in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

One of the more intriguing running back prospects in this year’s draft class, Spears finished his 2022 campaign with 1,581 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground, adding 256 yards and two more scores on 22 receptions.