beachygirl
1d ago

Complainers are going to complain. The season has been excellent. Not sure what the negative nellies want. I love the flashbacks, the struggles of ranching continue, the war between Beth and Jamie has ratchet up a notch. Monica has been great this season, and I wasn’t s fan of hers until this season. Find the good. There is already too much negativity to see and hear people complaining about a tv show. Don’t like it, don’t watch it.

Corey Grubler
1d ago

only complaint here is that they started doing mid season finalies. WTF is that? If you have too much film to stuff in 1 season, make 2 seasons or film less. just a thought.

Tommy Oneal
1d ago

Fans need to chill out and be thankful Yellowstone is still gonna come back on.

