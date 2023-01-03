Read full article on original website
Canada's Hudson Bay polar bear population plummets as climate change warms Arctic
TORONTO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canada's Western Hudson Bay polar bear population has fallen 27% in just five years, according to a government report released this week, suggesting climate change is impacting the animals.
National Bird Day: These are some of the species most at risk of extinction in the US
NEW YORK — The majority of bird species in the U.S. face a grim future in coming decades if environmental efforts, such as mitigating climate change and decreasing habitat degradation and loss, are not implemented on a larger scale. More than half of bird species in the U.S. are...
New study claims people mean different things when they talk about managing wolves through fear
As in many arguments, opposing sides don’t always speak the same language. Such is the controversy of wolf management in the West, which is why new research found it’s important to clarify what people mean when they talk about managing the predators. Wolves need to fear people so...
