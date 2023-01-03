Read full article on original website
Related
Journey Home Reapplying for Conditional Use Permit in Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A transitional housing facility in Sauk Rapids will begin the process of reapplying for a Conditional Use Permit Tuesday. Journey Home is asking the city's Planning Commission to approve the CUP. The facility at 1485 10th Avenue Northeast has been operating since 2006. The original CUP was to operate a 38-unit facility for women, 16 years old and older, at no more than 20 hours a week.
Metro area businesses announce weather-related closures to keep employees, customers safe
HOPKINS, Minn. — As a foot or more of snow piles up across the metro, businesses like Amy's Cupcake Shoppe in Hopkins put out a message on Facebook for customers, saying it was closing early due to weather. "We're supposed to be open until 6 p.m., but because of...
Blackburn to Be Sworn In As Waite Park’s Newest Council Member
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- There will be a new face on the Waite Park city council. Shawn Blackburn will be sworn in during Tuesday's meeting after winning a spot on the council during the election in November. Blackburn replaces Vic Schultz who did not seek re-election. Blackburn previously served...
Motorists use shovels to free car stuck on Twin Cities on-ramp
A driver who became stuck on a snow-covered highway in the Twin Cities was rescued by a cadre of very Minnesota Minnesotans equipped with emergency shovels. The scene captured on MnDOT traffic cameras unfolded on the ramp from south Excelsior Boulevard to southbound Hwy. 100 in St. Louis Park, with a team of Good Samaritans coming to the rescue by shoveling the ramp clear after a driver stalled out.
Becker Begins 2-Year Project to Rewrite Planning Code
BECKER (WJON News) -- The Becker City Council will start a comprehensive two-year project to bring their zoning code into the 21st century. At the Becker city council meeting Tuesday night, the council approved publishing a request for proposal to completely rewrite the city’s zoning and planning code. City...
redlakenationnews.com
Midnight baby born in Maple Grove hospital believed to be Minnesota's first of 2023
Ashley Koopman's second child wasn't due for another week, so she spent the final day of 2022 playing in the snow with her toddler son. But when contractions started around 8:15 p.m., she and her husband, Cameron, started joking about the New Year's babies who make the news each year: How crazy would it be if their baby girl was the inaugural baby of 2023?
Fish House Hit By Train in Kandiyohi County
ATWATER (WJON News) -- A fish house being pulled by a pickup was hit by a train in Kandiyohi County. The Sheriff's Office says on Saturday at about 2:40 p.m. the pickup was pulling the fish house on a private driveway which intersected with two sets of railroad tracks. A train with multiple cars was stopped on one set of tracks. The pickup began crossing the series of railroad tracks when the fish house was hit by another train that was traveling on the other set of tracks.
ccxmedia.org
Police Investigate Brooklyn Center Kidnapping, Brooklyn Park Shots-Fired Case
Both the Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center police departments are investigating a case that police say started out as a kidnapping and resulted in shots fired at a moving vehicle. Officers initially responded Monday at 3:15 p.m. to the area of 76th and Kentucky Avenues North on a report of...
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
Stearns County Wants Sales Tax Option to Build New Jail
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County commissioners have approved a resolution asking the state legislature to authorize the county to adopt a local option sales tax to fund a new jail and Justice Center. If lawmakers approve the request, voters would need to approve the measure before it would...
CMAB Accepting Applications for Individual Artist Awards
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Applications are being accepted for annual artist awards. The Central Minnesota Arts Board is accepting applications for their Individual Artist Awards. Artists ages 18 and older in Benton, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties who work in a variety of visual and literary forms can apply for up to $3,500 to help support their work.
MN Man Charged With Killing Partner With Toilet Paper Holder
Jeremiah Quan Turner of Minneapolis is currently in jail facing charges of second-degree murder for allegedly beating his domestic partner to death with a toilet paper holder. Medina police were called to a home just before 12:30 on December 29th, according to fox9.com and found a woman unresponsive. Police noticed that the woman's body was covered with bruises.
Man struck and killed by the side of the road in Wright County
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — A man was struck and killed while he was standing by the side of the road in Clearwater Township on Tuesday night, according to Minnesota State Patrol. On Jan 3. at around 7:18 p.m. a Ford F-150 was reportedly driving southbound on Highway 24 just...
Cold Spring House Fire Under Investigation
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a house fire near Cold Spring Tuesday. The incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 22000 block of Great Northern Drive in Wakefield Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the homeowner, 64-year-old Tom Goebel, called to report his garage...
Good News! MN Plow Driver Gets Shout-Out From Local Police For Being Kind
The Foley Police Department took to social media this morning to give some kudos to a plow driver for taking time out of his day to assist the Foley Police, the Minnesota State Patrol, and stranded motorists who got stuck. We would also like to give a special thank you to this plow driver, Justin Lutze!
Where Is The Best Sledding Hill In Central Minnesota?
Sledding can safely be added to the list of "things that were much easier to do as a kid than they are as an adult." I took my five-year-old sledding last week and I was pretty much crapped out after just six or seven trips down (or, more accurately, back up) the hill. He was acting like he could have gone all day!
Arson Charges Dropped Against Sartell Man
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Stearns County prosecutors have dismissed the charges against a Sartell man accused of trying to burn down his mother-in-law's house back in 2019. Forty-two-year-old Erin Idzerda was charged with 1st-degree arson back in March 2021. Court records show the charges were dismissed Tuesday. In a statement...
Bertram Sworn In as New Stearns County Commissioner
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County elected officials took the oath of office Tuesday morning and among them is Jeff Bertram. Bertram takes over for former District 3 Commissioner Jeff Mergen. All of the remaining board members who were up for election retained their seats. Second District Commissioner Joe...
Man Found Competent to Face Stearns County Burglary Charge
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man accused of breaking into a St. Cloud home and raiding the kitchen pantry has been found competent to face the charge. Thirty-two-year-old Phan Xiong is charged with 1st-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling. According to the charging complaint, a man called the police...
One Person Hurt in Four-Vehicle Crash in Elk River
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle crash Sunday evening. It happened on Highway 10 in Elk River at around 5:15 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles were eastbound when they collided. The patrol says no alcohol was involved and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0