Waite Park, MN

1390 Granite City Sports

Journey Home Reapplying for Conditional Use Permit in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A transitional housing facility in Sauk Rapids will begin the process of reapplying for a Conditional Use Permit Tuesday. Journey Home is asking the city's Planning Commission to approve the CUP. The facility at 1485 10th Avenue Northeast has been operating since 2006. The original CUP was to operate a 38-unit facility for women, 16 years old and older, at no more than 20 hours a week.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Bring Me The News

Motorists use shovels to free car stuck on Twin Cities on-ramp

A driver who became stuck on a snow-covered highway in the Twin Cities was rescued by a cadre of very Minnesota Minnesotans equipped with emergency shovels. The scene captured on MnDOT traffic cameras unfolded on the ramp from south Excelsior Boulevard to southbound Hwy. 100 in St. Louis Park, with a team of Good Samaritans coming to the rescue by shoveling the ramp clear after a driver stalled out.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Midnight baby born in Maple Grove hospital believed to be Minnesota's first of 2023

Ashley Koopman's second child wasn't due for another week, so she spent the final day of 2022 playing in the snow with her toddler son. But when contractions started around 8:15 p.m., she and her husband, Cameron, started joking about the New Year's babies who make the news each year: How crazy would it be if their baby girl was the inaugural baby of 2023?
MAPLE GROVE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Fish House Hit By Train in Kandiyohi County

ATWATER (WJON News) -- A fish house being pulled by a pickup was hit by a train in Kandiyohi County. The Sheriff's Office says on Saturday at about 2:40 p.m. the pickup was pulling the fish house on a private driveway which intersected with two sets of railroad tracks. A train with multiple cars was stopped on one set of tracks. The pickup began crossing the series of railroad tracks when the fish house was hit by another train that was traveling on the other set of tracks.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

MN Man Charged With Killing Partner With Toilet Paper Holder

Jeremiah Quan Turner of Minneapolis is currently in jail facing charges of second-degree murder for allegedly beating his domestic partner to death with a toilet paper holder. Medina police were called to a home just before 12:30 on December 29th, according to fox9.com and found a woman unresponsive. Police noticed that the woman's body was covered with bruises.
MEDINA, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Cold Spring House Fire Under Investigation

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a house fire near Cold Spring Tuesday. The incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 22000 block of Great Northern Drive in Wakefield Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the homeowner, 64-year-old Tom Goebel, called to report his garage...
COLD SPRING, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Arson Charges Dropped Against Sartell Man

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Stearns County prosecutors have dismissed the charges against a Sartell man accused of trying to burn down his mother-in-law's house back in 2019. Forty-two-year-old Erin Idzerda was charged with 1st-degree arson back in March 2021. Court records show the charges were dismissed Tuesday. In a statement...
SARTELL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
