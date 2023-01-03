Read full article on original website
Minnesota Hockey Announces Futures Development Program
St. Paul, MN – January 4, 2023 – Minnesota Hockey announced today the launch of registration for the Minnesota Hockey Futures Development Program, set to kick off in Spring of 2023. This new program aims to aid players, coaches, and families across the state who are searching for an off-season development-based offering that would be open to all players with 2010 and 2011 birth years.
KFYR-TV
NDSU fans prepare for exciting rivalry championship game
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Defending national NCAA champion NDSU is set to play their rival, SDSU on Sunday, and fans from the Upper Midwest are preparing for the excitement. Thousands of NDSU fans make their way down to Frisco, Texas for NDSU championship games, and now the number of traveling fans is expected to double, as both North and South Dakota teams travel south. The rivalry between the two states is full of excitement.
kmrskkok.com
Four Area Athletes Named 9-Man All-State In Football
The Minnesota Football Coaches Association announced the 2022 9-Man All-State Team on Tuesday and four area athletes were selected along with two honorable mentions. On the offensive side of the ball Hancock Owls senior wideout Jackson Koehl was selected along with Wheaton/Herman-Norcross senior lineman Nathan Johnson and senior kicker Clint Determan. Defensively Warriors senior Bryant Callenius was picked as a linebacker.
Dreaming Of The Best Golf Courses In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa
When golfers are talking about golf during the month of January most are either discussing the recent trip to Arizona or flapping on about how they can't wait until spring. Nothing wrong with that, right?. Yes, it would be nice to leave this winter wonderland, especially after enduring two major...
underdogdynasty.com
The FCS Championship Record NDSU Still Hasn’t Beaten and Won’t This Weekend
FCS championship week is upon us and, as tradition dictates, the North Dakota State Bison are in the thick of the conversation. In five days NDSU will make an unprecedented 10th appearance in the national title game and with this tenth showing they take a firm lead in many major categories as far as the contest is concerned. No FCS team, past or present, has played in as many championships, won as many titles or has even compiled as good a winning percentage as the Bison have when it comes to this game. What’s perhaps more impressive is the fact that even a loss to South Dakota State this weekend won’t affect their position atop the history books in any of these categories.
10 “Odd” Things All Minnesotans Know
If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
KAAL-TV
Bogojevic steps into second-in-command role at Minnesota State Patrol
Lt. Col. Christina Bogojevic is stepping into a new role with the Minnesota State Patrol. Bogojevic was promoted to the agency’s second-in-command on December 7. Bogojevic joined the Minnesota State Patrol in 2003. She had been a part-time law enforcement officer in Grand Meadow, Minn., and was looking for a full-time position. She decided on the State Patrol in part because of the training they offered, the ability to move throughout the state, and the leadership of then-Col. Anne Beers.
The Weekender: Moonlight Ski, North Crest Dance and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend? Well we have your central Minnesota entertainment guide full of fun events. Enjoy a night out with the annual Moonlight Ski event, go Fat Tire Biking at the Wolf Moon Ride, see some talented dancers with Company North Crest's annual Winter Showcase, learn the sport of Curling with the North Start Curling Club, and catch a great hockey game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Read more in The Weekender!
mprnews.org
Snow — and travel headaches — keep piling up across much of Minnesota
Steady light snow continued falling across much of Minnesota on Wednesday, the second part of a multi-day winter storm causing treacherous road conditions across the region — if drivers were even able to dig out their vehicles and reach a cleared road. The snow also presented a big challenge...
ktoe.com
Impressive Snowfall Totals in Minnesota From Winter Storm
(Chanhassen, MN) — Some parts of Minnesota are still digging out after receiving more than a foot of snow over the past few days. Mahtowa in Carlton County and Bloomington are reporting 15 inches; Barnum, Mound, Slayton and Edgerton in southwestern Minnesota got 14; Moose Lake and Northfield have 12 inches on the ground; and New Prague and Maple Lake received about ten inches. Winter weather advisories are ending this morning (Thursday) with no precipitation in the weekend forecast.
Weather Announcements for Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, January 23rd, 2023. -- Benton Stearns Education Program Pioneers, Voyagers and New Frontiers (closed) -- Prince of Peace Lutheran in St. Cloud (closed) -- Sauk Rapids-Rice (e-learning) -- St. Cloud Area School District (closed) Schools (early dismissal):. -- Eden...
Here are the Minnesota school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4
After a heavy burst dropped up to 10 inches of snow on parts of Minnesota Tuesday, another round of snow is coming on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities is in the bullseye Wednesday, with several more inches of snow falling early in the morning. This has...
I Didn’t Know I Needed Two Fishing Licenses To Fish Minnesota & Wisconsin Border Waters
Here's something I didn't know for a long time. It turns out I was violating fishing regulations for years because of an incorrect assumption I had made. I told some fishing friends about it, and they didn't know it either. I live in Superior, Wisconsin. Between Duluth, Minnesota & Superior,...
Impressive Snow Totals in St. Cloud for the Week, Season
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An impressive two-day snow total for St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we officially had 13.8 inches of snow this week. We average 8.9 inches of snow in St. Cloud for the entire month of January, and we've already blown well past that in just the first five days of the month.
Minnesota Airline Just Named Best in Country For On-Time Flights
Good news if you're flying on the biggest airline serving Minnesota: it's now ranked as the number-one airline in the country for on-time flights. It's the largest airline in Minnesota-- and it's now #1 for on-time flights. That's the word this week about Delta Airlines, which was just ranked as...
KNOX News Radio
2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
KEYC
Madelia Health welcomes David F. Walz as the new CEO
MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Madelia Health is excited to announce that David F. Walz has been hired as their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Walz will replace Jake Redden, who left Madelia Health in October. Walz has spent his entire career working in the healthcare industry, beginning as a nurse,...
