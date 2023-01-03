ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arson Charges Dropped Against Sartell Man

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Stearns County prosecutors have dismissed the charges against a Sartell man accused of trying to burn down his mother-in-law's house back in 2019. Forty-two-year-old Erin Idzerda was charged with 1st-degree arson back in March 2021. Court records show the charges were dismissed Tuesday. In a statement...
SARTELL, MN
Journey Home Reapplying for Conditional Use Permit in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A transitional housing facility in Sauk Rapids will begin the process of reapplying for a Conditional Use Permit Tuesday. Journey Home is asking the city's Planning Commission to approve the CUP. The facility at 1485 10th Avenue Northeast has been operating since 2006. The original CUP was to operate a 38-unit facility for women, 16 years old and older, at no more than 20 hours a week.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Three Arrested During Traffic Stop in Willmar

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- Three people were arrested during a traffic stop. On Monday agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force stopped a vehicle in Willmar. During the investigation, agents allegedly found over 200 fake oxycodone pills that field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, close to a half ounce of powdered fentanyl, and a large amount of cash.
WILLMAR, MN
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
Cold Spring House Fire Under Investigation

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a house fire near Cold Spring Tuesday. The incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 22000 block of Great Northern Drive in Wakefield Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the homeowner, 64-year-old Tom Goebel, called to report his garage...
COLD SPRING, MN
St. Cloud, MN
