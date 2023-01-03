Read full article on original website
Blackburn to Be Sworn In As Waite Park’s Newest Council Member
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- There will be a new face on the Waite Park city council. Shawn Blackburn will be sworn in during Tuesday's meeting after winning a spot on the council during the election in November. Blackburn replaces Vic Schultz who did not seek re-election. Blackburn previously served...
CMAB Accepting Applications for Individual Artist Awards
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Applications are being accepted for annual artist awards. The Central Minnesota Arts Board is accepting applications for their Individual Artist Awards. Artists ages 18 and older in Benton, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties who work in a variety of visual and literary forms can apply for up to $3,500 to help support their work.
Arson Charges Dropped Against Sartell Man
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Stearns County prosecutors have dismissed the charges against a Sartell man accused of trying to burn down his mother-in-law's house back in 2019. Forty-two-year-old Erin Idzerda was charged with 1st-degree arson back in March 2021. Court records show the charges were dismissed Tuesday. In a statement...
Winter Glamping in Minnesota – 1.5 Hours from St. Cloud
For years now, I have not been a person who will choose to camp in a tent. I did that stuff in my 20s, and it was uncomfortable then. But I think you tend to be more willing to do the work when you're younger... or you are ok making do with what you have more so when you are younger than later in life.
Journey Home Reapplying for Conditional Use Permit in Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A transitional housing facility in Sauk Rapids will begin the process of reapplying for a Conditional Use Permit Tuesday. Journey Home is asking the city's Planning Commission to approve the CUP. The facility at 1485 10th Avenue Northeast has been operating since 2006. The original CUP was to operate a 38-unit facility for women, 16 years old and older, at no more than 20 hours a week.
Man Found Competent to Face Stearns County Burglary Charge
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man accused of breaking into a St. Cloud home and raiding the kitchen pantry has been found competent to face the charge. Thirty-two-year-old Phan Xiong is charged with 1st-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling. According to the charging complaint, a man called the police...
Annual Christmas Tree Pickup Happening Around Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Looking for the best way to get rid of your Christmas tree?. Several central Minnesota communities are willing to take your tree off your hands beginning this week. St. Joseph will be holding their curbside tree collection Thursday and again on January 12th. Residents are asked...
25K Minnesota Millionaire Ticket Sold in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesotans woke up to discover they are coming away with some money after playing the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Bill's Superette in Becker, and a a $25,000 winning ticket was sold at the Casey's General Store on County Road 136 in St. Cloud.
Police Called To Help Man With Mental Health Issue
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Officers from several departments helped a man who was having a mental health issue. The Big Lake Police Department was called at about 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. The man was found on top of a roof of a home near Powell Street North and Powell Circle.
Elderly Man Dies in Douglas County House Fire
MILTONA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An elderly man has died in a Douglas County house fire. The sheriff's office got a 911 call about a house fire near Miltona at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies and fire crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed. Fifrty-two-year-old Charles DeMartelaere told authorities...
Three Arrested During Traffic Stop in Willmar
WILLMAR (WJON News) -- Three people were arrested during a traffic stop. On Monday agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force stopped a vehicle in Willmar. During the investigation, agents allegedly found over 200 fake oxycodone pills that field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, close to a half ounce of powdered fentanyl, and a large amount of cash.
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
Man Died in Snowmobile Accident in Sherburne County
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- A Zimmerman man died Saturday evening in a snowmobile accident. The Sherburne County Sheriff says the snowmobile he was riding hit a driveway approach, became airborne and rolled when it landed. The crash happened at 5:00 p.m. near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street...
Good News! MN Plow Driver Gets Shout-Out From Local Police For Being Kind
The Foley Police Department took to social media this morning to give some kudos to a plow driver for taking time out of his day to assist the Foley Police, the Minnesota State Patrol, and stranded motorists who got stuck. We would also like to give a special thank you to this plow driver, Justin Lutze!
One Person Hurt in Four-Vehicle Crash in Elk River
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle crash Sunday evening. It happened on Highway 10 in Elk River at around 5:15 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles were eastbound when they collided. The patrol says no alcohol was involved and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.
Cold Spring House Fire Under Investigation
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a house fire near Cold Spring Tuesday. The incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 22000 block of Great Northern Drive in Wakefield Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the homeowner, 64-year-old Tom Goebel, called to report his garage...
