usethebitcoin.com

Alternative Assets Like HedgeUp And Maker Will Take Over The Crypto Market

Nobody can predict where the market will lead us; all we can do is hold out hope. However, a significant reason investors hold a wide variety of different assets is that many prospective crypto assets will eventually produce profits regardless of how the market performs. Instead of choosing high-risk crypto...
thenewscrypto.com

Cryptocurrency Technology Will Move Toward More “Stable Hands” Says Circle CSO

Dante Disparte says that the current market conditions will be a boon to the crypto industry. As per Circle CSO, cryptography and blockchain will still be crucial components of the current economic toolkit. Dante Disparte, the Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy for the leading digital financial services...
dailyhodl.com

Circle Chief Strategy Officer Says ‘Inevitable’ Crypto Remains Protagonist of Global Financial World

The chief strategy officer of US Dollar Coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle is optimistic about the future of crypto assets. Dante Disparte, who is also Circle’s global policy head, says that the adoption of crypto technology is unavoidable in the same way that the computer revolution forced enterprises to incorporate information and communication technologies into their operations.
pymnts.com

NY Suit Alleges Celsius Network Founder Misled Crypto Investors

Celsius Network Co-founder and former CEO Alex Mashinsky is being sued by the New York Attorney General. The suit alleges that Mashinsky made false and misleading statements about cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius’ safety, misrepresented and concealed Celsius’ deteriorating financial condition and failed to register as a salesperson for Celsius and as a securities and commodities dealers, the New York attorney general said in a Thursday (Jan. 5) press release.
NEW YORK STATE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Farner, Fintech And The Future

How Rocket Cos. CEO Jay Farner is planning to be a player beyond mortgages. In the mortgage world, when someone says Rocket, most in the industry assume they’re talking about Rocket Mortgage. But that might be a surprise to the regulators at the SEC. That’s because Rocket, at the...
binbits.com

What is XYO crypto?

Despite the prevailing market downturns, cryptocurrencies and its related virtual innovations have continued to witness unprecedented rise in adoption. Occasioned by this development, the crypto sector has been able to cement its place amidst leading industries across the globe. Interestingly, the persistent rise in adoption of crypto projects, new innovations are greeting the space and existing ones are improving their offerings. This has further aided the expansion of the industry. Today, there are thousands of of cryptocurrencies, serving as native tokens of their respective protocols. These protocols depend solely on their native cryptocurrencies to fuel their networks. More so, the native tokens, in most cases, grants governance rights to their holders, allowing them to contribute to proposals geared towards improving the respective protocol. Notably, XYO crypto (FTM), is the native crypto of XYO protocol, thereby facilitating the operations on the network.
decrypt.co

Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement

The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
fintechfutures.com

Finnish crypto firm Coinmotion lands Bank of Spain authorisation

Finnish crypto services provider Coinmotion has secured authorisation from the Bank of Spain to act as a provider of virtual currency exchange services for fiat currency and custody of electronic wallets. Founded in 2012, Coinmotion has been officially regulated as a cryptocurrency provider by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA)...
thecurrencyanalytics.com

VeChain (VET) Leader in NFT Use Case Focused on Slow and Sustainable Growth

NFTs have a true purpose. After the NFT hype and craze has subsided it is important to look into the reality of NFTs. NFTs have more use cases than just art. Other than that VeChain were always focused on using Blockchain technology for sustainable projects, thus creating a more sustainable world. They are focused on delivering products worthy for the community. The VeChain blockchain based technologies are already being used in many kinds of industry.
CoinTelegraph

ECB official urges CBDC development for the good of cryptocurrency and consumers

European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Fabio Panetta has been a vocal supporter of central bank digital currency (CBDC) and cryptocurrency sceptic, and he presented his latest argument for CBDC on Jan. 5. Writing on the official ECB blog, he said that, by developing CBDCs, central banks “will safeguard the trust on which private forms of money ultimately depend.”
cryptogazette.com

Litecoin (LTC) Is Crucial To The Crypto Space, According To Abra CEO

It’s been reported that the CEO of crypto wealth management platform Abra believes that Litecoin’s reliability makes the project vital to the general crypto space. Bill Barhydt stated that Litecoin is the only decentralized peer-to-peer payment system with 10 years of uninterrupted uptime. Uptime measures the percentage of...
CoinTelegraph

Israeli securities regulator moves to establish crypto legal framework

The Israeli Securities Authority (ISA) proposes a framework for regulating digital assets as an increasing number of Israeli investors are exposed to digital assets, and over 150 companies operate in Israel, according to the regulator. The regulator released a proposal in January 2023, outlining its purpose to achieve the “double...
CoinTelegraph

Ukrainian pharmacies enable crypto payments via Binance Pay

Pharmacies in Ukraine are embracing digital payments amid the ongoing war, with a major local chain enabling payments in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC). ANC Pharmacy, one of the biggest pharmacy chains in the country, has partnered with Binance Ukraine to debut cryptocurrency payments via contactless crypto payment service Binance Pay.

