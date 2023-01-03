Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Significant Security Breaches in 2022 Are Now Reshaping Crypto, Blockchain Industry: Report
Charles Guillemet, Ledger’s CTO, looks back at the most “critical” crypto events of 2022 and argues that “the failure of centralized entities has emphasized more than ever the importance of self-custody in ensuring inalienable ownership rights.”. Ledger notes in a blog post that 2022 was “a...
usethebitcoin.com
Alternative Assets Like HedgeUp And Maker Will Take Over The Crypto Market
Nobody can predict where the market will lead us; all we can do is hold out hope. However, a significant reason investors hold a wide variety of different assets is that many prospective crypto assets will eventually produce profits regardless of how the market performs. Instead of choosing high-risk crypto...
thenewscrypto.com
Cryptocurrency Technology Will Move Toward More “Stable Hands” Says Circle CSO
Dante Disparte says that the current market conditions will be a boon to the crypto industry. As per Circle CSO, cryptography and blockchain will still be crucial components of the current economic toolkit. Dante Disparte, the Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy for the leading digital financial services...
dailyhodl.com
Circle Chief Strategy Officer Says ‘Inevitable’ Crypto Remains Protagonist of Global Financial World
The chief strategy officer of US Dollar Coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle is optimistic about the future of crypto assets. Dante Disparte, who is also Circle’s global policy head, says that the adoption of crypto technology is unavoidable in the same way that the computer revolution forced enterprises to incorporate information and communication technologies into their operations.
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Strategist Says Crypto Is ‘Non-Existent’ in Portfolios of Institutional Investors: Report
A strategist from banking giant JPMorgan reportedly says that crypto assets are still virtually non-existent to the majority of the institutional investment world. In an episode of Bloomberg’s What Goes Up podcast, JPMorgan’s head of institutional portfolio strategy Jared Gross says that crypto is too difficult to fit into institutional portfolios.
Coinbase just reached a $100M settlement with New York regulators. Here’s what that means for crypto
The enforcement action against Coinbase came from the “apex predator of crypto regulation.”
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $5.5 million of Coinbase stock as crypto market turmoil weighs on the exchange
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest purchased $5.5 million worth of additional Coinbase shares on Thursday, continuing the investment firm's dip-buying spree as turmoil weighs on the cryptocurrency platform. The famed money manager now holds $47 million worth of the company's stock in its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). Coinbase makes up...
pymnts.com
NY Suit Alleges Celsius Network Founder Misled Crypto Investors
Celsius Network Co-founder and former CEO Alex Mashinsky is being sued by the New York Attorney General. The suit alleges that Mashinsky made false and misleading statements about cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius’ safety, misrepresented and concealed Celsius’ deteriorating financial condition and failed to register as a salesperson for Celsius and as a securities and commodities dealers, the New York attorney general said in a Thursday (Jan. 5) press release.
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
A review found that the exchange's compliance program violated state laws, making it "vulnerable to serious criminal conduct." It will pay a $50 million fine and spend the rest beefing up oversight.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Farner, Fintech And The Future
How Rocket Cos. CEO Jay Farner is planning to be a player beyond mortgages. In the mortgage world, when someone says Rocket, most in the industry assume they’re talking about Rocket Mortgage. But that might be a surprise to the regulators at the SEC. That’s because Rocket, at the...
binbits.com
What is XYO crypto?
Despite the prevailing market downturns, cryptocurrencies and its related virtual innovations have continued to witness unprecedented rise in adoption. Occasioned by this development, the crypto sector has been able to cement its place amidst leading industries across the globe. Interestingly, the persistent rise in adoption of crypto projects, new innovations are greeting the space and existing ones are improving their offerings. This has further aided the expansion of the industry. Today, there are thousands of of cryptocurrencies, serving as native tokens of their respective protocols. These protocols depend solely on their native cryptocurrencies to fuel their networks. More so, the native tokens, in most cases, grants governance rights to their holders, allowing them to contribute to proposals geared towards improving the respective protocol. Notably, XYO crypto (FTM), is the native crypto of XYO protocol, thereby facilitating the operations on the network.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement
The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
fintechfutures.com
Finnish crypto firm Coinmotion lands Bank of Spain authorisation
Finnish crypto services provider Coinmotion has secured authorisation from the Bank of Spain to act as a provider of virtual currency exchange services for fiat currency and custody of electronic wallets. Founded in 2012, Coinmotion has been officially regulated as a cryptocurrency provider by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA)...
thecurrencyanalytics.com
VeChain (VET) Leader in NFT Use Case Focused on Slow and Sustainable Growth
NFTs have a true purpose. After the NFT hype and craze has subsided it is important to look into the reality of NFTs. NFTs have more use cases than just art. Other than that VeChain were always focused on using Blockchain technology for sustainable projects, thus creating a more sustainable world. They are focused on delivering products worthy for the community. The VeChain blockchain based technologies are already being used in many kinds of industry.
CoinTelegraph
ECB official urges CBDC development for the good of cryptocurrency and consumers
European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Fabio Panetta has been a vocal supporter of central bank digital currency (CBDC) and cryptocurrency sceptic, and he presented his latest argument for CBDC on Jan. 5. Writing on the official ECB blog, he said that, by developing CBDCs, central banks “will safeguard the trust on which private forms of money ultimately depend.”
cryptogazette.com
Litecoin (LTC) Is Crucial To The Crypto Space, According To Abra CEO
It’s been reported that the CEO of crypto wealth management platform Abra believes that Litecoin’s reliability makes the project vital to the general crypto space. Bill Barhydt stated that Litecoin is the only decentralized peer-to-peer payment system with 10 years of uninterrupted uptime. Uptime measures the percentage of...
CoinTelegraph
Israeli securities regulator moves to establish crypto legal framework
The Israeli Securities Authority (ISA) proposes a framework for regulating digital assets as an increasing number of Israeli investors are exposed to digital assets, and over 150 companies operate in Israel, according to the regulator. The regulator released a proposal in January 2023, outlining its purpose to achieve the “double...
CoinTelegraph
Ukrainian pharmacies enable crypto payments via Binance Pay
Pharmacies in Ukraine are embracing digital payments amid the ongoing war, with a major local chain enabling payments in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC). ANC Pharmacy, one of the biggest pharmacy chains in the country, has partnered with Binance Ukraine to debut cryptocurrency payments via contactless crypto payment service Binance Pay.
