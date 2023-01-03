ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

(SOUNDBITE OF THE BIG TOP ORCHESTRA'S "TEETER BOARD: FOLIES BERGERE (MARCH AND TWO-STEP)") Hey there. And happy Saturday. It's the NPR POLITICS PODCAST. I'm Susan Davis. I cover politics. DEIRDRE WALSH, BYLINE: I'm Deirdre Walsh. I cover Congress. DOMENICO MONTANARO, BYLINE: And I'm Domenico Montanaro, senior political editor and correspondent.
msn.com

Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
NPR

Rep. McCarthy was elected House speaker. At what cost?

After a chaotic week and 15 rounds of voting, California Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally elected speaker of the house just after midnight today. In the end, six of his remaining far-right detractors voted present to allow him to win with 216 votes. McCarthy then addressed the House - and the drama of it all.
NPR

The Republican-controlled House will try again to elect a speaker

What do voters think of a long-running fight over who serves as House speaker?. The House adjourned last night after an 11th round of balloting failed to produce a winner. Republicans hold the majority, but a small faction will not go along with their choice of Kevin McCarthy as speaker. This is now the most drawn-out speaker's race since before the Civil War, and as it unfolded, NPR member station reporters talked with some of the lawmakers' constituents, including Republican Robert Stepp of Colorado, whose representative is one of the holdouts, Lauren Boebert.
NPR

The job market was on a hot streak for much of 2022, but chilly winds are blowing

The Labor Department reports Friday on December's job gains. Despite some high-profile layoff announcements, the overall job market remains tight. The U.S. job market improved at the end of the year. We've got new job numbers out this morning. So let's bring in NPR business correspondent Scott Horsley. Hey there, Scott.
NPR

Congress and the history of disfunction

Four days into the 118th Congress, House Republicans still haven't elected a speaker, and no governing, none at all can happen until they do. You've likely heard lots this week about how unprecedented this all is, or at least that it hasn't happened in about a century. But is this a new level of dysfunction for Congress? That's one of the questions we're going to put to John Farrell. He's an author and historian who's covered Congress as a journalist but also written biographies of former House Speaker Tip O'Neill and Senator Ted Kennedy. John, thanks for joining me.
NPR

The ongoing quest for accountability two years after the Jan. 6 riot

Today is Friday, January 6, 2023, two years from the day when rioters who supported Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in order to overturn the 2020 presidential election. DONALD TRUMP: And we're going to the Capitol. And we're going... UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: We're seeing protesters overcome the police. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON...
NPR

Deena Mohamed on her graphic novel 'Shubeik Lubeik'

When wishes are regulated as commodities, Egyptians wrestle with their morals and their deepest desires. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Deena Mohamed about her graphic novel, "Shubeik Lubeik." AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. The third-class wishes are the ones to watch out for. They backfire. That's part of the reason why wishes...

