NPR
Week in politics: What Kevin McCarthy's election means for the next two years
This past week in the House of Representatives went a little like this. A speaker has not been elected. A speaker has not been elected. A speaker has not been elected. A speaker has not been elected. The Honorable Kevin McCarthy of the State of California is duly elected speaker...
NPR
NPR National Correspondent John Burnett retires after 36 years at the network
NPR National Correspondent John Burnett is retiring after 36 years at the network. During that time, he's covered wars, hurricanes, religion and most recently a divided America. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Gosh darn it. John Burnett's fixing to hang up his hat - retire, that is - leaving NPR after 36...
NPR
The NPR Politics Podcast
(SOUNDBITE OF THE BIG TOP ORCHESTRA'S "TEETER BOARD: FOLIES BERGERE (MARCH AND TWO-STEP)") Hey there. And happy Saturday. It's the NPR POLITICS PODCAST. I'm Susan Davis. I cover politics. DEIRDRE WALSH, BYLINE: I'm Deirdre Walsh. I cover Congress. DOMENICO MONTANARO, BYLINE: And I'm Domenico Montanaro, senior political editor and correspondent.
NPR
Day 4 of the House trying to to elect a speaker: The dynamic has shifted
For the fourth day in a row, the House of Representatives has tried to elect a speaker. California Republican Kevin McCarthy did pick up support today from a big chunk of the 20 Republicans who had been voting against him for the last three days. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) TYLEASE...
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
msn.com
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle
Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
NPR
Rep. McCarthy was elected House speaker. At what cost?
After a chaotic week and 15 rounds of voting, California Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally elected speaker of the house just after midnight today. In the end, six of his remaining far-right detractors voted present to allow him to win with 216 votes. McCarthy then addressed the House - and the drama of it all.
NPR
McCarthy finally wins 15th vote for House speaker, but not without concessions
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHERYL JOHNSON: The Honorable Kevin McCarthy of the state of California, having received a majority of the votes cast, is duly elected speaker of the House of Representatives. (APPLAUSE) SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. But it took 15 rounds of voting over five days. There is finally, however,...
NPR
The Republican-controlled House will try again to elect a speaker
What do voters think of a long-running fight over who serves as House speaker?. The House adjourned last night after an 11th round of balloting failed to produce a winner. Republicans hold the majority, but a small faction will not go along with their choice of Kevin McCarthy as speaker. This is now the most drawn-out speaker's race since before the Civil War, and as it unfolded, NPR member station reporters talked with some of the lawmakers' constituents, including Republican Robert Stepp of Colorado, whose representative is one of the holdouts, Lauren Boebert.
NPR
Kevin McCarthy is elected House speaker after 15 votes and days of negotiations
Kevin McCarthy is now officially speaker of the House. The California Republican eked out a victory after a historic 15 rounds of voting and a dramatic series of events on the House floor late Friday night. The result also meant elected representatives have finally been sworn in as members of...
NPR
The job market was on a hot streak for much of 2022, but chilly winds are blowing
The Labor Department reports Friday on December's job gains. Despite some high-profile layoff announcements, the overall job market remains tight. The U.S. job market improved at the end of the year. We've got new job numbers out this morning. So let's bring in NPR business correspondent Scott Horsley. Hey there, Scott.
NPR
How Biden plans to persuade migrants not to risk coming to the U.S.-Mexico border
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas discusses the Biden administration'a new immigration measures. The U.S. will make it harder for people to get in, if they show up at the border. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. President Biden's administration wants to stop migrants from traveling overland to the U.S.-Mexico border. Their new plan...
NPR
Congress and the history of disfunction
Four days into the 118th Congress, House Republicans still haven't elected a speaker, and no governing, none at all can happen until they do. You've likely heard lots this week about how unprecedented this all is, or at least that it hasn't happened in about a century. But is this a new level of dysfunction for Congress? That's one of the questions we're going to put to John Farrell. He's an author and historian who's covered Congress as a journalist but also written biographies of former House Speaker Tip O'Neill and Senator Ted Kennedy. John, thanks for joining me.
NPR
The ongoing quest for accountability two years after the Jan. 6 riot
Today is Friday, January 6, 2023, two years from the day when rioters who supported Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in order to overturn the 2020 presidential election. DONALD TRUMP: And we're going to the Capitol. And we're going... UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: We're seeing protesters overcome the police. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON...
NPR
Deena Mohamed on her graphic novel 'Shubeik Lubeik'
When wishes are regulated as commodities, Egyptians wrestle with their morals and their deepest desires. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Deena Mohamed about her graphic novel, "Shubeik Lubeik." AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. The third-class wishes are the ones to watch out for. They backfire. That's part of the reason why wishes...
NPR
Arizona's new governor Katie Hobbs reflects on her campaign, inauguration and vision
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KATIE HOBBS: I'm an optimist. That's Arizona's Governor Katie Hobbs speaking at her inauguration on Thursday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) HOBBS: I believe that now is the perfect time to move past division and partisanship and return to a path of cooperation and progress. SIMON: But...
