New research finds why humans walk with a 'double bounce'
Audio will be available later today. A new study out of the Technical University of Munich sheds new light on the "double bounce" in the human gait. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to mechanical engineer Daniel Renjewski who led the study.
RSV recedes and flu peaks as a new COVID variant shoots 'up like a rocket'
As the new year begins and the depths of winter approach, U.S. infectious disease experts monitoring the "tripledemic" stew of viruses that have been plaguing the country say there's good news — and bad. The good news is the worst appears to be over from the RSV surge that...
A California city seeing an influx of migrants reacts to Biden's border control plan
President Biden announced new border control measures yesterday and urged migrants not to show up at the southern U.S. border. Those who do cross without documentation, he said, will be quickly expelled to Mexico. The new restrictions come as the number of people seeking asylum in recent months has grown and as a number of U.S. cities have declared states of emergency, cities including the border city of Calexico in California. That is where NPR's Jasmine Garsd was recently. She has this report.
Give the new year a clean start with these decluttering tactics
The junk drawer, that overstuffed closet, a messy garage - is household clutter getting in the way of your fresh start this new year? Star Hansen, a professional organizer and self-titled clutter whisperer, says everyone's clutter tells a personal story and that if you want to declutter effectively, you got to start by understanding the message of your mess. Life Kit's Andee Tagle has more.
Why we can — and cannot — collect rainwater in places like California
A bomb cyclone hit California this week, knocking out power, downing trees, dumping massive amounts of water. Now, that last one, massive amounts of water - it's interesting because all that rain is hitting in a state that has been stricken with drought. Some California residents are watching this precious resource wash away and wondering, why can't we save the water for later, for times when we desperately need it? Well, Andrew Fisher, hydrogeologist and professor at UC Santa Cruz, attempted to answer that question in an op-ed for The LA Times. And we have brought him here to try to answer it for us. Professor Fisher, welcome.
The fifth annual NPR Student Podcast Challenge is open for entries!
Hey teachers, parents, students: NPR's Student Podcast Challenge is back – for a fifth year! Beginning in January and running through April, we'll once again be hearing from thousands of student podcasters, all competing for our grand prizes and a chance to hear their stories on NPR. When we...
Esteban Castillo's 'Chicano Bakes' is a panadería in a book
Esteban Castillo's latest cookbook is Chicano Bakes, a celebration of his favorite traditional recipes from la panadería, or bakery. And finally today, if you have a sweet tooth, then we've got a cookbook for you. It's called "Chicano Bakes" by Esteban Castillo. He's a food blogger who started cooking in college when he'd get homesick for Mexican food. But he had just one problem - following his mother's instructions.
Opinion: UNESCO, consider the bagel
An urbane French friend taunted me recently. "UNESCO has declared the French Baguette on the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage products," he said. "But not the American bagel. This must upset you, n'est-ce pas?" N'est-ce yes. I know the bagel is not American-born. But a lot of the best things...
Deena Mohamed on her graphic novel 'Shubeik Lubeik'
When wishes are regulated as commodities, Egyptians wrestle with their morals and their deepest desires. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Deena Mohamed about her graphic novel, "Shubeik Lubeik." AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. The third-class wishes are the ones to watch out for. They backfire. That's part of the reason why wishes...
NPR National Correspondent John Burnett retires after 36 years at the network
Gosh darn it. John Burnett's fixing to hang up his hat - retire, that is - leaving NPR after 36 years of stellar, eloquent, imperishable reporting with this network - 43 years as a journalist. He's been one of NPR's signature voices, covering wars, hurricanes, border troubles, and news of his retirement around these parts is about as welcome as a porcupine in a nudist colony. John Burnett, who is an authentic Texan, would never talk that way. He joins us now from his home studio in Austin. John, thanks so much.
