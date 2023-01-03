Doctors treating Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin in Cincinnati say Hamlin is starting to wake up and is communicating with those around him. This comes after his cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. Two of his physicians held a news conference on Zoom today. It was the first time doctors spoke publicly about Hamlin, whose terrifying on-field collapse was seen by millions of viewers and has prompted concern and support throughout the country. NPR's Tom Goldman joins me now with the latest. Hi, Tom.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO