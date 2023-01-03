ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NPR

Damar Hamlin's season with the Buffalo Bills

Damar Hamlin wasn't supposed to be a starter for the Bills. But a slew of injuries — including one that sent a close friend to the hospital midgame — both opened a door and had him counting blessings. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. For Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old player for...
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NPR

The on-field medical team that treated Buffalo's Damar Hamlin is being praised

We have an update this morning on the condition of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who you may recall suffered cardiac arrest during a televised NFL game this week. The Bills say that Hamlin is showing signs of improvement, although he remains hospitalized in critical condition. Many people are praising the medical personnel who treated him in the moments after he collapsed. Here's NPR's Tom Goldman.
BUFFALO, NY
NPR

Damar Hamlin is alert and communicating, doctors say

Doctors treating Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin in Cincinnati say Hamlin is starting to wake up and is communicating with those around him. This comes after his cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. Two of his physicians held a news conference on Zoom today. It was the first time doctors spoke publicly about Hamlin, whose terrifying on-field collapse was seen by millions of viewers and has prompted concern and support throughout the country. NPR's Tom Goldman joins me now with the latest. Hi, Tom.
CINCINNATI, OH
NPR

Damar Hamlin's home community is rallying for their 'role model'

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin grew up in suburban Pittsburgh and played there through college. His community is celebrating him as a person who has an impact on and off the field. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is alert and communicating three days after collapsing on the...

