The Spun

Herschel Walker Had 5-Word Reaction To Georgia's Win

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs squared off against the Ohio State Buckeyes with a trip to the national title on the line. Georgia entered the game as the favorite, but it was Ohio State that had the better of the action for most of the game. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that the Bulldogs showed up.
FOX Sports

Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle

Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
sportstalkatl.com

ESPN gives their X-Factors for Georgia vs. TCU

Georgia is back in a familiar place, preparing for a Monday contest with all the chips on the line. For the third time since 2017 and the second time in the last two years, the Bulldogs will be competing for a National Championship. Up next, the TCU Horned Frogs, who are the definition of a Cinderella story.
The Spun

ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Georgia-TCU

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in what should be an exciting title-game contest. That being said, ESPN's predictive computer model thinks this matchup could be a double-digit affair. The program...
fox26houston.com

Mattress Mack bets $1.5 million TCU will beat Georgia in CFP Championship

HOUSTON - Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is not a stranger to making bets. He recently won $75 million in the Astros taking home the World Series trophy back in November. McIngvale is ready to make another Texas-sized bet with the TCU Horned Frog as they look to bring home a national championship.
The Spun

Key TCU Player Is Questionable For National Championship

One of TCU's best players might not play in the National Championship Game against Georgia next Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is listed as questionable for the game after he injured his knee in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan this past Saturday. Head coach Sonny Dykes is hopeful for Miller...
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA fans traveling to Championship met with sticker shock

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
